Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF: A Favorable Environment For Active Alpha

The Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ticks all the boxes to be called truly active.

We are in a favorable environment for active funds.

Favorable environment for active funds?

In financial markets, there’s a fierce fight between active and passive management. The question is: can we know in advance if active management will be in a position to outperform? The answer is yes!

What is the key? Dispersion!

Dispersion refers to the cross-sectional standard deviation of monthly stock returns around their mean. By contrast, volatility refers to the standard deviation of stock returns around their time series mean.

The presence of dispersion is central to generating outperformance: active bets cannot produce performance that differs discernibly from the market unless the differences between highest and lowest returns are sufficiently dispersed.

At the extreme, zero dispersion in returns is akin to having only one stock in which to invest. As that stock also constitutes the market, even a manager with perfect foresight could not invest in equities that outperform (or underperform) the benchmark, making active strategies futile.

Exhibit 1 makes clear that active managers outperform when dispersion is high.

Exhibit 1: Active outperformance when dispersion is high

Current market environment

The S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P SmallCap 600 in particular recorded above-average dispersion in August.

Exhibit 2: Dispersion

Is the long wait for a so-called “stock-pickers’ market” finally over for U.S. equity market participants? It seems so.

How to choose an active fund?

An investor’s choice of when to invest in active funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in.

At the core of the active-passive debate is the question of whether active equity managers are skilled enough to cover costs. A large number of studies show the average fund underperforming a passively managed portfolio, revealing that stock-picking skill is on average insufficient to offset fees.

On the other hand, many studies demonstrate that truly active funds, as contrasted to closet indexers, do outperform. Truly active funds are those with:

high active share,

low R-squared with respect to the fund’s benchmark,

smaller AUM (generally less than $1 billion),

strategy consistency, and

large positions in best-idea stocks.

Unfortunately, distribution incentives strongly encourage funds to grow excessively large and become closet indexers, leading to the average industry underperformance, as closet indexers far outnumber truly active funds.

An active ETF that, based on the above characteristics, can be called truly active is the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSE:CSD).

Exhibit 3: Active fund characteristics

CSD screens out smaller firms with a minimum $1 billion market cap screen. It applies no additional selection screens, however, thus offering reasonably pure-play exposure to its narrow thesis.

Exhibit 4: Holdings style

Prior to May 20, 2016, the fund tracked the Beacon Spin-off Index, which used different time horizons and had a growth-oriented multi-factor selection process. The change was material, but the spin-off thesis remains the same.

Before this change in index, the style was consistently midcap-/growth-oriented. After the change, we see a move away from pure growth. Since then, the strategy consistency is high again.

Exhibit 5: Strategy consistency

Spin-offs: A history of outperformance

For investors, the appeal of spin-offs lies in their long history of outperforming the broader market, particularly in the years immediately following separation from a corporate parent.

In 1997, Joel Greenblatt wrote the following about spin-offs in his book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius:

“You can make a pile of money investing in spinoffs. The facts are overwhelming. Stocks of spinoff companies, and even shares of the parent companies that do the spinning off, significantly and consistently outperform the market averages.”

Exhibit 6: Parent and Spin-off 12-Month Relative Performance vs. S&P 500

Please note that also the parent company is indeed outperforming the market after the spin-off.

Another remarkable feature: spin-offs underperform immediately after the spin-off.

Exhibit 7: Spin-off Relative Performance

According to Credit Suisse, this is due to:

1) Index Selling:

If the parent firm was a member of an index, such as the S&P 500, the spun-off entity likely is not. Index funds and institutional investors will sell the spun-off shares when they do not meet their fund mandates.

2) Ownership Criteria:

The new owners of the firm (investors who received the spun-off shares) now own a firm that they never purchased. The spun-off firm may not meet their investment criteria. The parent may be a large-cap firm, while the spin-off a small- or mid-cap firm. The investor may decide to sell the new spin-off shares.

3) Limited History:

Available financial information may not be complete. Investors may wait to see how the spin-off fares on its own before investing.

4) Low Analyst Coverage:

Coverage from Wall Street analysts is significantly less for the spin-off versus the parent firm.

This initial selling pressure makes the spin-off cheaper, and as time goes by, the spin-off builds its own history and the neglect by the analysts diminishes. The spin-offs climb their wall of worry to outperformance.

Exhibit 8: Spin-off outperformance

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

CSD was formerly known as the Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF, but after the take-over of the Guggenheim ETF business by Invesco, the fund was renamed to Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF.

Exhibit 9: Sector allocation

As a truly active fund, it has large positions in best-idea stocks. The top 10 holdings account for more than 50% of the portfolio.

Exhibit 10: Top 10 Holdings

Note, CSD has 48 holdings and five of them are linked to John Malone’s empire.

Exhibit 11: John Malone holdings

Valuation

The ETF is also cheaper than the S&P 500 and the S&P Midcap 400, as you can see in Exhibit 12.

Exhibit 12: Valuation

Price momentum

On the price chart of CSD, we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Exhibit 13: Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Chart

Conclusion

The combination of:

a favorable environment for active funds,

a relatively cheap valuation, and

positive price momentum

makes us believe that spin-offs can continue their history of outperformance. Buy the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF!

