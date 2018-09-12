3 High-Yield, Monthly Dividend Stocks To Fund A Prosperous Retirement

That being said, there are important risks to be aware of before buying any of these monthly dividend stocks.

At today's share prices, Realty Income and Main Street are about 5% and 9% overvalued, respectively, while EPR is fairly valued. This means EPR is the best choice for new money today.

Thanks to cash flow rich and stable business models, as well as strong balance sheets, these three are some of my favorite monthly dividend stocks for conservative income investors.

High-yield dividend stocks are a great way to generate passive income, especially for retirees looking to help pay the bills. Monthly dividend stocks are even better since their more frequent payouts line up with monthly expenses all investors face.

However, the trouble is that while there are many monthly paying dividend stocks, such equities tend to be highly concentrated in higher risk and variable paying CEFs, BDCs, and ETFs. I've received many requests from readers interested in monthly paying dividends stocks, asking me which are my favorite options that would be appropriate for conservative investors such as retirees.

So let's take a look at why Realty Income (O), EPR Properties (EPR), and Main Street Capital (MAIN) are three of my favorite high-yield monthly dividend growth stocks. Specifically, we'll look at what factors make Realty Income and Main Street time-tested, sleep well at night or SWAN stocks in their respective industries. And while EPR Properties has yet to achieve SWAN status, I believe that its experienced management team, and strong long-term growth and diversification plan, will eventually help it achieve blue chip status as well.

As importantly, find out why from today's share prices, Realty Income and Main Street are probably a bit overvalued, but still likely to beat the market's total returns in the coming years. Meanwhile, EPR is trading at a price that makes it the best place for new money among these three stocks, thanks to the best combination of safe yield, long-term growth potential, and probable total returns.

Realty Income: This Future Dividend Aristocrat Is The Ultimate Monthly Paying SWAN Stock

Realty Income is America's largest triple or NNN net lease REIT with the following current portfolio.

5,483 properties

49 states and Puerto Rico

257 tenants in 48 separate industries

average remaining lease: 9.3 years

What makes Realty Income such a great low risk high-yield monthly dividend stock is the extremely steady and recession resistant cash flow. The NNN business model means that tenants pay maintenance, taxes, and insurance costs, creating extremely high adjusted funds from operation or AFFO margins (70%). AFFO is the REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

Realty is primarily focused on free-standing retail properties, which make up 81% of its rent. However, its stores are mostly leased (new contracts are usually 15 years in duration) to a diversified group of large, financially healthy, and recession resistant tenants.

That includes convenience stores, dollar stores and pharmacies, who see sales hold up well even in an economic downturn. And in addition to 75% of rent coming from defensive tenants, Realty also derives 19% of its rent from e-Commerce resistant experiential tenants such as restaurants and health centers. In total, just 6% of its annual rent is at risk from a recession or e-commerce.

As a result of a strong focus on quality tenants in low risk industries, Realty Income's tenant rent coverage ratio (operating cash flow/annual rent) is now at 2.9. For context, anything above 1.3 is considered sustainable and means the tenant is unlikely to default on rent. And that rental coverage ratio has been high and gradually rising for the last four years, disproving the fears of a "retail apocalypse" hurting the REIT's business model.

As a result of a thriving tenant base, Realty's occupancy rate has averaged 98.7% in the first half of 2018. And in the past 22 years, it has never fallen below 96.6%.

This is what has allowed Realty to deliver 24 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, putting it on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2019.

That clockwork like dividend growth has made Realty Income a Wall Street darling and allowed it to deliver market crushing total returns over time, including during the darkest days of the Financial Crisis. For example, in 2008, it delivered total returns of -8.2% compared to the S&P 500's -37%.

Realty Income's future dividend growth and total returns will come from the two main competitive advantages it enjoys. The first is a world class management team. That's led by CEO John Case, a 25 year industry veteran, who oversaw over $100 billion in commercial real estate deals before joining the REIT in 2013.

Realty's highly experienced management team uses its vast access to low cost capital to drive consistently profitable growth in its property base. Specifically, management is very good at balancing its use of retained cash flow, debt, and new equity issuances to generate stable gross investment spreads (yield on new properties minus cost of capital).

Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 5.0% Yield On Invested Capital 6.5% Gross Investment Spread 1.5%

Today the REIT's gross investment spread of 1.5% is near its historical norm, and capable of driving 4.3% annual AFFO/share growth.

