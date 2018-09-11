Azul Continues To Execute Beautifully, But Who Cares?

Azul has reported its August traffic update, and I couldn't have been more pleased with the results.

Azul (AZUL) has yet again provided evidence that it's arguably the best player in the Brazilian airline industry. This Monday, the company reported yet another robust traffic update, this time for the shoulder-season month of August.

Image credit: Passagens Aéreas Azul

Despite the wobbly Brazilian economy and the local currency weakness that has been hurting some airlines' international travel business, Azul once again delivered 20%-plus growth in total traffic - vs. peer Gol's (GOL) much more modest 0.3% - that outpaced the increase in capacity. Against the odds, international traffic continued to grow robustly, this time at a 43% pace. The segment's RPK (revenue per kilometer) represented 28% of the total company's, up from 24% last year. Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company traffic reports

In line with my original investment thesis, I believe the results above speak directly to Azul's ability to better protect its competitiveness domestically. The airline is the undisputed king of regional air travel in Brazil, arguably the most underpenetrated and profitable market in the country. Azul's ability to leverage its more diversified fleet to sidestep the intense competition in the mega hubs (primarily Rio and São Paulo) and mature routes (e.g. southern capital Porto Alegre to Curitiba, or federal government headquarter Brasilia to Belo Horizonte) makes the company, in my view, the most likely to succeed in the Brazilian airline space.

But the stock won't take off

The lingering problem with the stock is that the well-known macro headwinds refuse to subside.

This Tuesday, the Brazilian airline sector experienced the double-whammy impact of (1) further depreciation in the value of the Real, down nearly 2% for the day and 34% for the past 12 months, pushing the broad equities market in country (EWZ) down almost 4%, and (2) rising crude oil prices that today once again flirted with the $70/barrel levels. AZUL ended the trading day down 6%.

Source: montage using graphs from xe.com and Macro Trends

These negative, non company-specific factors are precisely the reason why I don't feel comfortable "pounding the table" on an investment in AZUL at this moment, particularly for those who don't have much of a tolerance for risk and volatility. The end of Brazil's presidential campaign race later this year could ease the currency pressures, as official government agencies project the average 2019 exchange rate to settle lower by 13%, at R$3.62/USD.

I continue to hold shares of AZUL as I believe a more favorable macro landscape is all that the stock needs to head back to where the company's fundamentals suggest it belongs. I continue to bet on a price target of $45/ADS, understanding that the timing of my estimated 185% share price appreciation seems to be beyond Azul's direct control.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.