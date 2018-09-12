Franklin Resources: Surviving A Tough Industry Trend

However, this does not automatically indicate that all securities in this industry will be poor investments.

Recently, I was reading through commentary on the asset manager industry and came across this view from Morningstar:

"As we look at the industry today, we see a confluence of a few different issues - poor relative active investment performance, the growth and acceptance of low-cost index-based products, and the expanding power of the retail-advised channel - that have made it increasingly difficult for asset managers… to generate organic growth, leaving them more dependent on market gains to drive managed asset levels higher."

That about sums it up. Basically, it's challenging to overcharge when you underperform. And we've seen that lately with net flows and overall profitability.

Take a firm like California-based Franklin Resources (BEN). For decades, the business was doing terrific, and the security generated substantial returns for investors (even besting the sensational performance of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Apple (AAPL) for a while.)

However, in the last half-decade, things have begun to stall out. Franklin Resources earned nearly $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2014. In the years to follow, this number has declined to ~$2 billion in 2015 and ~$1.7 billion in 2016 and 2017. Indeed, the expectation is for the firm to earn ~$1.7 billion again this year - nearly 30% below the mark archived four years ago.

You can see the "great migration" away from higher cost active funds toward lower cost passive investment vehicles unfold before your eyes. Investors are becoming much more cognizant of the price they pay.

With this idea as an overlay to a potential investment in the security (or industry) it might be easy to immediately dismiss a company like Franklin Resources.

Yet I'm reminded of three items. For starters, the overall trend for higher cost asset managers is negative, but the time component is vital. If everyone switches over tomorrow, that's a problem. If it takes a couple of decades, a company like Franklin Resources (especially with its immense balance sheet resources) can adapt through time.

Second, there is a bit of an entrenched nature here. From the onset, once you pick an investment vehicle (or five), there is some stickiness (although admittedly not a great deal). More important is the idea of higher asset prices. If you simply owned a diversified fund for 20 years, there's a very good chance that your assets will compound at a mid-single digit rate (or greater). And fee income often moves in lockstep with assets.

Granted with net outflows, your growth rate will be less (and indeed can be negative), but the point is that the natural flow of the underlying assets is positive. Much like a retiree withdrawing a small portion of their assets each year, they still expect to become richer over time.

Finally, I'm reminded that poor business performance does not automatically translate to poor investment returns.

Let's explore this third point a bit. When you look around for growth rate estimates, something in the low-single digits is not uncommon. For our purposes, we'll use negative 2% annual profit growth, coming from a base of ~$1.7 billion.

Franklin Resources' current common dividend makes up less than a third of earnings and share repurchases have played just as important of a role over time. (For that matter, so have special dividends, but we'll ignore that aspect.) Suppose we keep the current total dividend payment steady and use a 35% payout ratio for share repurchases.

This is what that would look like:

On occasions, I have been accused of putting forth a "rosy" consensus, but I would contend that this is not one of those times. Here, you see the expectation of profits declining by almost 20%, to go along with a stagnant total dividend and a declining amount of funds going toward share repurchases.

Some might quibble over the total payout ratio, but 1) it's not even close to out of line historically and 2) if you glance at the $6.4 billion in cash alone against $3.3 billion in total liabilities you can see that Franklin Resources has the ability to "use up" the majority of its net profits at its discretion.

Now, the effectiveness of the above share repurchases depends greatly on the going share price. Using 10 times earnings (more or less where we are today before you discount net cash), Franklin Resources might retire ~160 million shares over the course of a decade.

Here's what the per metrics could look like under a scenario of negative 2% business growth and an ongoing P/E ratio of 10:

The interesting part is that despite the anticipated decline in the business, earnings per share and dividends per share still grow over time. Under this scenario, you would come to the expectation of a future share price of ~$36 to go along with ~$11 in cash payments (ignoring the very real possibility of special dividends along the way). A total potential value of ~$47 against today's current price of ~$31 would imply a total return of 4.3% per annum or thereabouts.

Personally, I find that instructive. Here, you have a business that would be 20% "worse off" profit-wise from today and a full billion down (~40%) from its high in 2014. And yet, today's investor could still realize returns that would increase their nominal wealth by 50%. The growth (or lack thereof) in the business is offset to some degree by the current valuation, a low payout ratio, few outside commitments, and a propensity to keep paying shareholders.

Of course, your view may be more pessimistic or optimistic than what I have laid out above. Here, are a few additional scenarios to give you a better idea of the range of possible returns for Franklin Resources:

-8% Business Growth, 7 P/E = -1.3% annualized

-6% Business Growth, 8 P/E = 0.3% annualized

-4% Business Growth, 9 P/E = 2.2% annualized

-2% Business Growth, 10 P/E = 4.3% annualized

0% Business Growth, 11 P/E = 6.5% annualized

2% Business Growth, 12 P/E = 8.8% annualized

4% Business Growth, 13 P/E = 11.2% annualized

Naturally, a more dire scenario leads to less impressive results, although it should be noted that negative returns only start to kick in around -8% business growth, implying less than $750 million in annual profits.

On the other hand, a "no growth" situation leads to reasonable gains, and should growth actually formulate suddenly, you have an interesting investment on your hands. You can also look at it this way: if you owned the entire business at say 10 times earnings, especially with the balance sheet strength, you could take a sizable dividend (even up to 10% starting out) and still have an ongoing concern for some time. When you look up the ticker, the "current" yield is limited to just common dividends, but that shouldn't completely hide special dividends and share repurchases.

In short, Franklin Resources is operating in a challenging industry. That's obvious. Yet it's my view that this should not be the end of your analysis. Instead, digging deeper and making judgments on the timeline of the change, the quality of the business, the current valuation and how per share results interact with business performance are all essential items to consider. In the case of Franklin Resources, investor results could easily come in well ahead of business expectations.

