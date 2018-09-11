Expedia: Cheap, But Not Cheap Enough

However, Expedia seems to have also crippling flaws. It has terrible customer reviews and competitive disadvantages versus Google. I believe that in the long term, this will hamper Expedia's growth.

Expedia (EXPE) has been trading in a range for almost three years now. The global travel market continues to grow, and it's forecasted to reach a whopping $1.3 trillion. However, EXPE's shares haven't seen a comparable upside. Here I'll provide investors with some analysis regarding EXPE's business prospects. Expedia is an exciting business because it has many opportunities which it can profitably exploit, but at the same time, it appears to have some fundamental flaws. My valuation of Expedia indicates that it's slightly undervalued, but its risks are still difficult to ignore.

Image: Expedia's logo.

Business

Expedia's business model hinges on four main activities: merchant, agency, advertising, and subscription. These are aspects of the same overarching business, which is online travel. The core demand for these services is people looking online for travel alternatives for vacation, business, flight seats, hotel rooms, and car rentals, among others. Also, HomeAway is Expedia's fastest growing segment. HomeAway is a vacation listing rental service, and its potential market size is $100 billion. Overall, Expedia is pursuing many market opportunities.

However, it's not as easy to profit as one might initially expect. It's necessary to have a global operation to satisfy this demand. This requires logistics, communication, and payment processing systems. Moreover, this market has very low barriers to entry by nature. Thus, it's hard for any single company to achieve a significant market share.

Market

Expedia is the second biggest OTA in the world after Booking Holdings (BKNG). These two companies have a duopoly of the OTA market. Still, neither of them commands a significant market share overall (due to the reasons I previously explained). BKNG has 10%, while EXPE has 7% of the total OTA market. This leaves ample room for expansion for both companies. The third significant player in the market is Airbnb (AIRB). This is a disrupting company and not an OTA by definition, but it still competes with BKNG and EXPE for people's travel alternatives. These three companies are the biggest in the OTA market.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Expedia is in an exciting position because it also has business arrangements with foreign OTAs. These relationships help Expedia penetrate the emerging markets in a cost-efficient way. Furthermore, it sets the groundwork for eventual mergers/buyouts of other OTA players. For example, Expedia has business cooperation agreements with Ctrip.com International (CTRP) and Despegar.com (DESP). In Despegar's case, the relationship is through Decolar.com, which is DESP's Brazilian property.

Source: Expedia's 2017 annual report.

Both of these are small foreign OTAs. Hence, it's possible that Expedia might eventually buy them out. I've written articles on CTRP and DESP if you're interested in more detailed information about them. When I last looked at CTRP, it seemed rather expensive. However, DESP has sold off and it's starting to look appealing.

As a side note, you could purchase EXPE along with DESP and CTRP to gain worldwide exposure to the OTA market and diversify your holdings.

Differentiation

Expedia's relationships with its travel partners are vital. As I previously mentioned, the OTA market is a highly fragmented one. There are countless smaller agencies around the world. Due to its size, Expedia differentiates itself by being an excellent aggregator of supply. EXPE can do this by building long-term relationships with hotels, airlines, car rental companies, cruise lines, etc. Expedia has a platform designed for its suppliers so that they can list their inventory (rooms, cars, etc.) and availability (capacity and dates) in real time. This helps Expedia offer the best travel alternatives at reasonable pricing. EXPE's HomeAway is a success because it provides a set of tools for property owners and managers, which facilitates transactions.

Reviews

However, as good as Expedia sounds on paper, its customer reviews are terrible. It's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but the recurring theme is EXPE's customer service. If there's any mix up in the services EXPE provides, then the result is that clients won't be able to contact an Expedia representative to fix it. This will inevitably lead to errors in flight, hotel, car, or other types of reservations. Hence, the client will likely want a refund, but again, without reliable customer service, the client won't be able to collect its refund. Thus, leaving terrible reviews of Expedia is understandably the customer's last resort.

Source: Trustpilot, quote Expedia.

It's worrying to see that Expedia's negative reviews are almost a daily occurrence. As I've previously mentioned, the OTA market is very dynamic and has little barriers to entry. This is why differentiation is challenging here. Thus, Expedia's complacency of increasing bad reviews is concerning. It's hard to quantify exactly how many potential clients were discouraged from traveling with Expedia due to these negative reviews. However, in the long run, negative reviews erode the Expedia's profits and in the end, might cause its eventual downfall.

