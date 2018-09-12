Unlocking The Secrets Behind This Mysterious Mall REIT

After carefully analyzing PEI, I conclude that shares in this REIT are mispriced and I am maintaining my Strong Buy recommendation.

The success of PEI’s anchor replacement program and robust tenant demand are a testament to the strength and compelling nature of the well-positioned portfolio.

PEI appears to be providing investors with a better entry point, and a much more identifiable margin of safety.

Eliminate all other factors, and the one which remains must be the truth.” - Sherlock Holmes

On Monday, shares of Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) fell over 5% on what appears to have been a block sell (no other catalysts recognized).

In fact, shares in PEI have slid by ~19% over the last 90 days, and during that time, CBL was the only other REIT that fell by more than 19% (CBL dropped by over 24%).

Most recognize the reasons that CBL has under-performed and later this week I plan to detail reasons that CBL may drop even further. However, PEI appears to be providing investors with a better entry point, and a much more identifiable margin of safety. As I explained in an article, “PREIT has somehow been lost in the noise. It stands to reason that the company is part ‘A’ Mall, part ‘B’ mall, with very little ‘C’ mall exposure.”

PEI shares are now trading at a wide discount as evidenced by the 8.7% dividend yield and 6.2x P/FFO multiple. Unlike CBL, PEI has no threat of a dividend cut and the company has been successful in repositioning its malls and selling non-core assets. So I am sure you are asking yourself this question (also the title to the article), “Who Wouldn’t Buy PEI?”

A Quality Mall REIT Portfolio

You know my method. It is founded upon the observation of trifles.” - Sherlock Holmes

PEI was founded in 1960 as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The company merged with the Rubin Organization in 1997, and in 2003, it changed its strategic focus from a diversified model into a retail-focused platform and renamed the company PREIT.

According to PEI’s website, the company paid uninterrupted dividends over 40 consecutive years in a row, and that remarkable record lasted until 2008. Like most mall REITs, it was forced to cut its dividend in 2009, and the payout fell from $2.28 per share to $.60 per share (in 2010).

Since the end of the recession, PEI has been focused on reincarnating itself. In 2012, the company set out on a goal of becoming a "new PREIT" by outlining a plan with key objectives: balance sheet improvement, operational excellence, elevating portfolio quality and positioning the company for growth.

With those objectives in mind, PEI identified the following goals: Portfolio sales greater than $500 per square foot, same-store net operating income ("SS NOI") growth greater than 3%, tenant occupancy costs greater than 12.5% and leverage below 48%.

PEI has sold a significant amount of underperforming properties, and the company has carved out a niche such that a larger player may now see the value that the differentiated REIT offers.

PEI’s primary investment focus is on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region. The portfolio consists of interests in 28 retail properties, of which 25 are operating retail properties and three are development or redevelopment properties. The 25 operating retail properties have a total of 20.0 million square feet and include 21 shopping malls and four other retail properties.

Digging Deeper

I'm not a psychopath, I'm a high-functioning sociopath. Do your research.” - Sherlock Holmes

PEI has drastically improved its portfolio, and that has enabled the company to enhance relationships with in-demand retailers. In recent years, the company has increased the presence of quality retailers, like H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY), Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), in the portfolio.

Through portfolio repositioning efforts, PREIT’s exposure to potential additional department store closures has been dramatically reduced. PEI has filled all of its anchor boxes that it had available and is continuing to reduce the Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) count with plans underway to replace two additional stores, which will take exposure down to only five Sears stores.

PEI said (in Q2-18) that it had signed three leases for the final Macy's (NYSE:M) box at Plymouth Meeting and has a fully executed lease with Studio Movie Grill to bring their luxury movie-going experience to Willow Grove.

The success of PEI’s anchor replacement program and robust tenant demand are a testament to the strength and compelling nature of the well-positioned portfolio.

The company has adapted to the evolution of retail, as apparel comprises less than 37% of occupied space, with dining and entertainment coming in at 20% and growing. PEI is continuing to grow in the fitness and wellness categories as it moves away from undifferentiated apparel retailers and tired anchor department stores. PEI has completed the following anchor enhancements:

PREIT anchor replacements have resulted in strong revenue growth. Key replacement tenants slated to open in the second half of the year include Belk, Tilt and Onelife Fitness at Valley Mall and HomeSense and Five Below opening at Moorestown Mall, with additional tenant openings in the first quarter of 2019.

In 2017, PREIT opened 10 tenants in five former department store boxes, and in 2018 the company will open seven tenants in four former anchor spaces. Also, the company said that in 2019 it will open at least 10 tenants in three former anchor spaces. As PEI’s CEO explains,

…by breaking up the boxes and challenging the traditional anchor definition, we're generating market rents that are, on average, 8x what we were generating previously. We're doing it with better credit tenants and we're diversifying our income stream.”

