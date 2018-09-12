Broadcom: Resilient Quarter, Aggressive Management

Hence I am sticking to my long-term calls, although I will trim the position upon further increase in the shares as the premium is getting rich.

In July I concluded that long-term upside calls looked appealing at Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). This conclusion came after the company announced a rather "surprising" $19-billion deal for CA (NASDAQ:CA). Yet, I figured that an $18-billion decline in the value of the firm in relation to a similar-sized deal smelled like an overreaction, even as the deal did not make a great deal of sense.

Being a serial acquirer has served Broadcom well in recent years as I wondered whether the company and its high profile executives have gone a step too far. Given that observation, I was hesitant to commit real equity capital to Broadcom, including concerns about incurring a lot of debt at potentially top of the market, yet believed that long-term calls might provide an attractive risk-reward profile.

To date, that trade has worked relatively well as shares have rebounded from levels around $200 to $230, despite a couple of harsh weeks for the semiconductor sector at large in recent times.

Short Recap

Broadcom has been a serial acquirer in recent years, having acquired a range of semiconductor plays as the biggest deal failed, that is the purchase of Qualcomm (QCOM) and indirectly NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) as well.

Subsequently, the company announced the nearly $19-billion deal to acquire CA Technologies which is not a semiconductor play, but instead focuses on IT software and solution. This does not increase the focus on semiconductors, rather it "broadens" the company going forward, creating more stable cash flows and consequently firepower to pursue more deals going forward.

Despite this promise and the kind words by Hock Tan about CA, investors clearly had their doubts given their reaction in response to the deal, backed up by the fact that CA has not delivered on real growth in recent years. Another concern is that of the valuation as the multiples paid for CA were largely similar or slightly higher than the sales and EBITDA multiples at which Broadcom itself is trading. This observation was a shock to investors as CA could arguably be regarded as a lower quality business than Broadcom, yet probably more stable (in the short run) than Broadcom.

Of course, the deal still has to close (anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year) which makes that CA is not yet contributing to the overall results.

Pro-Forma Implications

Broadcom provided pro-forma numbers in connection to the deal, calling for $24 billion in sales and $11.6 billion in EBITDA, for a modest 2.1 times leverage ratio.

That said, I came up with a leverage ratio closer to 2.5 times if I made my calculations at the time, with the difference probably mostly explained by the assumption of Broadcom to retain all of its earnings until the deal closed.

Putting Money Where Your Mouth Is

Broadcom posted very resilient third-quarter sales with revenues up 1% on a sequential basis and up 13% year on year, as the results of course do not include a contribution from CA yet. Sales came in at $5.06 billion as the company grew gross margins and cut operating expenses as well.

Hence GAAP operating earnings were very strong at $1.34 billion for margins in excess of 26%, translating into a GAAP number of $2.71 per share, with earnings running at a rate of around $11 per share.

Adjusted earnings came in at $4.98 per share, or $2.2 billion in absolute dollar terms, making that margins are truly incredible at percentages in the mid-forties! The huge discrepancy between both numbers is mostly driven by amortization charges, as the non-GAAP number excludes $315 million in stock-based compensation. That charge comes in at $0.70 per share; I regard this as a real expense, as more realistic earnings come in at around $4.25 per share for the quarter or $17 per share per annum.

The company reported strong earnings and despite announcing the nearly $19-billion deal for CA, it did not stop management from aggressively engaging in large share buybacks in recent weeks. In fact, the company bought back $5.4 billion worth of shares in the past three months, equivalent to more than half a year in terms of adjusted earnings!

That has some implications for the balance sheet which now shows $4.1 billion in cash and $17.6 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $13.5 billion, or closer to $32 billion if we include the nearly $18.4 billion deal with CA.

In July, I pegged pro-forma EBITDA at $11.6 billion, with $10 billion coming from Broadcom and the remaining $1.6 billion from CA. In the resilient quarter, Broadcom posted a quarterly EBITDA number of $2.7 billion, for an annualised number of $10.8 billion, or a pro-forma number of $12.4 billion going forward. While this number is on the increase, leverage ratios increased a bit to 2.6 times following the recent buyback splurge.

What Now?

Besides resilient third-quarter results, the company has issued a strong guidance for the fourth quarter. Sales are seen at $5.4 billion, up from $5.06 billion reported this quarter. Based on the guidance for gross margins and operating expenses, GAAP operating earnings are seen at $1.56 billion, comfortably above the $1.34 billion reported this past quarter.

That will have real implications for the bottom line, probably adding about $900 million in annualised earnings, or roughly $2 per share. Based on the earnings power (ex-CA) of $17 per share, pro-forma realistic earnings power comes in at $19 per share. This implies that valuation multiples remain modest, even as the market is cyclical and shares have recently recovered to levels in the $230s. Improved earnings will reduce leverage ratios from 2.6 times towards 2.4 times, despite the recent buyback splurge and the CA deal.

Having pegged EBITDA at $12.4 billion based on the Q3 results, the guidance for the fourth quarter implies another $900 million improvement in EBITDA, for a pro-forma number of $13.3 billion. While current earnings momentum is very strong, buybacks far exceed earnings power at this moment, as the dividend comes at a cost of $3 billion in a year as well. This marks a word of caution in case current fat profits go in reverse.

Sticking To The Call And Calls

In July, I considered shares to be too risky given the (financial) aggressiveness of the company and its management. While the situation looked appealing in case shares were to recover, I could not commit real capital given the leverage and concerns that the market has or will soon peak. That poses real risks with adjusted earnings margins coming in at rates in excess of 40%. Another risk of the aggressive M&A strategy is that efficient integration in terms of culture, growth, synergies and collaboration is required to unleash the full potential.

That was the main reason for my caution, yet I recognised the low expectations as a recovery in valuation multiples attached to the business could do wonders. Solid results and a strong accompanying outlook have made that shares have recovered 15-20% from the July-lows. This has done wonders for my long-term upside calls, although I still see further upside from here.

The $300 calls expiring in January of 2020 have more than doubled from $6 to $13-14 as I am still holding onto these options, but would be looking to take some profits if the premium increases a bit further from here. So far the bet has been far better than the outright shares, although the premium is starting to kick in in terms of the decay. This makes that I might be inclined to sell some calls if the premium becomes any richer.

