The Rising Dilemma: U.S. Economic Strength Versus Emerging Market Weakness

This scenario may put pressure on others like the IMF, and even the Treasury Department, to get involved, reviving memories of the 1990s country bailouts.

With the U.S. labor market as strong as it is, there will be increasing pressure for wages and prices to rise, confirming continued increases in short-term interest rates.

The next several months are going go be crucial for those emerging market nations that are experiencing the most pressure from rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.

John Authers presents it very clearly in the Smart Money column of the Financial Times:

“It’s plain to see that U.S. labor market tightness remains a crucial issue.” “If the jobs market is tight enough to give employees the upper hand in wage negotiations and start consistent upward pressure on wags, there will be very real inflationary pressure, and the Fed will have to keep tightening rates.”

The pressure in the labor market is real. I have written about this earlier. Although economic growth still remains modest… real GDP rose by 2.8 percent, year-over-year, in the second quarter… the labor market statistics all are quite positive. But, this is the “new” economy.

There are more jobs open than there are people looking for jobs.

“Wage growth, which has hit 2.9 percent, is now likely to face continued upward pressure, underlined by average hourly earnings data released on Friday that showed the strongest rise in wages since 2009.”

And, although the Fed’s target index for consumer prices has only just hit 2.0 percent, year-over-year, right at the long-term level the Fed would like it to be, analysts are now expecting this rate of inflation to increase in the future.

With the Federal Reserve being “data driven,” these rumblings seem to be sufficient enough to support the Fed’s “forward guidance,” which has been that there will be at least five more increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest by the end of 2019.

The next move on interest rates is expected to come at the Fed’s September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Continued increases in the Fed’s policy rate of interest, right now, seem to be highly probable.

And, according to Mr. Authers, this “is not what people in the emerging world want to hear.”

“But,” Mr. Authers continues, “it is hard to see how a tight labor market, and therefore tighter money in its wake, can be avoided.”

The concern is that the value of the US dollar will remain strong…or, get even stronger.

Stock markets in emerging market nations are already in bear country.

Edward White writes in the Financial Times:

“Seven emerging market economies, including Sri Lanka and South Africa, are at risk of an exchange rate crisis, according to a gauge published by Nomura, as investor fears about contagion from recent currency crunches in Turkey and Argentina continue to build.”

The other three countries on the list include Pakistan, Egypt, and Ukraine.

Nomura cautioned, however, that investors should not assume that all emerging market nations are in such dire straits…and must be careful not to put all EM’s in the same category.

So, where do things go?

Well, I don’t think that the Federal Reserve will change directions because of the dilemma facing the emerging market nations.

If this is so, then other resources must be relied upon to “bail out” these countries facing an unhappy future. And, with all the debt that has been built up in the world, governments and other world organizations, like in the International Monetary Fund, do not want deal with the word “contagion.”

And, when we talk about governments we cannot exclude the U.S. Treasury Department. Memories of the 1990s come back into mind and the role that was played by the Treasury Department in several of “disturbances” that took place throughout the world.

Furthermore, overhanging these developments in the financial area, there is the growing possibility that there will be some kind of trade war, as talks over tariffs increase. Any advancements made in this area will only add to the global pressures on trade and debt markets.

This may be a real chance to see how strong the global institutions are.

Many analysts are saying that the value of the U.S. dollar will be lower by the end of 2019, as especially Europe comes out of its quantitative easing stance and starts to move European interest rates upward.

Unfortunately, most of these analysts do not see this taking place until next year when the European Central Bank has indicated that it will start moving interest rates upward.

This means that these analysts see the value of the US dollar growing stronger through the end of the year, some even seeing the euro/dollar exchange rate dropping to around $1.12 before rising in 2019.

If this scenario takes place, it would be within the time frame when these “weak” emerging market nations face their biggest challenges. This is where we need to stay focused on over the next six months or so.