And in case you're worried that Realty Income's cash flow growth is vulnerable to interest rates, don't be. The skilled management team has proven it can use excellent capital allocation to maintain stable investment spreads over time. This allows the REIT's cash flow to grow in all economic, industry, and interest rate environments. That's why in the past 22 years Realty Income's AFFO/share growth was only negative in one year, during the financial crisis.

Today Realty Income has $1.5 billion in remaining borrowing power on its revolving credit facility. That facility is expandable by $1 billion and so the REIT has the ability to invest in $2.53 billion of new properties. That's compared to management's guidance of $1.75 billion in new property acquisitions for this year. And, of course, owing to its much deserved premium share price, Realty is also able to grow through accretive share issuances.

Basically, this means that Realty Income's business model is nearly perfect for supporting its safe, generous, and steadily growing dividend. And thanks to its world class management team, strong balance sheet (more on this later) and large access to low cost capital, this future dividend aristocrat is likely to make a great high-yield investment for decades to come.

EPR Properties: Highly Profitable Niche Business Model Means Safe And Fast Growing Dividends

Founded in 1997 with just 12 movie theaters, EPR Properties has steadily grown over the past 21 years into a major player in several key industries. Today it's $6.7 billion portfolio includes 396 properties located in 43 states, Washington DC, and Canada.

EPR's management team is led by CEO and Chairman Greg Silvers, a 19 year veteran of the REIT. EPR's business model is based on owning highly profitable niche properties focused on entertainment (premium movie theaters), recreation facilities (such as golf course, ski resorts, and amusement parks), and education centers (charter schools, private schools, and day care facilities).

The common theme in its investments is a focus on experiential properties, such as those favored by America's 75.4 million Millennials. This is the largest generation in US history and is expected to devote a larger portion of its steadily rising disposable income to businesses who lease from EPR. Like Realty Income those leases are triple net, resulting in an AFFO margin of 48%. Over time as EPR achieves greater economies of scale, that figure should rise significantly. EPR's leases are usually for 15 years at the onset, and today it's average remaining lease is about 13 years.

Now I know what some of you might be thinking. Movie theaters? Aren't those dying and thus an unsafe source of long-term cash flow to support the dividend? Well actually no. While theater traffic has struggled in recent years, EPR's focus is on top quality premium megaplex theaters. That means those located in dense and affluent urban areas with high customer traffic.

EPR owns about 3% of the movie theaters in the US and Canada, but those generate 7% of total box office revenue. That's thanks to focusing on top name tenants like AMC (AMC) who have the capital available to upgrade their facilities to offer premium experiences such as luxury seating and new food and beverage offerings.

This is why the REIT enjoys a healthy 1.77 average tenant rental coverage ratio, including 1.67 in its entertainment (movie theater) division. And note that coverage ratio has remained relatively stable over the past 11 years, including during the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, the REIT continues to focus on aggressively growing and diversifying its property base, primarily through recreational facilities like ski and golf resorts and theme parks. These tenants are thriving in today's increasingly experiential focused economy and have average rental coverage ratios of 2.05. Remember that in the triple net industry anything above 1.3 is considered sustainable and above 1.4 is generally considered safe. And with about 2.2% of its rent expiring each year over the next decade, investors can rest assured that their generous dividends are supported by highly stable cash flow.

EPR is also focused on the fast growing education market, primarily charter and private schools. These have seen strong and steady growth over the past decade.

While rental coverage ratios tend to be lower for such properties, they also tend to be highly recession resistant. In fact, thanks to management's strong focus on only top quality healthy tenants the REIT's occupancy rate is 99%, among the highest of any triple net lease REIT.

That, in turn, is what has allowed EPR to consistently grow its revenue, and cash flow per share over the past five years. Specifically, it has achieved an impressive 7% AFFO/share growth rate, which is among the highest in this industry. For the first half of 2018 EPR's AFFO/share growth, adjusted for one time beneficial pre-payments on mortgages, was 5%. That's low by its historical standards, but a result of having to fund much of its 2018 investment with recycled capital. That means selling properties at a profit to invest in higher yielding opportunities. The high level of capital recycling was necessitated by the REIT bear market which started in mid 2016 and ended in February 2018.

EPR's impressive growth rate in revenue and AFFO/share has allowed it to deliver safe but rapidly growing monthly dividends over the years.

As a result, EPR has an impressive track record of delivering superior total returns to both other REITs as well as the market in general.

