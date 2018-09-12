Hecla Mining: I'm No Longer Bearish

The debt is still a concern, and it might become an issue if gold and silver prices decline further.

Since then, HL has declined by over 46%, far underperforming the sector as cash flow from San Sebastian has fallen off a cliff.

In June of 2017, I wrote an article on Hecla Mining (HL) titled: "Hecla Will Likely Underperform."

The reason for this call was pretty simple: Hecla's San Sebastian mine in Mexico had been a major boon to the company and the stock price up to that point, as the high-grade nature of the deposit allowed San Sebastian to generate tremendous cash flow over a very short amount of time. Even though San Sebastian only accounted for 15% of the total revenue for the company in Q1 2017, on an income basis, it accounted for almost 50% of the profits. It was generating almost the same amount of profit as the company's flagship Greens Creek mine, and in the year-prior quarter, it was the most profitable asset.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

But it was clear that San Sebastian had peaked as the remaining reserves were much lower in grade than what was being mined, and the grade of the resources was actually far worse. There was no way that San Sebastian would be able to maintain the same level of cash generation as the reserves and resources simply didn't support it. My warning to investors was there would be a considerable drop-off in production and cash flow in the near term.

Fast forward to today, and you can see that income from San Sebastian has fallen off a cliff as ore grade has declined precipitously (by about 35%) - which caused AISC to go from around $0.00 per ounce in Q2 2017 to over $17 per ounce in Q2 2018.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

This sector has been challenging over the last 6-12 months, but this was a fairly easy call and could be spotted from a mile away. HL has certainly far underperformed since June 2017, and it's likely because of the plunge in cash flow from San Sebastian.

HL data by YCharts

Now, investors' expectations have been reset when it comes to this operation, and everything that I discussed over a year ago seems to be priced in.

In other words, I no longer believe that HL will underperform. It goes without saying that is assuming there aren't any major negative surprises at the company's other operations.

I do see some potential positive catalysts as well on the horizon. The strike at Lucky Friday is ongoing, and recent statements from the company seem to imply it won't be resolved anytime soon. However, Hecla has a major piece of mining equipment (shown below) that will be delivered to the Lucky Friday mine in late 2019. It's a remote vein miner that according to the company: "Could revolutionize the mining by replacing drill and blast." It would also make some jobs obsolete. I actually think it could be a bargaining chip and get both sides to the table in order to come to an agreement. Either way, this strike can't last forever, and the stock price already reflects zero production from Lucky Friday. Should a deal be reached, then shares will be immediately re-rated. I'm not expecting anything to happen soon, but I would be surprised if Lucky Friday was still offline by this time next year.

(Source: Hecla Mining)

The recent acquisition of Klondex Mines and its trio of assets in Nevada is also a potential bullish catalyst. Fire Creek seems promising as it's low cost, and it will replace lost cash flow from San Sebastian. I have my doubts about Hollister as there have been many companies that have attempted to mine it over the years, and none has been successful, but Fire Creek seems like the star anyway. HL also gets a pretty fantastic land package in Nevada with this deal.

My main beef with HL is still their balance sheet. Hecla is one of the few companies in this industry that hasn't reduced its net debt over the last few years. While others have focused on shoring up their balance sheet and becoming financially stronger, HL has failed to lower debt levels. They currently have $533 million of long-term debt and $240 million in cash. Their financial condition isn't dire, but I'm disappointed that there has been zero improvement when it comes to net debt. That's what holds me back from getting uber-bullish.

HL Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I'm willing to overlook the balance sheet for now, given how far the valuation has contracted. I still like the asset base and the fact that it's becoming more diversified.

For the first time in a long time, I would consider buying the stock again, but with the caveat being that only if this downturn in the gold and silver price doesn't intensify. The debt will become a major issue should silver and gold decline further - as margins for Hecla get squeezed even more. On a rebound in precious metal prices, Hecla will be a great stock to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.