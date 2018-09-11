Micron: Don't Blindly Repurchase Shares

Micron has the financial means to buy substantial shares at a forward P/E of 4x, if the BOD thought this was the cycle trough.

Micron wants to convince investors that the memory sector isn't still cyclical, yet the company doesn't want to aggressively repurchase shares on the dip.

When researching Micron (MU) for my net payout yields model, my constant disappointment was that management was promoting blindly repurchasing shares. The memory industry continues to promote a "new normal," but the company isn't backing the statement with their money. Buying the stock here still appears problematic.

History Of Cycles

The memory and storage markets have historically been hit by periods of massive cycles due to a mismatch of supply and demand. Prices soar due to tight supplies and plunge when demand falls.

The 10-year revenue chart of Micron provides a great visual of the problem. While revenues trend upwards over time, the revenue growth rate is a yo-yo. Since the financial crisis, revenues have reached around 100% growth rates in three periods - 2010, 2013 and 2017. Also, revenues have declined during two periods in 2011-12 and 2015-16. History would suggest a repeat in 2019 or 2020 as growth deceleration already is matching the previous cycles having already dipped to only 40% growth.

All kinds of reasons can be made for revenue growth from mobile NAND to cloud server and graphics memory demand surging. The market has exploding needs to store data from enterprises due to the use of AI and machine learning that further requires capturing every possible click and movement of potential customers.

At all of the past cycle peaks, one can probably find similar proclamations of a virtuous cycle where more data consumption leads to higher memory needs. The problem though is that supply and demand always gets disconnected at some point in the cycle.

Buyback Potential

A stock buyback plan has huge potential to reward shareholders when used appropriately to buy shares that the BOD views as undervalued compared to the prospects of the company over the next say three years. In this regard, the new $10 billion stock buyback plan of Micron appears an utter failure to utilize precious cash to buy the most shares possible when the stock is cheap:

...today announced at its Analyst and Investor Event in New York City that its Board of Directors has authorized the discretionary repurchase of up to $10 billion of its outstanding common stock, in conjunction with newly announced plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal 2019.

The company itself announced in the plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders. Micron announced no intent to purchase shares as the market presents opportunities. Even to ramp up purchases with the virtuous cycle of data demands that would in theory make the current stock trading at about 4x FY19 EPS estimates of $11.60 as extremely cheap.

The CFO recently doubled down on these plans reinforcing at the recent Citi technology conference that buybacks would approximate 50% of free cash flow that would equate to $4 billion, if the amounts stayed the same this year.

But it's 50% of cash flow if you just extrapolate out what we did last year or in 2018, roughly free cash flow. I don't know what that consensus number is. It's probably in the $8 billion range, just easy math. I would say that at least you do $4 billion of free cash flow if you had the same year repeated again in fiscal 2019.

The biggest problem with this plan is that cash flows are the lowest at the trough of the cycle. This period is when the stock prices are typically the most attractive and Micron would in theory have the least cash available to buy shares.

Considering Micron hasn't returned cash to shareholders via buybacks or dividends in the last couple of years, investors have no data points to judge the current management team. CFO David Zinsner just took over the role at the start of February so the move appears in part due to his taking over the financial direction of the company.

The net payout yield concept only works after a company actually spends the cash on buybacks. The combination of the dividend yield and net stock buybacks yield is highly impacted based on buybacks that have occurred in the last year. The yield did reach 8% in the last cycle lows in early 2016.

Naturally, the CFO is new so one can't fully judge the decision to not continue aggressively repurchasing shares when the stock was below $20 in 2016 prior to this massive rally, but one has to question the decision to now blindly buy shares.

The net cash position provides Micron with the flexibility to repurchase shares at a level greater than 50% of free cash flow. After all, the company has a cash balance of $7.7 billion and annual free cash flow generation capabilities in the $8 billion range.

If the company isn't facing the typical down cycle in FY19, then why not ramp up share buybacks at this P/E ratio? The company announced a $10 billion buyback program so why not spend a large portion this year and reduce the share count by over 10% with the market cap at only $52 billion.

Nobody is advocating building a large debt position to repurchase shares, but the company could spend up to 100% of free cash flow and make a real statement here.

Takeaway

If history is any guide, Micron has the perfect cyclical industry for stock buybacks. Blindly buying shares makes no sense and doesn't reward shareholders.

The key investor takeaway is that the company itself isn't signaling any reason to rush into the stock. Let the cycle play out and one can ultimately use the future share buybacks as downside protection as the market and stock hits a trough.

