The Causes And Lessons From The Financial Crisis On The 10th Anniversary Of Lehman's Bankruptcy

There’s a storm brewing. Hurricane Florence is making a beeline right at me. It is expected to hit the Carolina coast as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane on Thursday. I’m 125 miles inland, so the winds shouldn’t be hurricane-strength when it gets here, but the rain and power outages could be severe.

Ten years ago, there was another, longer-lasting storm: a financial storm sparked by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. However, the root causes happened earlier from many different sources that came together as a perfect storm.

Background

On September 15, 2008, Lehman Brothers, a major Wall Street investment bank, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This bankruptcy is still the largest corporate bankruptcy in American history. It is credited by many experts with triggering a financial crisis that had the Federal Government and the Federal Reserve scurrying to contain. Lehman had moved away from its investment banking roots and piled on risky assets onto its balance sheet including many subprime mortgage loans. It also leveraged its balance sheet to extreme levels leading to a net worth of only about 3% of assets in 2007. That meant if 3% of their assets went bad, they were toast. Considering how risky their assets were, that was just a matter of time.

There were in fact two major causes to the 2007-2009 recession. The bigger one that also received the most press was the subprime mortgage crisis. Subprime mortgages were residential mortgage loans made mostly to families or individuals. In the years from 2004 to 2006, the amount of subprime mortgages skyrocketed. This coincided with a similar sized rise in housing speculation, that is homes bought for flipping instead of living in. Most of these mortgages had low initial teaser rates before adjusting to a market rate of interest. They usually had less verification of income and were often made to borrowers with weaker than normal credit. This article will primarily focus on why subprime loans grew so rapidly and who was to blame.

An interesting side fact is that most of the victims of subprime loans in the banking world were the largest banks. In this case, the so-called smart money (the big boys) were the ones taking most of the losses. The community banks, including the one I worked for, made subprime loans too, but almost always sold them as quickly as possible. The big banks kept them and bought more.

The second cause of the 2007-2009 recession is the same one that caused the 1990-1991 recession, bad commercial real estate loans. Back in the 1980s, savings and loans were granted new authority to make these loans. They piled in without understanding the risks. The result was the savings and loan crisis and over 1000 S&Ls and many banks went under. The 2007-2009 situation was similar, though less banks and S&Ls went under. Memories of the 1990-1991 bad loans had faded at the banks and S&Ls. Lending is cyclical and the farther away from a time of bad loans, the more memories fade and risk increases. The real problem is there are just too many banks which means too much competition (demand) for loans. Hundreds of banks and S&Ls went under this time too. All of the banks and S&Ls that went under due to bad commercial real estate loans were community banks, not the large banks. As I mentioned earlier few community banks or S&Ls had significant subprime loan exposure.

Causes of the Subprime Crisis

Listed in my order, worst first.

Mortgagees: Politicians will never tell you this because it insults their constituents. Economists and the media will never tell you this because it insults their readers. Lenders will never tell you this because it insults their customers. But at least half the blame has to go to people who agreed to mortgages with terms they could not afford. Buying a house is one of the most important decisions most people make in their lifetime. It is a simple math calculation as to whether you can afford the payments on a loan. The only calculations needed are basic addition and subtraction. In addition to those buying homes to live in, many people got caught up in the house speculation and flipping frenzy. Some did so knowing the risks, but most didn’t. They just knew other people who were making a lot of money. It was a craze that was unsustainable. House prices were going up fueled by easy credit and no one stopped to think what would happen when the music stopped. Also, most of the subprime loans had a teaser rate for a few years. Too many people didn’t calculate if they could afford the mortgage when it adjusted. Ratings Agencies: The whole subprime bubble would not have happened without the ratings agencies. They were the Number 1 enabler. Most subprime mortgages were sold to firms who pooled them together into large mortgage backed securities. Often these securities were then chopped up into different tranches. The last tranches were the riskiest, the first to absorb any losses. These securities and tranches were reviewed and rated by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch. They slapped investment grades on most of them. The buyers of these securities were mostly institutions (insurance companies, large banks, mutual funds, pensions etc.). They rarely looked under the hood for two reasons. One is they trusted the ratings agencies who until then had a good reputation. The second was, it would have been a tremendous amount of work to look at a large sample of the underlying mortgages. Without those investment grade ratings, there would not have been demand for most of the securities sold. Those ratings created a demand by buyers who wanted a higher interest rate on an investment grade (assumed safe) security. As a result, most mortgage companies and even banks were willing to make the underlying subprime loans. Even though they knew the loans were risky, they could find a buyer and book a quick profit. Part of the problem was, the ratings agencies employees made a small fraction of the money that those putting the mortgage backed securities together made. The smartest people were working for Wall Street and the other securities packagers and they were able to game the ratings agencies to some degree. Wall Street: Wall Street is the favorite whipping boy anytime there is a financial crisis. No question it deserves a share of the blame, but certainly not most of the blame. Wall Street firms did several things that made the situation worse. First of all, they were among the biggest packagers and sellers of subprime mortgage backed securities. They also created something called credit default swaps. These were essentially insurance policies on losses from those subprime, mortgage backed securities. Because the ratings agencies rated most of the mortgage backed securities investment grade, the credit default swaps were cheap. The book the Big Short is about these swaps which blew up when the subprime loans started going bad. The hardest hit was actually AIG, an insurance company. All of the Wall Street firms took too much risk in keeping a large amount of subprime loans on their books. Most also sold credit default swaps. All of the Wall Street firms were overleveraged which magnified the affect of the losses they took. Lenders: Mortgage companies and banks did the majority of the subprime lending. As I mentioned earlier, most recognized how risky those loans were and sold them immediately thanks to the demand created by the ratings agencies. Some lenders, primarily non-banks, went further and sweet talked their borrowers into mortgages they knew they could not afford. This was not the norm but was common. The Federal Reserve: Alan Greenspan was getting the rare rock-star treatment for a public official. Undoubtedly he enjoyed the public attention he was getting. As a Fed Chair the easiest way to keep people happy is to keep rates low. The ruling party politicians like you because you are stimulating the economy. The borrowers like you because you are reducing their costs. The lenders like you because there are more borrowers. The prior recession from March to November 2001 was short and relatively mild. The Fed lowered the Fed Funds rate from 6.50% to 1.75% by December, 2001. It then kept rates relatively unchanged until June 2004 when it started raising rates again, though slowly. FNMA and FHLMC: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were two quasi-public, publicly traded companies set up by the federal government. Their purpose was to buy mortgages from banks and S&Ls and hold them or package them into mortgage backed securities and resell. They were historically extremely leveraged. The reason being there had not been a residential mortgage crisis since the Great Depression. However, both exacerbated the situation by taking on increasingly more subprime loans. The Federal government was complicit as it placed some pressure on them to do so. They were placed into a government conservatorship on September 8, 2008, one week before the Lehman bankruptcy.

