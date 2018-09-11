Is Having 'Tomorrow's News Today' Really A 'Sure Thing'?

The only market factor that affects the stock market in a historically consistent way is investor sentiment (level of fear).

The effect of news on the market is inconsistent and, therefore, should be ignored.

Having tomorrow's news today is not a 'sure thing' when it comes to the market.

The following positive financial news was released on September 7/18, at 8:30 a.m.:

Non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 201 thousand in August of 2018, following a downwardly revised 147 thousand in July and above market expectations of 191 thousand. Employment increased in professional and business services, health care, wholesale trade, transportation and warehousing, and mining.

Nonfarm Payrolls Private in the United States increased by 204 thousand in August of 2018. Nonfarm Payrolls Private in the United States averaged 108.46 Thousand from 1950 until 2018, reaching an all-time high of 1,089 thousand in September of 1983 and a record low of -821 thousand in April of 2009.

US average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 10 cents to USD 27.16, or 0.4 percent, in August 2018, following an unrevised 0.3 percent gain in July and above expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.

Now, imagine that the day before, September 6/18, at 3:00 p.m., you received the above positive information from an anonymous source. Even though you have no way of knowing the veracity of the information, most market participants would understand if you jumped on your keyboard and bought some SPXL call options before the close. Having "tomorrow's news, today" is obviously a 'sure thing'. Or is it?

The news was released the next day, but the SPX opened down, closed down, and spent less than 2 hours during the day trading slightly in the green. Had you bet on this 'sure thing', you would have lost money.

This scenario illustrates our hypothesis that financial or geopolitical news does not produce a consistent nor durable reaction in the stock market, and, therefore, cannot be depended on to derive probabilities of future market moves. Good news cannot be trusted to push the market higher, just like bad news often does not push the market lower. The only constant factor through time is the dual emotion of fear; fear of losing, and fear of missing out (greed). While every market has differences, they all have similar 'rhymes', and these rhymes are a result of the underlying fears of the participants.

Let's look at at some of the rhymes present in today's market.

AAII

Fear increased slightly this week according to the AAII survey (table below).

Bull sentiment below 50% rarely corresponds to market tops. When 57.8% of independent investors do not feel that the market will be higher in six months' time, it is hard to call that euphoria (chart below).

The bull-minus-bear differential stands at +16% which is a level that carries only a 1/4 chance of forming a top; 57% of local tops in the market occur when the bull-minus-bear differential is above +40%. There is too much fear in the market for the recent small correction in the S&P 500 to be the start of a bear market (chart below).

NAAIM

The National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) exposure index 50-week MA leads market down-turns and lags behind market up-turns. The average has started to move up which is a bullish signal (two charts below).

Put-To-Call Ratio

The put-to-call ratio has a strong negative correlation with the SPX; down-spikes in the 8-week MA indicate local market tops, while up-spikes indicate local bottoms.

Between late June and mid-August, the 8-week MA was rising, which normally correlates with a decreasing SPX, but this time, the SPX was rallying along with the Put-to-call ratio. This unusual positive correlation is a strong bullish signal; if the market can rally even during a bearish put-to-call pattern, then when the put-to-call pattern actually turns bullish, we expect the market to keep rallying even stronger.

For more than two weeks, the 8-week MA had been dropping after making an up-spike and the SPX had rallied as expected. During the last several trading days, the put-to-call ratio has been rising and the SPX has been correcting which is a normal correction pattern. We could see more follow-through to the downside, but the long-term bullish picture has not changed (chart below).

PE:VIX

The price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500, itself in ratio to the volatility index (PE:VIX), has a strong direct-correlation to the S&P 500; 85% of up-spikes in the ratio correspond with local market tops, while nearly 100% of down-spikes correspond with market lows.

Last week, we wrote:

The ratio looks to be forming a down spike, which implies further upside for the market.

However, the PE:VIX ratio continued to drop and has yet to form a down-spike (a local minimum on the SPX). Further downside is likely to be limited by the upward sloping trend-lines, with the first level of support being at 2850 (green arrows, chart below). The overall bullish bias remains intact.

VIX

The volatility index (VIX), by itself, has a strong inverse correlation with the S&P 500; down-spikes in the VIX correlate with market highs. As we have been stating for several weeks now, the current VIX pattern has some potential to move up (SPX down) without changing the over-all bullish pattern.

This week, the VIX did move up slightly and the SPX retreated back to the old high of 2872. We could see some more follow-through without affecting the over-all bullish bias of the market. The VIX now has even more room to drop (and the SPX rise) than it did a couple of days ago (chart below).

Rydex Fund Allocation

The bear-to-bull ratio of asset allocation in the Rydex family of funds has a strong inverse correlation with the SPX; a declining 36-week MA in the Rydex ratio is bullish for the SPX. Down-spikes in the ratio, correspond with tops in the market. In other Weekly Summaries, we have pointed out the similarity in trading patterns of the current bull market, with those of the tech bull market of 2000. During the later-stages of the tech rally, the Rydex ratio (nominal) made a down-spike early in 2000, but the 36-week MA continued to move lower while the SPX moved higher for another six months before hitting its second (and final) high. It looks like this pattern is again forming.

The nominal bear:bull ratio has made a second down-spike, but just like it did in 2000, the 36-week MA has continued to move lower. This implies there is still upside left in this market (chart below).

The chart below consolidates several sentiment indicators; the Rydex bear:bull asset ratio, the Rydex bull assets (on its own), AAII bull sentiment , and AAII bear sentiment. All these indicators are displaying bullish patterns.

In conclusion, the news cycle, whether financial, or geo-political in nature, does not provide any information about the possible future of the market because the effect of news on the market is inconsistent and, therefore, devoid of any predictive power. Fear is the only constant factor in the market which leaves repetitive patterns (rhymes) in the pricing history of the stock market. On-balance, these sentiment patterns continue to rhyme like a secular bull market.

We provide our subscribers with a unique perspective, developed over the past 40-years, which helps to keep us on the 'right-side' of the market, and away from the herd.

