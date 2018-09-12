Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 50: The Best 5 High-Yield Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks To Buy Today

This is the chief valuation approach I use when determining what to add to my own portfolio, because it's proved highly effective since 1966.

However, while there are many monthly payers available, few are a good source of generous, safe, and steadily rising income.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains the most important thing to remember about short-term economic, market and stock forecasts.

This week's economic update explains why, despite rising economic risks, investors should remain bullish and not get scared out of stocks.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Applying Yield Theory To Monthly Dividend Stocks

I was going to make this portfolio update my annual performance review however, readers have been requesting that I add a "top 5 monthly high-yield stocks" section to the watch list so that's what I'm focusing on this week. Portfolio update 51 will be the performance review, and include important lessons I've learned in the first year of running this portfolio.

The love of monthly dividend stocks is understandable that's because most of us have relatively stable monthly expenses that we must pay each month. Things like groceries and utilities can't necessarily wait for quarterly dividends. Meanwhile, getting monthly dividends also helps in compounding share count and thus total income and wealth if you are using a DRIP plan.

The trouble with most monthly dividend stocks is that there are lots of choices out there, but far fewer good ones. Most monthly payers are either BDCs, CEFs, or leveraged ETFs or ETNs. Most of these options have variable dividends/distributions that in my opinion makes them poor choices for those seeking highly stable monthly income.

Fortunately, there are a handful of what I consider to be low-risk monthly dividend stocks that are a great choice for conservative investors such as retirees looking to live off dividends. These are companies that have a proven track record of delivering generous, safe, and steadily rising income over time. That's in all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

But of course, even a great monthly dividend growth stock can be a terrible investment if you overpay.

That's because in addition to yield and long-term dividend growth, a key determinant of total returns is valuation. A Princeton study analyzing data from 1881 to 2016 found that starting valuation had a powerful and long-lasting effect on long-term total returns, out to 30 years. This means that income investors can't ignore valuation and hope that merely waiting a long time will make up for overpaying for a quality income producing asset.

However, that study looked at PE ratios. While a good default metric to use for corporations, many of the best monthly dividend stocks are REITs for which PE ratios are useless. This is why for I tend to focus on the dividend yield theory as my preferred choice when valuing an income stock.

Dividend yield theory is a time-tested valuation approach made famous by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends. Since 1966 IQT has been generating strong returns by comparing a dividend stock's yield to its historical norm. Since 1985 their publicly tracked model portfolio has delivered 11.8% annualized total returns vs 10.8% for the S&P 500, and with 20% better risk-adjusted total returns (less volatility).

That 1% outperformance doesn't sound impressive, until you realize that less than 7% of actively managed mutual funds have matched, much less beat the S&P 500 over the past 15 years.

This means that highly paid professionals, using the most advanced market models, have failed to beat a system that simply buys quality dividend stocks when the yield is above its historical norm. And keep in mind that IQT hasn't beaten the market for 15 years, but at least 32 (that Hulbert has been tracking its recommendations).

The reason this works relatively well is that for stable businesses, yields are typically mean reverting, or return to a relatively fixed number over time. That historical yield is the fair value yield and if you buy a stock when the yield is significantly above its fair value yield chances are you're buying it undervalued and with a high margin of safety.

When the yield reverts to historical levels (share prices are purely based on fundamentals in the long-term), then your total returns will get a boost from valuation mean reversion alone. That will add to the overall long-term total returns which since 1956 have generally followed the formula yield + dividend growth (proxy for earnings and cash flow growth).

So does this mean dividend yield theory is the hands down best valuation model to use? Not necessarily. No valuation method is foolproof and dividend yield theory has its limitations. Primarily that it works best over long time frames (5 or more years) and for stocks with stable business models that don't change over time.