Source: Trustpilot, quote HomeAway.

On the other hand, HomeAway is Expedia's fastest growing site. It's no wonder that it also has very positive reviews. After all, if clients are satisfied, they'll become repeat customers and refer additional business. This results in growth and profits. Sadly, HomeAway is still a tiny fraction of Expedia's total revenues.

Nevertheless, it sheds light on the potential areas of improvement for Expedia. Investors will do well in paying close attention to customer reviews of OTAs. Profitability usually follows client satisfaction.

Google risk

Client satisfaction results in loyalty. Loyalty will be the best defense against competitors. Competition in the OTA space is intense, but arguably the most dangerous player is Google (GOOG/GOOGL). Since OTAs operate through online searches, then data becomes of vital importance. This is why Google naturally gravitates to these types of businesses. Google Flights is already operational and a seamless experience for users. It aggregates all the available flights according to search parameters and links directly to the airline for booking.

Source: Forbes, Google Flights.

TripAdvisor's (TRIP) reviews of Google Flights are generally positive. Most people use it to find the best flight alternatives and then book directly with the airline. As you might expect, this Google application renders Expedia's flight services practically useless. Google simply has more data, resources, better brand recognition, and a larger (maybe even better) team. Moreover, nothing is stopping Google from launching a similar application for hotel reservations or car rentals. I'd argue that in all of these niches Google has the advantage due to the previously mentioned competitive advantages. Hence, Expedia (and almost every other OTA) has to compensate in different ways to compete adequately with Google.

Growth

Other ways in which Expedia can compensate to achieve growth is through acquisitions. This is why Expedia has a wide range of brands in its portfolio. Since the OTA market is highly fragmented, then it's relatively easy to consolidate it through acquisitions and then drive away other competitors through synergies. These synergies usually stem from a bigger network of suppliers or increased traffic to Expedia's websites.

Expedia's growth has to come through acquisitions or additional traffic. Its business model depends on fees paid by hotels, airlines, car rentals, etc. For this reason, travel suppliers have to fit into their pricing Expedia's fees, plus their cost structures. Since this cost structure (including marketing costs, customer service, employees, rent, etc.) is more or less fixed, then Expedia's fee is by extension set as well. This implies that Expedia's growth isn't likely to come from margin expansion, but rather from additional clients or acquisitions. Luckily for investors, EXPE has more than $3 billion in cash that it could use to that end.

Will it be enough to fend off Google?

In the end, I don't think that Expedia can beat Google. As I've previously mentioned, Google has many competitive advantages over Expedia. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that Expedia's downfall is near. I'd say that there are still many years (maybe even decades) ahead until the global travel market consolidates into fewer worldwide players. Expedia has the resources to keep growing either organically or through acquisitions until then. Ultimately, Google might rise to the top, but Expedia could also carve up a place for itself as a more personalized experience rather than just a search engine. This is all speculation at this point, but it's essential to have a long-term perspective before pricing Expedia.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Expedia appears fairly valued. Based on my 2018 forecast, it currently trades at a PE of 40.18 and a PS of 1.65. Its PB ratio is also high at 2.45. These indicate that Expedia is expensive, but its growth (and low-interest rates) compensate for these high ratios.

For my valuation, I'll discount Expedia's owner earnings. Warren Buffett came up with this concept. It's an approximation to what the owners of a company would receive, after expenses and needed maintenance CAPEX. Owner earnings are useful for our valuation because they represent EXPE's profitability better than earnings, EBITDA, or FCF.

Conclusion

Expedia appears to trade below its fair value. I arrived at this conclusion after discounting its estimated owner earnings at a rate suggested by the CAPM (the RRR). My two-stage model indicates that the potential upside for EXPE is approximately 15.31%. This indicates that Expedia is in the "undervalued to fairly valued" range.

However, it's impossible to ignore Expedia's fundamental flaws. Its 15% discount doesn't justify the terrible customer reviews and critical competitive disadvantages versus Google. Every investor has his/her risk tolerance, but for me, Expedia should be trading at a steeper discount to warrant an investment. Even then, shareholder value is eroding daily with every negative review and Google's increasing data trove. Investors should be careful with expensive OTAs in general, and Expedia is no exception.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.