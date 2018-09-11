Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech

ERCI will bolster its offerings to mobile operators as it competes for market share in the next major wireless network upgrade.

CENX has developed dynamic orchestration technologies that assist 5G operators with network slicing.

Ericsson said it will acquire CENX for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Telecommunications networking company Ericsson (ERIC) announced it has agreed to acquire CENX for an undisclosed amount.

CENX operates as a provider of network and service assurance operations software solutions.

ERIC is acquiring channel partner and portfolio company CENX to bolster its OSS (Operations Support Systems) offerings with CENX’ vendor-agnostic capabilities such as dynamic orchestration.

The deal will help ERIC provide additional 5G-centric services as it competes for the next major wireless system upgrade.

Target Company

Jersey City, New Jersey-based CENX was founded in 2009 to use the power of big data analytics and visualize network and service topology, inventory, fault, and performance in a single pane, in real-time.

Management is headed by President and CEO Edward Kennedy, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Member of the Board of Directors at Extreme Networks and Avizia.

Below is a video of the company’s recent advertising campaign:

(Source: CENX)

CENX’s primary offerings include:

Network Visualisation

Real-Time Fault Management

IOT

Closed-Loop Automation

Hybrid Networks

SDN/NFV Networks

Company partners include:

Accedian Networks

Brocade

Cengn

Intel (INTC)

Ixia

Red Het (RHT)

Investors invested at least $22 million in the company and include BDC Capital Corporation, VMware, Highland Capital Partners, Mistral Venture Partners, and Verizon Ventures, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by KBV Research, the global network automation market is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2023.

This represents a tremendous CAGR of 42% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, and rapid adoption of smart connected devices across all industry verticals.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to be a leading region, growing at a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Major vendors that provide network automation services include:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

IBM (IBM)

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Riverbed Technology

Micro Focus (MFGP)

Netbrain Technologies

SolarWinds

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ERIC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a 6-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-financially-material amount.

The only indication of CENX’ financial results was a statement in the press release, that, ‘The company achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth in the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2017. CENX employs 185 people.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 20-F/A filing indicates that as of December 31, 2017, Ericsson had $8.25 billion in cash and $623 million in free cash flow during 2017.

ERIC is acquiring CENX to strengthen its offerings in the OSS and Managed Services markets by adding CENX’ closed-loop automation and service assurance technologies which are highly relevant to 5G telecom operators.

As Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area OSS, Ericson stated in the deal announcement,

Dynamic orchestration is crucial in 5G-ready virtualized networks. By bringing CENX into Ericsson, we can continue to build upon the strong competitive advantage we have started as partners.

In the past 12 months, ERIC’s stock price has risen 44% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

The deal for CENX looks to be a low-risk move by Ericsson since the two companies were already channel partners. ERIC also has owned a minority stake in CENX since 2012.

Specific 5G use cases such as automatic network slicing stand to benefit from CENX’ dynamic orchestration in order to fully leverage network virtualization and reduce operating costs.

The firms believe that CENX’ closed-loop service assurance automation will complement Ericsson’s existing capabilities as it pursues the next major technology rollout with wireless network upgrades to 5G standards.

