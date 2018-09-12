Goldcorp Slides To Early 2016 Lows

Financial results are set to improve in the next year despite the decrease in gold price, so a rebound from current levels is definitely possible.

Goldcorp is about to grow its production and decrease costs, but falling gold price put additional pressure on its stock in the near term.

The downturn in gold mining stocks continues, with most gold mining equities under heavy pressure. Goldcorp (GG) is not an exclusion. The shares of one of the major gold miners have recently joined the shares of peer Barrick Gold (ABX) in the single-digit territory, at least at the time of writing this article. Goldcorp has been disappointing investors for quite some time before this major sell-off occurred, and the monthly chart looks really ugly:

On the other hand, the company is finally ready to enter a period of upside gold production trend and downside cost trend. I'm currently going through gold mining stocks to identify suitable candidates for a rebound play when gold price finally finds a bottom, so I'll examine Goldcorp from this perspective.

Source: Goldcorp 2Q presentation

The picture above is the key value proposition that Goldcorp management offers to potential investors. Next year, gold production should increase by 8% while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to drop by ~6%. Even more importantly, the phase of heightened growth spending will be over, and growth capex requirements will drop from $750 million to $250 million, which should theoretically free the space for increased free cash flow production (which was a major challenge for the company for quite some time now and is reflected in Goldcorp's prior share price performance).

It's about time for this as the balance sheet looks a bit tired from the company's underperformance. Goldcorp finished the second quarter with $159 million of cash and short-term investments and $2.58 billion of debt, $400 million of which is current debt. There's no liquidity problem as the company has $2.81 billion available under the credit facility, but there's hardly a reason to increase leverage in the current environment.

In my opinion, Goldcorp's next year results should improve even if gold price stays where it is now. At a production rate of 2.7 million gold ounces per year, a drop of gold from $1,300 per ounce to $1,200 per ounce means a cut of $270 million from the revenue. However, a decrease of growth capital by $500 million alone offsets the negative impact from the gold price decrease. Obviously, I'm not the only one who sees this, and analysts estimates call for a material earnings improvement in 2019:

Source: Yahoo Finance

At current price levels, Goldcorp trades at less than 16 forward P/E and 0.62 P/B. However, the forward P/E implies successful execution, and that's something the market will surely be watching for in the coming quarters. I'd say that Goldcorp's story at its current point looks rather interesting - decent valuation (after the major drop), rising production, falling costs, and normal jurisdictions (which is very important in mining nowadays). Technically, the stock is close to lows last seen at the beginning of 2016. Back then, such a test was followed by a major rebound, and this time, Goldcorp also looks like a rebound candidate.

I must admit that the negative trend in gold mining equities is very strong, but it will finally end somewhere. I'm not a fan of catching falling knives, and I typically love to see some positive momentum first, which, in Goldcorp's case, should happen when the stock is able to rise above $10.40. I believe that watching other major gold miners with similar stock dynamics - Barrick Gold (I wrote about it here), Newmont Mining (NEM) (here), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) (here) - will help investors in assessing the general appetite for risk in the gold mining space regarding the biggest players.