Going forward EPR's plans are to continue diversifying with the largest investment focus on experiential recreational properties. That means the REIT plans to potentially invest/build:

Super premium movie theaters (including international)

Zoos

Aquariums

Museums

Live theaters

Sports arenas

Convert venues

Racetracks

International ski resorts

Water Parks

Amusement Parks

Gyms/Fitness Centers

National Park/Hunting lodging facilities

To help fund this growth the REIT has a nearly untapped $1 billion revolving credit facility. And its investment grade credit rating allows it to borrow at long-term fixed rates at attractive terms. These lock in the profitability of new investments and minimizes the business model's interest rate sensitivity. For example, in April 2018 it was able to sell a $400 million 10 year bond at a 4.95% yield. This highlights its strong access to low cost debt capital even in a rising interest rate environment.

The bottom line is that EPR is a highly profitable and well run, niche triple net lease REIT - one that has a long growth runway ahead of it, and good access to low cost capital to support continued steady cash flow and dividend growth for many years to come.

Main Street Capital: Best In Breed BDC Is The Only SWAN In Its Industry

Main Street Capital is my favorite business development company or BDC. That means its a middle market lender to the roughly 375,000 private companies in America who don't have a credit rating and so traditional banks don't want to service. These private companies generate about 33% of all US GDP.

Main Street usually lends to companies with $10 million to $150 million in revenue and $3 million to $20 million in annual EBITDA. Today its investment portfolio is diversified across 181 companies, in over 26 sectors and industries, spread out over the entire US.

Its average loan is for $11.4 million, and no single investment represents more than 7.9% of investment income or 2.7% of the overall $2.4 billion portfolio. BDCs are primarily owned for their generous current yield, which means that investors need to focus on two important things. First is the size of the investment portfolio over time, but more importantly is the distributable net investment income or DNII/share. This is what pays the dividend.

(Source: Main Street Fact Sheet)

And since its IPO Main Street has grown its regular monthly dividend at 5.3% annually. That might not sound like much but keep in mind that most BDCs struggle to grow their dividends at all. And, of course, Main Street has also been supplementing its regular dividend with annual share special dividends, paid like clockwork twice a year since 2013.

This industry leading dividend safety and consistent growth record has made Main Street the top performing BDC of the past 11 years. Not just has it crushed its peers, but it's also beaten the S&P 500, and the Russell 2000 (small cap companies).

What explains Main Street's amazing track record of long-term income growth and shareholder wealth creation? That would be its two main competitive advantages.

The first is the best management team in the industry, led by co-founder and CEO Vince Foster, who has been in the top job since 2007. Foster is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2018, but investors need not fear. That's because his replacement, Dwayne Hyzak, is the current Chief Operating Officer or COO. He's been with Main Street for 18 years, joining the company before it IPOd. He's been in charge of day to day operations during the BDC's amazing run. And the rest of the executive team is similarly rich in experience, meaning Main Street investors are in good hands.

The second major competitive advantage Main Street has is it's one of the few internally managed BDCs. That means that management works directly for shareholders, rather than the BDC paying an external manager a steep management fee (as much as 2% of assets and 20% of annual profits).

This has two important implications for income investors. First, it means that management doesn't have a conflict of interest to grow the portfolio (and thus its fees) at the expense of shareholders. Many BDCs will take on lots of debt and sell new shares to grow the loan book, but the high dilution means that DNII/share and net asset value per share (objective estimate of intrinsic value) doesn't grow over time. This is a primary reason that BDC's tend not to grow their dividends, and struggle to maintain them during recessions.

Management owns 6.1% of Main Street's shares (one of the highest insider ownerships in the industry), worth $148 million. Thus it has a strong incentive to grow the BDC's fundamentals on a per share basis, resulting in superior dividend growth and long-term total returns.

But most importantly of all, being internally managed means that Main Street's cost structure is among the lowest in its industry, despite its small relative size.

Specifically, Main Street's operating costs are about 1.5% of assets, which is less than half most externally managed BDCs. It's also lower than many commercial banks.

This allows Main Street to maintain extremely high credit standards, meaning make safer loans that have lower yields than most other BDCs while still earning good returns. Specifically, Main Street's weighted average yield on its loans is 10.5%, while many BDCs are forced to reach for dangerous yields of 13% to 14% in order to generate enough net investment income to sustain their dividends.

Today 98% of its lower middle market or LMM loans (44% of the portfolio) are in the form of first-lien debt. That means that in the event of a bankruptcy Main Street is first in line to get repaid. That conservative portfolio is why just five of its investments, representing 1.2% of its portfolio is non-accrual, meaning not making payments. It also takes equity stakes in 99% of LMM companies it lends to. On average Main Street owns 38% of its LMM clients.

