Reckitt Benckiser: Moving Towards A Major Transformation?

There's more than one possible end-scenario if it does indeed sell its home and hygiene business.

That would give it much more freedom to go shopping, furthering its push into consumer health and nutrition.

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) could be shopping its home and hygiene business according to Bernstein, which includes iconic "power brands" such as Lysol:

Source: RB

The deal could apparently fetch up to £21.9 billion (or roughly $28.5 billion at an exchange rate of 1 GBP = 1.303 USD), with Unilever (UL) (UN) in the lead for landing the business unit, according to Bernstein. Whether Reckitt actually sells the business is still "up in the air", but assuming Bernstein is correct that it's actually looking to make a move, this opens up some interesting possibilities.

While I can't find any official announcements that Reckitt really is selling its home and hygiene business, this has been a rumor that's been going around for a while - and the reorganization of the business into two separate business units last October likely added fuel to the rumor fire. CEO Rakesh Kapoor said at the time of the announced reorganization that:

Here is the perfect opportunity for us to be able to create a proper leader in consumer health with the expertise and the focus that is needed to drive true leadership... while at the same time unleash the potential of our hygiene/home portfolio by providing focus and accountability.

I think that if the sale of the home and hygiene business does actually happen, it will open up more than a few possibilities for Reckitt going forward.

Evaporating its debt: Leaving a healthier, cash-rich balance sheet - or a "war chest" for more acquisitions

Some criticized Reckitt Benckiser for the amount of debt it took on to acquire Mead Johnson (best known for its Enfamil brands), and just the mentioning of its name in the race for Pfizer's (PFE) consumer health business was seen as largely negative for the company's share price.

As of the company's most recent financial report (half year 2018), the balance sheet now holds roughly £12.29 billion in short- and long-term borrowings and about £1.54 in cash. If the company was able to sell off the home and hygiene business for north of £20 billion, then it could easily pay off its entire debt balance - alleviating previous investor concerns - as well as have some cash left over.

It could also go shopping with some of that leftover cash. It's recently been rumored that Reckitt was looking to acquire GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer health business (or at least parts of it), which includes Horlicks and a host of other health and nutrition related products.

Coca-Cola (KO) is also apparently preparing a bid to acquire Horlicks, however, which some say could be valued at around $3.88 billion. This adds even more complexity around Reckitt's future moves, as it would likely have to outbid Coke.

Pfizer has been trying to ditch its consumer health business for years, and Reckitt was recently one of the companies in the hunt to acquire it. According to a Bloomberg article from March, sales for Pfizer's consumer business totaled $3.47 billion last year, while growing about 2% to 4% a year. The problem not just for RB, but also other bidders such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), seemed to be the price tag - as the business was valued at as much as $20 billion. The same scenario of "missing out" could happen with Horlicks if the price tag gets too heavy, but it's encouraging that RB's management is showing some discipline after acquiring Mead Johnson.

The company could also be gearing up for another major acquisition instead

After failing to find a suitable acquirer, Pfizer eventually decided to reorganize its company into three units - Innovative Medicines, Established Medicines, and Consumer Healthcare. This paves the way for selling the consumer business later or perhaps even spinning it off. A spin-off would allow the company to avoid paying the taxes that would come with a potential sale of the business, and Pfizer could also alleviate some of its debt by attaching it to the spun-off business.

Consumer health might not be as profitable as pharmaceuticals are (especially for a big pharma company), but for a company like RB that wants to keep pushing into consumer health, it would make more sense to own Pfizer's consumer health division. RB CEO Kapoor has expressed interest in Pfizer's consumer business publicly in the past, and acquiring it would propel his firm into the lead as one of the largest (if not the largest) pure-play consumer health companies in the world.

If Kapoor decided to acquire the business - adding more debt to RB's balance sheet in the process - that would be one thing, but acquiring it after selling off the home and hygiene business (acquiring a fat pile of cash in the process) might be more "well-received" by the market. After Reckitt pulled out of the race for Pfizer's business back in March, shares jumped by 6.7% in London, which was the largest jump in two years - so it appears the market was happy that the company didn't "bet the farm" on another large, transformative acquisition, especially while still working to absorb the Mead Johnson purchase (as well as pay down the added debt).

Conclusion

Reckitt Benckiser selling its home and hygiene business is still largely speculation, but often when there's smoke there's fire - as the saying goes - and this has been a rumor for a while now. The recent reorganization of the business makes a sale seem even more likely as well.

If RB does ditch this business to focus purely on consumer health, then I think that its multiple might be "re-rated" higher as a healthcare company - with higher-margin brands such as Enfamil.

As it stands, here are its current health "power brands":

Source: RB website

The company owns Enfamil through its acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition, which operates in over 50 markets worldwide with over 70 products. The company's Enfa brands are #1 globally and account for roughly 80% of sales from the Mead Johnson acquisition. They're also well-placed in growing, emerging markets like Latin America (17% of sales) and Asia (roughly 50% of sales). RB seems to be doing a great job integrating the business, as it's performing ahead of expectations.

I think the Mead Johnson brands, coupled with those in the above graphic, already give RB a great portfolio as a stand-alone, consumer health business, so if it sold off the other home and hygiene brands - re-tooling the balance sheet in the process - I would be a happy camper. Possibly acquiring the Pfizer consumer business (or even something like Horlicks) would also be much more attractive if the firm could do so without adding any more significant stress on the balance sheet as well.

Whatever happens, I would be a fan of Reckitt selling its other, non-core businesses (assuming it wants to be a pure-play, leading consumer health company), as it would repair the balance sheet and possibly even potentially lead to a higher multiple after ditching the lagging consumer staples business. I also wouldn't mind seeing iconic brands like Advil added to its portfolio, either, if an acquisition of part (or all) of Pfizer's consumer business were to occur in the future and a better price.