Solid Balance Sheet

In May, PEI successfully completed the recast of its $400 million unsecured credit facility and a total of $300 million of unsecured term loans ahead of the scheduled maturities in 2019 and 2020.

The refi did not change interest rate spreads, cap rates, and no change in leverage covenants. PEI also extended the maturity out until 2023 with the available extension options on a credit facility. The $27 million non-recourse mortgage loan in the Valley View Mall matures in July 2020. Beyond that, PEI’s next debt maturity doesn't occur until 2021.

PEI’s liquidity position continues to be strong with $298 million of available liquidity at the end of June. The company’s bank leverage ratio was 51.5%, and net debt to EBITDA was approximately 8.3x, in line with expectations. With 92% of debt, either fixed or swapped, PEI continues to be well positioned to manage through a period of rising interest rates.

As PEI continues to look at opportunities to improve its portfolio through dispositions, in tandem with the company’s capital allocation strategy, it initiated the process to transfer the mortgage loan secured by Wyoming Valley Mall to the special servicer. This property has $74 million mortgage loan and has two anchors that closed.

Keep Digging

My name is Sherlock Holmes. It is my business to know what other people don’t know.” – Sherlock Holmes

Four years ago, PREIT's NOI-weighted sales were $402 per square foot and the company has now surpassed the critical threshold of $500 per square foot, a 25% increase in just four years with room to run.

PEI recently said its first asset eclipsed $700 per square foot in sales and the top five properties are reporting weighted average sales of $607 per square foot, growing at a weighted average of 3.1% clip. In Q2-18, PEI’s sales per square foot at its core malls increased 2.1% to $489 per square foot and NOI-weighted sales are over $500 a square foot.

As the retail recovery gains momentum, PEI continues to be positioned to take advantage of the recovery underscored by increases in FFO, same-store NOI, occupancy, sales, average rental and new deals, and renewal spreads. On the Q2-18 earnings call, PEI’s CEO explained,

With a distinctly different tenant base and completion of our first multifamily addition on the horizon, we are leading the way into the new mall paradigm. We've reached an inflection point, having paired the portfolio, improved anchor offerings at more than half of our properties, and introduced new tenants to the portfolio that were not prospects available to us in the past.”

For Q2-18, PEI reported FFO as adjusted of $0.39 a share, which was above analyst consensus. After adjusting for the dilutive impact of asset sales, FFO was up 9.5% for the quarter. Same-store NOI growth of 10.7% was driven by a 6.4% increase in revenues, including lease termination fees.

Total occupancy at PEI’s core malls was up 20 bps to 93% and non-anchor occupancy was up 30 bps to 91%. When factoring in executed leases, PEI would add an additional 140 bps to total occupancy and 230 bps to a non-anchor occupancy.

PEI has over 800,000 square feet of executed leases on its pipeline for future openings and its same-store portfolio with almost 360,000 square feet slated to open this year, contributing about $4.5 million of annualized revenues. The balance will open in 2019 and will contribute an additional $4.8 million of annualized revenues.

Sales per square foot at PEI’s core malls increased 2.1% to $489 per square foot and NOI-weighted sales are over $500 a square foot. Average renewal spreads in PEI’s wholly-owned portfolio during the quarter remained in the mid-single-digits at 7.5%.

On a rolling 12-month basis, PEI’s FFO as adjusted payout ratio is 52% and the FAD payout ratio was 88%.

Who Wouldn’t Buy PEI?

"The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes." - Sherlock Holmes

Now you can see the value in owning shares in PEI and I’ll remind you that insiders own around 8% of shares, suggesting alignment of interest. Let’s compare the dividend yield with the peers:

Now compare the P/FFO multiple:

The above chart is telling, PEI trades at 6.2x and is trading at 27% below the company’s trailing 4-year P/FFO multiple. As the chart illustrated below, PEI has no dividend growth on the horizon:

However, analyst estimates forecasts suggest that PEI could begin to grow earnings again in 2019:

After carefully analyzing PEI, I conclude that shares in this REIT are mispriced and I am maintaining my Strong Buy recommendation.





The best way for me to describe PEI is what I would refer to as a “tweener”… between an “A” mall and a “C” mall… and looking more and more like an “A” mall operation. While CBL Properties and Washington Prime (WPG) are challenged with higher cap-ex that bears on the dividend, PEI is in much better shape and appears to have turned the corner.

Of course, Mr. Market can’t detect the difference and certainly has no clue of the term “tweener.” That’s fine with me, because I recognize the massive discount and opportunity afforded to me and other readers. The greater the margin the more leeway you have for negative conditions before you lose money. “The function of margin of safety is, in essence, that of rendering unnecessary an accurate estimate of the future.” - Ben Graham

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and PEI Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: TCO, SKT, MAC, and SPG.