For example, a tech stock in a highly disruptive industry that just began paying a dividend 3 years ago won't have much a yield track record. And ultimately, stocks are valued based on earnings and cash flow (dividend growth is a proxy for this over time). Thus, if a company's growth rate is unpredictable or slows significantly and permanently over time, then its yield isn't likely to revert to historically lower levels.

The same is true for blue chips whose investment thesis breaks. For example, with General Electric (GE) the wheels have firmly fallen off the bus. Not just has the company now had to cut its dividend twice within the last 9 years, but the planned spin-off of its medical division means another dividend cut is all but certain. When the investment thesis breaks like then you have to throw valuation models like dividend yield theory out the window.

Or to put another way, dividend yield theory only works assuming you're confident that a stock's long-term investment thesis remains intact. It's not always easy to tell when a game-changing change to a business model has happened. Dividend aristocrats and kings all periodically need to adapt to changing industry conditions and reorganize their business models.

This is why the dividend yield theory, like most relatively accurate models, focuses on long time frames, when fundamentals cancel out short-term noise. But that means we're using long-term smoothed out growth assumptions, often based on historical data. The future is uncertain and past performance doesn't always predict future results.

Still, while history doesn't ever repeat exactly, in the words of Mark Twain "it often rhymes." This means that time-tested valuation methods and investing strategies in general are the best chance we have to safely and consistently compound our income and wealth over time. This is why I personally use the dividend yield valuation model to adjust the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (yield + dividend growth = total return) when estimating an income stock's long-term dividend growth potential. It's one of the three pillars of my portfolio's strategy. The other two being maximum safe yield and fast long-term payout growth.

So with that introduction out of the way, it's time to unveil my new expanded watchlist. Hopefully, this can help provide some useful and potentially profitable long-term investing ideas. Because no matter how high the market may soar, something worth buying is always on sale.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

high-yield (4+% yield)

fast dividend growth

dividend aristocrats

monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups.

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Intelligent Quality Trends or IQT has proven works well for stable dividend stocks since 1966. That's because for stable business income stocks yields tend to mean revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time), and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3% then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean reverts over 10 years then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Enbridge (ENB) Energy 39% 6.1% 9.0% 20.2% Philip Morris International (PM) Consumer Staples 24% 5.8% 5.0% 13.6% Altria (MO) Consumer Staples 24% 5.3% 8.0% 15.7% Magellan Midstream Partners (uses K1) (MMP) Energy 20% 5.6% 5.0% 12.9% Dominion Energy (D) Utility 19% 4.6% 5.5% 12.2%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Growth Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 44% 2.6% 14.2% 22.8% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 34% 1.0% 13.2% 18.5% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 26% 2.8% 9.8% 15.7% Comcast (CMCSA) Consumer Discretionary 19% 2.1% 17.0% 21.2% Snap-On (SNA) Industrials 11% 1.8% 10.0% 12.9%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 41% 3.6% 8.5% 17.6% Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Consumer Staples 28% 2.6% 11.0% 17.0% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials 26% 2.8% 9.8% 15.7% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 15% 4.1% 15.9% 21.7% PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples 14% 3.3% 7.2% 12.0%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Discount To Fair Value Yield Expected 10-Year Annual Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Shaw Communications (SJR) Consumer Discretionary 12% 4.8% 4.8% 10.9% Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 11% 5.2% 5.0% 11.3% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 2% 5.0% 4.0% 9.2% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 0% 6.2% 4.7% 10.9% Realty Income (O) REIT -2% 4.5% 5.0% 9.3%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

More Great Dividend Stock Ideas

These are introductory articles about companies I consider great long-term investments.

American Tower (AMT): One Of The Fastest Growing REITs In America Is On Sale

EPR Properties: A 6.2% Yielding Monthly Dividend Stock With 11% Long-Term Return Potential

Altria: One Of The Best Recession-Proof Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,085 of Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - partial position

Plan For The Upcoming Week

My default plan is to continue building out my position in both Antero Midstream and Antero Midstream GP (AMGP). However, in the past few weeks, another fast-growing MLP I own, Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) has fallen off a cliff. As a result, it's 18% below my average cost basis and so this week I'm throwing all my cash behind it. That will increase my position size nearly 400% and drastically low my cost basis, and thus boost my overall margin of safety.

