Oasis Petroleum: An Updated Look At 2018 And 2019

Exit rate production is expected to increase by around 25% in 2018 and 15% in 2019.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) has seen its stock perform pretty well in 2018, benefiting from higher oil prices and the modest differentials with its Bakken production. Oasis is expected to grow exit rate production by 25% in 2018, albeit with significant consolidated cash burn due to midstream investments and a lot of hedges at $53 oil. In 2019, Oasis may be able to reach positive cash flow and grow exit rate production by 15% with its midstream investments tapering off and its hedge position becoming more favorable.

Growing Production

Oasis has bumped up its production expectations for 2018, after initially issuing guidance for 80,000 to 83,000 BOEPD of average production during 2018 (with an $815 million to $855 million E&P capital expenditure budget). It now expects to average 83,000 to 84,500 BOEPD during 2018 with a $900 million to $930 million E&P capital expenditure budget. This includes the effect of its divestitures, which involved around 4,400 BOEPD in current production and 2,000 BOEPD in full-year production.

At the midpoint of guidance, Oasis has added around 4,250 BOEPD to its production expectations (after adjusting for the divestitures), or around 5%. Some of that increase can be attributed to the higher capital expenditures, but the company's wells also have performed strongly.

Updated 2018 Outlook

At around $67 WTI oil (current 2018 strip) and 83,750 BOEPD (75.5% oil) of average production in 2018, Oasis would be expected to deliver around $1.668 billion in oil and gas revenue and $1.55 billion in total consolidated revenue (net of hedges). Oasis Petroleum owns 68.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners, so the midstream business is included in the consolidated results.

The company's hedges are expected to have more than $120 million in negative value during the second half of 2018 (after around $97 million in negative value during the first half) due to strong oil prices and hedges against approximately 67% of its oil production at $53 per barrel.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 23,079,406 $65.25 $1,506 Natural Gas 44,936,063 $3.60 $162 Net Well Services And Midstream $100 Hedge Value -$218 Total $1,550

Consolidated capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.25 billion for 2018. This takes The company's total consolidated cash expenditures to around $1.924 billion. This results in an estimate of $374 million in consolidated cash burn for Oasis in 2018 before acquisitions and divestitures.

The $374 million estimated cash burn does include the impact of nearly $200 million in net midstream cash burn as Oasis Midstream builds infrastructure including its Gas Plant II, which is scheduled to begin operations in November 2018.

The upstream business would have generated positive cash flow without hedges while growing exit rate production by around 25%. This shows that

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $199 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $92 Production Taxes $143 Cash G&A $84 Cash Interest $156 CapEx $1,250 Total $1,924

Updated 2019 Outlook

For 2019, the combination of higher production and decreased volume of fixed priced swaps means that it will largely see the benefit of strong oil prices (assuming oil prices remain relatively strong).

Source: Oasis Petroleum

Oasis is forecasting exit rate growth of 15% between 2018 and 2019, which may result in an average of 100,000 BOEPD in production during the year, although the oil percentage is expected to drop slightly to 74%.

Current 2019 strip prices are similar to 2018 prices for oil and slightly lower for natural gas. This results in an estimate of $1.897 billion in oil and gas revenue for Oasis including the effect of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 27,010,000 $65.25 $1,762 Natural Gas 56,940,000 $3.50 $199 Hedge Value -$64 Total $1,897



The company's upstream capital expenditures are expected to increase as it adds rigs to both the Delaware Basin and Bakken. If capital expenditures (excluding midstream) end up at $1.1 billion (compared to around $950 million in 2018), then Oasis would end up with around $31 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices while also growing exit rate production by another 15%.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $237 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $110 Production Taxes $169 Cash G&A $90 Cash Interest $160 CapEx $1,100 Total $1,866

Midstream capital expenditures are currently expected to be significantly less in 2019 due to Gas Plant II being finished as well as some of the gathering line build out to feed it. Therefore, Oasis may end up cash flow positive or close to it on a consolidated basis for 2019.

Conclusion

Oasis appears to be in a solid position for strong production growth going forward, with its 2019 exit rate anticipated to be close to 45% higher than its 2017 exit rate. Oasis appears to be able to fund its 2019 growth via cash flow, while its 2018 growth is largely covered by the sale of its Foreman Butte asset and certain non-operated assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.