Were There Any Heroes?

Yes, there was one, and you will not believe who it was!

The Federal government led by Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson on October 3, 2008, approved the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP. The intention was originally to purchase troubled assets from banks, which would have been a very messy process. It was quickly changed to injecting capital into banks by purchasing preferred stock and warrants from the banks. Healthy and relatively healthy banks were not given a choice, they had to accept the government as a preferred stockholder. Weaker banks were left to die. The total spent was $205 billion. Timothy Geithner succeeded Paulson in early 2009 and guided this effort to completion.

This program was universally panned. Banks are always unpopular, but had become the whipping boy of the government, the media and the public. Polls showed close to 90% negativity by the public toward the program as both parties criticized it. It was seen as a bank bailout. In reality it was the most effective way the government could have stabilized the financial system. The reason for the success is, allowing a bank to fail costs at least five times as much to the taxpayers than keeping it alive with sufficient capital. That’s because prices realized in a liquidation are very low. The preferred stock investments not only stabilized the banking system, it actually made money for the government. I cannot recall any government program that successful that also actually made money.

Where Are We Today

The public has become much wiser and more conservative in taking on mortgage loans. Many Millennials have even delayed buying their first home based on the lessons learned by friends or family members. This has significantly slowed the current expansion in new and existing homebuying. New home sales still remain below historical averages.

The ratings agencies sailed on with no consequences. The agencies now have a history of damage caused by higher risk, higher leverage, and declining home prices they can use in their models. They are unlikely to repeat their errors anytime soon, at least with mortgage backed securities.

Wall Street was chastened by its near-death experience. Wall Street investment banks as well as the community banks and S&Ls were forced by the government to raise their capital levels and lower their risk-taking activities. They are much better capitalized now. In fact, banks and S&Ls are probably the best capitalized ever. There will always be issues with Wall Street, but the systemic risk is much lower today. Incidently, many point to derivatives market for interest rate swaps, currency hedging, futures and options as being so large that they helped cause the last recession. This market is huge but well hedged. In fact, only credit default swaps caused real problems in the last recession, and they are not as much an issue now.

Subprime lending has not recovered much from the 2007-2009 recession. This has led to lower home sales due to tighter credit.

Sounds good so far?

The Fed has held interest rates lower for much longer this cycle. The Fed Funds rate was held below 1% from 2008 until 2017, an extremely long time. Will there be consequences? Well, corporate non-financial debt is now at 45% of GDP, the same level as back in 2008. Corporations have loaded up on debt for acquisitions and stock buybacks due to the low interest rate environment. Student debt is at record levels. It now stands at $1.5 trillion, up from about $671 billion in 2008, according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Part of that was due to people who lost jobs in the last recession learning new skills. But part is also due to low interest rates. The worst of course is federal government debt. The Republicans have stopped being the party of no and are racing the Democrats in finding ways to expand our budget deficit. There are no fiscal conservatives in Washington anymore. We are expected to have a trillion-dollar deficit shortly, during a time of a strong economy. That is as large as we had during the last recession. We may be looking at a 2 trillion-dollar deficit when the next recession hits. This deficit has been enabled by extremely low interest rates kept low for too long by the Fed.

If we go into a recession in the next year or so, the Fed may not have sufficient ammunition to fight it as rates are still too low and their balance sheet is too bloated. This is now the third cycle the Fed has kept rates too low to long. You may recall Alan Greenspan’s declaration of an irrational exuberance in 1996. But they didn’t start raising the Fed Funds rate for at least another two years, which helped lead to the dotcom bubble. What is worse, other central banks around the world have followed the Fed with long term accommodative policies, some outdoing the Fed. There will be repercussions.

