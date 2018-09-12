Wall Street Breakfast: Big Display At Apple Product Event

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links or click play to listen in your browser).
Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone today at its fall launch event, with most of the buzz swirling around a rumored phablet (iPhone Xs Max?) that's supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen. Two other models will likely be called the iPhone Xs (5.8-inch OLED) and Xr (6.1-inch LCD). More products anticipated include the Watch Series 4, third-gen iPad Pro, budget MacBook, and updated AirPods with a long-delayed charging mat. AAPL +0.6% premarket.
Economy
Canada is reportedly ready to offer the U.S. limited access to the Canadian dairy market as a concession in negotiations to rework NAFTA. American dairy farmers have long demanded more access to Canada’s market and are also unhappy about a Canadian decision to allow farmers to sell milk protein products to the country's processors at a lower price.
More than 60 U.S. industry groups - ranging from retailing, toy manufacturing, farming and tech - will launch a coalition today, called Americans for Free Trade, taking the fight public over billions of dollars of U.S. tariffs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and Koch brothers are running separate lobbying efforts to promote free trade.
Hurricane Florence is on track to become the first Category 4 storm to make a direct hit on North Carolina in six decades, with more than 1M people ordered to evacuate the coasts of the state, South Carolina and Virginia. Preparations? Boeing (NYSE:BA) has suspended local operations of 787 jetliner assemblies, while nuclear power operators Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) prepare for the "monster" storm. Insurers Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) and FM Global are also sending additional staff to the region help with anticipated claims.
A California bill that would allow investor-owned utilities to pass on wildfires-related costs to ratepayers via "recovery bonds" could be signed as early as this week by Gov. Jerry Brown. But some consumer groups are calling it a "bailout" for the state's largest electric utility PG&E (NYSE:PCG). Cal Fire has blamed the company for at least 16 of last year's devastating wildfires in Northern California, including some with fatalities.
"Here we are doing something that almost seems like a suicide mission," Jeffrey Gundlach said in a fresh webcast about his DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (MUTF:DBLTX). "We are increasing the size of the deficit while we’re raising interest rates... so late in an economic cycle." The rest of the "Bond King's" views: The dollar is going down, oil is headed for $80 to $90 a barrel, and it is now a good time for emerging-market or high-yield bonds.
A day after Russia and China kicked off their largest ever war games, the two countries vowed to stand together against protectionism. "We see a serious challenge for all of the global economy, especially for the dynamically-growing Asia-Pacific and its leadership," Vladimir Putin declared. Both countries are further looking into using national currencies in their transactions, sidelining the dollar.
A group of about 50 lawmakers in Theresa May’s government who oppose her proposals for a post-Brexit deal with the EU have met to discuss how and when they could force her out of her job, the BBC reports. A leadership contest could ensue if 15% of Conservative lawmakers, currently 48, demand a vote of no confidence. Meanwhile, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has postponed his departure again - until 2020 - to help steer the U.K. economy past Brexit.
Stocks
Members of the European Parliament are set to vote today on the EU's new copyright directive, which has sparked a backlash from tech giants over its so-called "link tax." Article 11 could force Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and others to pay publishers for showing news snippets, while Article 13 would require online platforms like YouTube, Instagram and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is exploring a potential investigation of social media companies and will be briefed on Sept. 25 by Republican state attorneys general who are already examining the firms' practices, Bloomberg reports. At least one of the attorneys general participating in the meeting has indicated he seeks to break up the companies for violating consumer-protection or antitrust laws.
Win for crypto regulation. The SEC has taken its first action against a hedge fund for cryptocurrency investments, while penalizing brokers who ran an "ICO superstore." FINRA also issued its first disciplinary action involving digital currencies, filing a complaint against a distributor of HempCoin. Regulators further scored a victory in their crypto crackdown as a judge ruled that ICOs are subject to U.S. securities-fraud laws.
"In many cases, I'm more like the coach now," Jamie Dimon told the FT, after JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) named two co-presidents in January - Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith. According to Pinto: "Jamie is a great CEO but he's human. He has a lot of external engagements, and he travels a lot. So essentially now we share among the three of us."
U.S. regulators have reportedly rejected Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) plan to repay customers who were pushed into unnecessary auto insurance, the latest wrinkle in the bank's list of sales scandals. After reviewing the plan - which could involve contacting 600K drivers - the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it needed more assurances that Wells would find and repay everyone who was overcharged.
Big moves for Carlyle Group... The private equity firm is in talks to acquire Sedgwick Claims Management Services, the largest U.S. insurance claims service provider, for more than $6B, sources told Reuters. Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) and Investindustrial have also signed a joint venture to create a new holding company for high-end interior design brands, in a bid to create an "LVMH of things."
Tesla is eliminating some color options for its electric cars to "simplify manufacturing" as the automaker intensifies its efforts to ramp up production. Obsidian Black & Metallic Silver will still be available as special requests, but at a higher price. There's also word that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semi, which was supposed to hit production lines sometime in 2019, will "earnestly" begin manufacturing by 2020.
Successfully pinging data across a 1,000-kilometer span, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Project Loon just passed a big test in its plan to beam internet to Earth from giant balloons. Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) may also be heading to space. While job postings for the program have been recently seen, the roles for a spacecraft product manager and data processing engineer have been taken down.
Twitter has struck a host of new media partnerships, bringing "hundreds of hours" of entertainment to audiences in the Asia Pacific region. The deal includes game highlights from the UEFA Champions League, live-streaming from Formula One and live Red Carpet events. Twitter (TWTR) has seen double-digit audience growth in Asia Pacific and is "projecting by about 2020, we'll be at about a billion views here in (Asia Pacific) alone."
The FCC is pausing its 180-day "shot clock" (now at day 55) on reviewing the proposed merger between T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) as additional time is needed for a thorough review of recently submitted and anticipated modeling from the companies. The $26B deal, which would shrink the U.S. wireless market to three big players from four, is also being reviewed by the Justice Department. S -1.4% premarket.
In Asia, Japan -0.2%. Hong Kong -0.3%. China -0.3%. India +0.8%.
In Europe, at midday, London flat. Paris +0.6%. Frankfurt +0.2%.
Futures at 6:20, Dow flat. S&P flat. Nasdaq +0.2%. Crude +0.8% to $69.79. Gold flat at $1201.70. Bitcoin -0.7% to $6279.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -1 bps to 2.96%
7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:30 Producer Price Index
10:00 Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
12:45 PM Fed's Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard: Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook
1:00 PM Results of $23B, 10-Year Note Auction
2:00 PM Fed's Beige Book