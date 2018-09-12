WTI Daily Rewind 11Sep18: Buying Interest Within Key Demand, Buyside Breakout And Price Discovery To Key Supply

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

11 September 2018:

As noted in Monday’s WTI Daily, the response to Monday’s micro-demand area, 67.40s-67s, was key as buying interest emerged there before a buy-side imbalance phase ensued. The multi-day balance, 66.86s-68.52s, saw buying interest halt the prior sell-side auction as sellers trapped at the low. These structural developments implied potential for buy-side continuation toward key supply overhead, 68.50s-69.50s.

The market’s near-term buy-side phase from last Thu-Fri’s support developed due to the trapping of large sellers, forming key micro-demand. The two-sided trade that developed thereafter formed consensus around 67.60s as a higher low formed, 66.86s/67.33s, and the buyside held the auction on downticks. Initiative buying and transition through resting supply developed, 68.14s-68.53s, then drove price aggressively higher to 69.55s, toward the maximum daily statistical expectancy.

Tuesday’s auction saw minor rotation higher during Globex to 67.92s following the trapping of sellers at Monday’s settlement. Two-sided traded developed, 67.92s-67.48s, into the NY open. The Globex balance development occurred above Monday’s settlement and the key demand cluster noted yesterday, 67.40s-67s. A high-volume node developed at 67.60s (approximately 7.9k contacts) all providing structural indication that meaningful consensus had developed around this price area. Balance development then gave way to a buy-side imbalance phase as initiative buying entered, 67.85s/68s, driving price higher in buy-side directional activity.

Price discovery higher continued through both Sharedata’s ADR and 1SDH resistance targets before achieving a stopping point high, 69.55s at/near Sharedata’s 2SDH target within key supply overhead. Buyers trapped there amidst responsive selling, halting the sell-side auction as a pullback to 69.14s developed ahead of the NY Close. Sellers trapped, 69.14s-69.20s, into the NY close, settling at 67.54s. Following the NY close, price discovery higher continued upon the API inventory release, forming a structural buy spike, 69.40s-70.01s.

Looking ahead, the market’s stopping point low, 66.86s-67s, resulted in balance development and a buy-side imbalance phase, neutralizing the sell-side bias begun on 04th September. Buyside transition within micro-supply (68.50s-69.50s) implies potential for buy-side continuation toward key supply overhead, 70.70s-71.41s.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Near-term, the market structure (buy-side breakout and transition through prior micro-supply) provides empirical evidence indicating the sell-side bias has been negated, and a challenge of the micro-supply overhead, 70.70s-71.40s, is the likeliest near-term probability path.