Such equity investments are far lower yielding than traditional loans other BDCs can afford to make. However, due to Main Street's cost advantage from being internally managed, it is able to hold about 25% of its total portfolio in equity. That means that it gets paid dividends and can sell equity positions at a profit should the opportunity present itself. Those cap gains and dividends are what fund its special dividend and boost the effective yield to 7.2%.

Meanwhile, its Middle Market and private loan portfolios, made to larger companies, are at lower yields, but floating rates.

Business Unit % Of Portfolio Average Yield Floating Rate Loans First Lien Debt Middle Market 22% 9.4% 92% 89% Private Loans 25% 9.8% 87% 94%

That means that in a rising interest rate environment Main Street stands to potentially benefit from rising short-term interest rates (LIBOR).

For example, for every 25 basis point increase in short-term corporate borrowing rates, Main Street is set to see DNII/share rise 1.5%. And should short-term rates really take off, say by increasing 4%, then Main Street investors would see DNII/share rise 25%. That's purely based on existing loans, and not any new ones.

But Main Street is aggressively growing its loan book, by about $195 million in the first half of 2018. That's an annual net portfolio growth rate of about $389 million (20% YOY) that is driving very strong growth in investment income and DNII.

Today Main Street has $439 million in remaining liquidity to invest in new highly profitable opportunities. That's enough liquidity to fund more than a year's worth of new investments, even assuming no dividends, cap gains or accretive equity issuances.

However, like all BDCs, Main Street also funds portfolio growth through new share issuances. The big difference is because of its well earned premium to net asset value (book value), every share Main Street sells is like printing free money for management to invest. That effectively means that Main Street's premium to NAV means it can raise as much low cost capital as management can put to work. And each share sold to raise growth capital also increases the value of existing shares (by 1.5% in the first half of 2018).

This highlights the fact that in the BDC industry winners keep on winning. And Main Street Capital is hands down the biggest winner you can own in this space. One that is likely to continue to reward income investors with safe, generous, and steadily rising monthly dividends for many years to come.

Dividend Profiles: Generous, Safe, And Growing Income And Market Beating Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Yield Payout Ratio Expected 10 Year Annual Dividend Growth Potential Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Realty Income 4.5% 83% 4.9% 9.4% 8.9% EPR Properties 6.2% 69% 4.7% 10.9% 11.0% Main Street Capital 5.9%/7.2% 84% 2% 7.9% to 9.2% 7% to 8.3% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

All three monthly dividend stocks offer attractive yield compared to the S&P 500. More importantly that dividend is well covered by stable cash flows. For example, the average triple net lease REIT pays out 81% of AFFO, while Realty Income and EPR pay out 83% and 69%, respectively. Main Street's DNII payout ratio is 84%. For context most BDCs payout 95% to 100%, showing that its regular dividend has a nice safety cushion in the event of a recession.

The other half of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet.

Stock Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Realty Income 5.5 4.4 A- 3.9% EPR Properties 5.6 5.2 BBB- 4.5% Main Street Capital 3.5 4.9 BBB 4.2% REIT Sector Average 5.8 3.4 NA NA

Both REITs have below average leverage ratios, and above average interest coverage ratios. As a result, both enjoy investment grade credit ratings, though Realty Income's A- rating is much stronger. That's a function of its superior diversification and far larger size. But both REITs can borrow at low interest rates to continue funding profitable growth.

Main Street's balance sheet is similarly conservative by BDC standards. The key ratio to look at here is the asset coverage ratio (assets/liabilities). Congress recently lowered the minimum to 1.5 from 2.0. But Main Street has wisely chosen to maintain a much higher ratio over time. That's to avoid excess leverage resulting in large loan losses and dividend cuts during recessions.

As for long-term dividend growth potential, analysts expect Realty Income and EPR to achieve about 4.9% and 4.7% AFFO/share growth over the next decade, respectively. That's in line with Realty's historical growth rate and a bit lower than EPR's. But I consider both to be good conservative growth estimates. Main Street's dividend is only expected to grow about 2% annually over the next decade. That's lower than its historical average. But it's still far superior to most BDC payout growth rates which are lucky to grow at all, or even be maintained during downturns.

What that means for long-term investors is that Realty Income and EPR, assuming you buy at fair value, should be capable of about 9.4% and 10.9% long-term total returns (yield + long-term dividend growth). Main Street should be capable of 8% to 9% total returns, depending on the state of the economy and how it affects its special dividend (see risk section).

