Wall Street Breakfast: Big Display At Apple Product Event

Economy

Canada is reportedly ready to offer the U.S. limited access to the Canadian dairy market as a concession in negotiations to rework NAFTA. American dairy farmers have long demanded more access to Canada’s market and are also unhappy about a Canadian decision to allow farmers to sell milk protein products to the country's processors at a lower price.

More than 60 U.S. industry groups - ranging from retailing, toy manufacturing, farming and tech - will launch a coalition today, called Americans for Free Trade, taking the fight public over billions of dollars of U.S. tariffs. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and Koch brothers are running separate lobbying efforts to promote free trade.

Hurricane Florence is on track to become the first Category 4 storm to make a direct hit on North Carolina in six decades, with more than 1M people ordered to evacuate the coasts of the state, South Carolina and Virginia. Preparations? Boeing (NYSE:BA) has suspended local operations of 787 jetliner assemblies, while nuclear power operators Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) prepare for the "monster" storm. Insurers Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) and FM Global are also sending additional staff to the region help with anticipated claims.

A California bill that would allow investor-owned utilities to pass on wildfires-related costs to ratepayers via "recovery bonds" could be signed as early as this week by Gov. Jerry Brown. But some consumer groups are calling it a "bailout" for the state's largest electric utility PG&E (NYSE:PCG). Cal Fire has blamed the company for at least 16 of last year's devastating wildfires in Northern California, including some with fatalities.

"Here we are doing something that almost seems like a suicide mission," Jeffrey Gundlach said in a fresh webcast about his DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (MUTF:DBLTX). "We are increasing the size of the deficit while we’re raising interest rates... so late in an economic cycle." The rest of the "Bond King's" views: The dollar is going down, oil is headed for $80 to $90 a barrel, and it is now a good time for emerging-market or high-yield bonds.

A day after Russia and China kicked off their largest ever war games, the two countries vowed to stand together against protectionism. "We see a serious challenge for all of the global economy, especially for the dynamically-growing Asia-Pacific and its leadership," Vladimir Putin declared. Both countries are further looking into using national currencies in their transactions, sidelining the dollar.

A group of about 50 lawmakers in Theresa May’s government who oppose her proposals for a post-Brexit deal with the EU have met to discuss how and when they could force her out of her job, the BBC reports. A leadership contest could ensue if 15% of Conservative lawmakers, currently 48, demand a vote of no confidence. Meanwhile, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has postponed his departure again - until 2020 - to help steer the U.K. economy past Brexit.