Why am I so bullish on Noble Midstream? Well, I'll provide a more detailed write up in the next week or so. But for now here's a brief synopsis.

Noble Midstream is yielding 5.2% and management is guiding for 20% distribution growth through 2022. That's based purely on its organic growth plans, and doesn't include its sizeable drop-down opportunities. The payout is rock solid with management recently raising its distribution coverage ratio guidance from 2.0 to 2.05 for full year 2018. In an industry where 1.1 coverage is considered low risk, 2.05 is conservative in the extreme.

In 2018 50% of growth spending will be funded with retained DCF and between 2019 and 2022 NBLX plans to increase that to 90%. That means the leverage ratio (2.8 for 2018) is set to fall to 2.0 by 2022. For context, the average MLP leverage ratio (debt/adjusted EBITDA) is 4.4 and credit rating agencies consider 5.0 or less a safe level.

Noble does have some risks, including a high current reliance on Noble Energy (NBL) and an important referendum on election day in Colorado (initiative 97 would be a major blow to its growth potential). However, at 28% undervalued, I consider this hyper growth MLP to be well worth doubling down on, and in a big way.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2 to 3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties: Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYLD): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger makes this a low-risk stock)

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low to medium risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources



(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs, so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession-resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 5- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the 1-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming week, I expect my 1-year payout growth rate to surpass 17% thanks to my large upcoming purchase of NBLX, which is growing its distribution at 20% annually through 2022.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time



(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $214,844

Equity: $171,221

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $809,600

Margin Used: $43,623

Debt/Equity: 0.25

Leverage Ratio: 25%

Target Leverage Ratio: 25%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.5

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 71%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.2%

Yield On Cost: 7.3%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.7%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 5.7%

Unlevered Returns

(Source: Morningstar) - Note personal returns indicate capital allocations (buy/sell) decisions, index is S&P 500

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $12,272

Total Portfolio Gains: $10,033

Annual Dividends: $15,550

Annual Interest: $1,488

Annual Net Dividends: $14,062

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,160

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $38.53

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.25

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -20.3% $15.25 NBLX -17.7% $49.77 AMGP -10.6% $18.70 EQGP -9.9% $22.85 ENB -6.9% $36.54 AQN -6.8% $11.10 BIP -6.5% $41.39 AM -6.4% $31.52 BPY -4.3% $20.56 IRM -3.9% $37.09

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 32.1% $34.38 EPR 23.4% $56.31 UNIT 20.6% $16.19 CNXM 16.7% $16.42 SPG 16.6% $155.79 OHI 16.6% $28.04 OMP 8.3% $20.63 NEP 7.9% $44.32 DM 7.6% $15.70 ETP 6.9% $20.82

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Monthly Dividend Stocks Are Great, But Make Sure You're Only Investing In High-Quality Names

Monthly-paying dividend stocks are extremely appealing, especially if the yield is very high. But just as with high-yield income stocks, in general, you have to be careful about where you invest your hard-earned money.

There is a big difference between an attractive long-term high-yield monthly dividend stock and a yield trap. Specifically, you want to make sure that any income stock you buy has a good business model. That means it's generating stable and recurring cash flow to support the payout. You also want the balance sheet to be strong enough to avoid a dividend cut during a recession. Finally, you want to make sure you're not overpaying for a stock, no matter how good it is.

To help my readers find the best high-yield monthly dividend stocks that meet these criteria, I've added the top 5 monthly dividend stocks to my weekly watch lists. That brings the total watch lists up to 20 or so each week, ranked by valuation, and thus representing what I consider to be the best places for conservative income investors to put new money today.