Those figures may not sound like much but keep in mind that the S&P 500's historical return since 1871 has been 9.2%. That means that all three stocks are likely capable of matching or exceeding the market's historical returns. And from today's valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard estimate the S&P 500's annual returns over the next five years will average between 0% and 5%.

So all three stocks offer the potential of market beating total returns, in addition to their generous, safe and steadily rising monthly payouts. So does that mean all three are a good buy today? Sadly no. From current share prices, EPR is the only one of these three stocks I can recommend today.

Valuations: Realty And Main Street Are Holds For Now And EPR Is A Buy

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Despite a strong rally in recent months, all three stocks have badly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. But that doesn't mean that all three are a good value today.

While there are many ways to value a stock my favorite approach for stable business model dividend stocks is one that has proven highly effective since 1966. This is called dividend yield theory, which asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using to generate great returns for 52 years.

Dividend yield theory is based on the fact that stable dividend stocks (business model remains relatively constant over time) tend to have mean reverting yields. This means that the yield will fluctuate around a fixed point that approximates fair value. Thus the approach doesn't focus on a fair value, but a fair value yield. If you buy a stock when the yield is above the historical norm, you're likely to see a long-term valuation boost to your total returns. Note that for stocks like Main Street, which pay a special dividend, you use the regular dividend yield only.

Stock Yield (Regular Dividend) 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Annual Return Boost Realty Income 4.5% 4.6% 4.9% 4.75% -5% -0.5% EPR Properties 6.2% 6.2% 6.1% 6.15% 1% 0.1% Main Street Capital 5.9% 6.3% 6.6% 6.45% -9% -0.9%

All three stocks have relatively stable historical dividends, even factoring in various economic, industry, and interest rate environments. This shows that the dividend yield valuation approach is likely to be accurate for these income investments.

To estimate fair value yield I take the average of each stocks' five year average yield, and 13 year median yield (11 years for MAIN). Dividend yield theory estimates that Realty Income and Main Street are 5%, and 9% overvalued, respectively. Meanwhile, EPR is about 1% undervalued. Over the long-term investors can expect all three stocks to revert to their historical yields, which would mean that Main Street and Realty would see about -0.5% and -0.9% annualized (over 10 years) return drag. Meanwhile, EPR would see no drag, because it's effectively fair valued.

Combining the valuation adjustment with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (relatively accurate since 1956)'s total return estimate of yield + long-term dividend growth, is how I come to my overall long-term valuation adjusted total return potentials seen in the dividend profile.

The bottom line is that EPR, being roughly fair value right now, offers the best combination of generous, safe monthly yield, long-term growth potential, and valuation. Thus I consider it a "buy" while Realty Income and Main Street Capital are "holds" for now.

Of course, no one should own any stock without also understanding its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While I consider all three of these monthly paying stocks to be good source of stable income for conservative income investors, that doesn't mean each doesn't face its own risks and challenges in the future.

Let's start with EPR Properties, which is the riskiest of the three. EPR's dividend history is not perfect, owing to a 23% dividend cut investors endured during the Financial Crisis.

EPR Dividend History

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Now it should be noted that many REITs cut their dividends during this time, even blue chip SWANs like Simon Property Group (SPG). That's because the REIT sector relies on continuous access to credit markets to fund its growth. And during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression credit markets slammed shut. Since EPR was a relatively small REIT, management made the painful but smart long-term call of conserving cash in case the crisis became prolonged.

The good news is that today EPR is far larger, with a more diversified stream of rental cash flow. For example, in 2011 the top five tenants accounted for 64% of rent, while today that figure is 48%. However, that's still a rather high figure that will take many years to bring down to safer levels that would make EPR a SWAN stock.

High rental concentration also increases the risks of the REIT potentially facing issues if a tenant were to become financially distressed and management having to replace them with a stronger one. For example, in December of 2017, Child Learning Adventures, a daycare chain, filed for bankruptcy. CLA rented 25 facilities from EPR, and the REIT was forced to enter into a rental restructuring agreement that resulted in a $9 million (2% of revenue) hit to the top line. CLA's restructuring appears to be going well and it continues to lease 21 properties from EPR and make rental payments (about 10% lower than before the bankruptcy) on time. However, should the restructuring fail CLA will vacate these facilities and management will either have to find new tenants or sell them to invest the proceeds into higher-yielding opportunities.

