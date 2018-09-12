Avoid Ad Agencies - Today's Editors' Picks
It apparently isn't getting any easier for the big ad agencies.
The big five (Omnicom (OMC), Interpublic Group (IPG), WPP Plc (WPP), Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY), and Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUY)) were part of Strubel Investment Management's analysis of the business. Despite low valuations, Strubel suggests these companies appear unattractive over the long term. Increased competition, the need to keep pace with technology, and the potential for lower margins will impact the businesses, suggests the veteran contributor.
In addition to Strubel's look at ad agencies, today's Editors' Picks offer commentary from Vince Martin, Itinerant, Dan Stringer, Biotech Beast, and Ryan Rosecrans.
A wise old man once told me "it's not what you make, it's what you spend." Until energy companies realize this, they will continue to struggle and their shareholders will continue to suffer.
