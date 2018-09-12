Gilead Sciences Brings Strong Rheumatoid Arthritis Data, This Train Keeps Rolling

Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) and its partner Galapagos (GLPG) announced positive results from a late-stage study treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This builds upon their FINCH program franchise, which is going after a host of autoimmune disorders. Both companies even announced recently, that they had obtained positive results in a phase 2 study treating patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS). I believe that these new phase 3 results reaffirm my belief that Gilead Sciences is in top-notch shape when it comes to treating autoimmune disorders. For that reason, I will reaffirm that Gilead Sciences is a strong buy.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as FINCH 2, and it was a trial that treated patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis. These were patients who had not adequately responded to biologic DMARDs. Meaning that these patients didn't respond to treatment with available biologic therapies. One thing to note is that these patients were given filgotinib along with background conventional synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. These patients were randomized into three different dosing groups. They are 100 mg of filgotinib, 200 mg of filgotinib, or placebo. The primary endpoint was looking at a proportion of patients achieving an ACR20 response at week 12. It was noted that the primary endpoint of the study was met. That's because both the 100 mg and 200 mg doses of filgotinib achieved an ACR20 response at week 12. It was shown that both of these doses of filgotinib were statistically significant compared to placebo with a p-value of p <0.001. ACR20 is a measure of rheumatoid arthritis which is highly important. That's because it measures the number of patients who achieve at least a 20% improvement when given treatment.

Program On Track

The late-stage FINCH 2 study in rheumatoid arthritis builds upon the momentum from the prior week. That's because just this past week Gilead and its partner Galapagos reported that a phase 2 study using 200 mg of filgotinib achieved its primary endpoint treating patients with another autoimmune disease known as ankylosing spondylitis. This study showed that 200 mg of filgotinib achieved statistical significance over placebo in a 12-week study. It did so based on the primary endpoint of AS Disease Activity Score (ASDAS). More information on this data and other info from the FINCH program can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I recently wrote named "Gilead Sciences Is On The Right Trajectory For Autoimmune Disorders." In that article I discussed the results of the phase 2 study, along with potential competitors that are also battling in the same autoimmune disorder space. The rheumatoid arthritis market is a large one. It is estimated that the rheumatoid arthritis market could reach $30.4 billion by 2025. That is just looking at rheumatoid arthritis alone, and not including the market potential for other autoimmune disorders. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that affects the joints. It is caused by the immune system attacking the joints themselves, when instead they should be defending the body from foreign substances and other invaders. When the joints are attacked it causes the patient to experience pain. More specifically, RA attacks the tissue that lines the joints known as synovium. It causes the synovium to thicken which in turn results in increased swelling and pain that the patient experiences. The synovium is important because it is responsible for creating the fluid that lubricates the joints allowing them to move freely.

Conclusion

The positive results in the phase 3 FINCH 2 study have pretty much locked in filgotinib as an adequate drug to treat these patients with rheumatoid arthritis. The safety of the drug was pretty much in line with all arms of the study, including the placebo arm. Adverse events and serious adverse events were pretty much mild or moderate in terms of severity. The biggest risk would be in terms of competition in this space, especially since there are other currently approved drugs used to treat RA. However, this study proved to be a success for two reasons. The first reason is because it proved that filgotinib could be combined with other select disease-modifying drugs that are used to treat RA. Secondly, it proved that filgotinib is able to elicit a response in those patients who don't respond to treatment with a biologic therapy. Believe it or not, patients sometimes shuffle through 2 or more biologics (anti-TNF therapy) without adequately responding to them. Some examples of anti-TNF therapies are Humira from AbbVie (ABBV) and Enbrel from Amgen (AMGN). Sometimes another phenomenon happens that is quite unusual. That is when a biologic will work for a few months, and for an unknown reason ceases to work at all. As you can see, this is where a drug like filgotinib could potentially fill that void. As this late-stage study proved, it caused a lot of patients who couldn't respond to biologics to achieve a strong response in the ACR20 score. For all these reasons, I believe that Gilead Sciences is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.