However, the biggest risk to EPR's long-term growth thesis is that its smaller size and lack of a share price premium means it has higher equity risk. Specifically, if the share price is too low for too long, such as during the REIT bear market that ended in February 2018, the REIT can see its cost of equity rise too high to fund accretive growth through new share issuances. That's why in 2018 management expects $475 million of its $550 million investment budget to be funded by asset sales. The good news is that EPR's strong price recovery in recent months has lowered its weighted cash cost of capital to about 4.6%. Thus it can now grow faster which bodes well for 2019 and 2020. But it's likely to take several more years of steady cash flow and dividend growth before EPR enjoys the kind of strong share price premium that has helped Realty and Main Street grow consistently in all economic, interest rate, and industry environments.

The second riskiest stock here is Main Street Capital. Its strong competitive advantages and proven track record of maintaining its dividend during the financial crisis makes it the only SWAN stock in the BDC industry. That being said the BDC industry is still one whose health is closely linked to the overall health of the economy. In addition, Main Street's assets are loans with an average duration of about three years. This means that to grow its DNII/share over time it must make enough quality investments to offset maturing loans, as well as grow its net asset base.

The good news is that Main Street's highly conservative management team are very strong underwriters which is why its loan book is among the safest in the industry. For example, during the peak of the Financial Crisis, its loan default rate peaked at 1.4%. This combined with a very low payout ratio indicates that the regular dividend is likely to remain safe during any future economic downturn. However, the special dividend, which is what gives the BDC such an appealing yield, is paid out of capital gains and dividends from the equity stakes it makes in the companies it lends to. During a recession and bear market, this source of cash flow is likely to dry up and the special dividend could be cut or suspended entirely.

While the US economy is growing strongly now, and the risk of a recession is very low (3% to 24% over the next three and nine months, respectively), eventually an economic downturn will hit. Which is why income investors need to remember to only rely on the BDC's regular dividend, not the semi-annual special one.

What about Realty Income which is the lowest risk stock presented here? Well while the business model is incredibly defensive and has held up well in recessions, Realty too faces some risks.

One thing to realize is that the long-term nature of its leases creates inflation risk. That's because just 15% of its contracts are indexed to inflation. This means that Realty's same store rental growth is below the current rate of inflation. As a result, management needs to continually grow the portfolio just to maintain real AFFO/share and keep the dividend growing at a rate that preserves income investors' purchasing power.

And, of course, we can't forget that in the short-term triple net lease REITs can be very sensitive to long-term interest rates, specifically the 10 year yield.

For example, over the past year when the 10 year yield has risen by 1%, Realty's yield has risen (so the share price has fallen) by 0.77%. The good news is that REIT interest rate sensitivity is purely a short-term phenomenon. Over the long-term (since 1972) there is no statistically significant correlation between 10 year yields and REIT total returns.

That being said, if your portfolio isn't large enough to live off passive income alone (retirees following the 4% rule), then short-term price volatility is something you need to plan for. That actually applies to all stocks, because in order to avoid selling during a downturn you need to make sure your asset allocation is appropriate for your individual situation.

For example, Schwab recommends that older retirees maintain relatively larger cash positions to allow them to pay bills without having to sell stocks during a correction or bear market. Unless you dividend + Social Security + any pension income is large enough to fully fund your retirement, this is great advice that applies to anyone considering these three stocks.

Bottom Line: These 3 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks Are A Great Way To Generate Secure Monthly Income

Monthly paying high-yield stocks can indeed be a great way to match your portfolio income with living expenses. That potentially makes them great choices for retirees. However, for conservative income investors, it's vitally important that any monthly dividend stock offer a payout that's generous, safe, and likely to grow over time.

Realty Income, EPR Properties, and Main Street Capital are three of my favorite high-yield monthly dividend payers. That's because each has a business model that has proven itself to be a source of stable and recurring cash flow, as well as strong balance sheets to minimize the risks of a dividend cut during an economic downturn. In fact, I consider Realty Income and Main Street Capital to be SWAN stocks, meaning they are industry leading blue chips that can help you sleep well at night during a recession.

EPR Properties is too small not diversified enough to be a SWAN right now. However, I'm confident that its experienced management team will eventually grow the niche triple net lease REIT into a Grade A blue chip.

At today's share prices Realty Income and Main Street Capital are trading slightly overvalued, while EPR Properties is approximately fair value. That means for new money I can only recommend EPR while labeling Realty And Main Street "holds". That means it's probably a good idea to wait for a return to each stock's respective fair value yield.

