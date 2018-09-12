Snap: Shockingly Priced

Investment Thesis

Back in July of last year, I wrote an article about Snap (SNAP) titled, This Is Not An Investment, It Is A Speculation. Just over a year later, and its share price is down by more than 40%. Today, I still argue that Snap is still not cheap enough. Here is why.

Recent Results

Snap released its Q2 2018 results back in August. With the benefit of hindsight, investors have not taken particularly well to this set of results, as its shares have tumbled more than 20% in the past month.

What is particularly interesting, is that Snap's revenue continues to plough ahead and was up 44% to $262 million. Are investors now saying that this bull market is losing steam? This is very interesting because numerous companies, in the tech space in particular, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX), have managed to remain in favor with investors simply on the back of posting solid revenue growth, regardless of profitability.

In fact, we can see that Snap succeeded in posting strong top and bottom line beats. However, realistically, once growth investors saw the number of daily active users come down sequentially from 191 million in Q1 2018 to 188 million in Q2 2018, Snap, a company which was unprofitable but widely regarded as a growth stock, all of a sudden witnessed a shift in perception take place, and now investors are solely focusing in on its lack of profitability and free cash flow burn.

What is the Actual cost of Management?

Is it reasonable to assume that Snap's management should be paid? That management compensation is an actual cost of running Snap's business? Assuming readers answered this in the affirmative, then, we should consider Snap's management stock-based compensation as a real cost, rather than a non-cash cost which can be safely ignored. In more detail, Q2 2018 saw Snap's stock-based compensation reach $156 million. While management's compensation is down roughly 36% compared with the same period a year ago, Snap's shares are down even more.

Consequently, I recommend that readers include Snap's stock-based compensation as a cash cost, which needs to be netted out of free cash flow. For instance, for Q2 2018, Snap's adjusted free cash flow would approximate $390 million, rather than the reported $234 million.

Note, I have not included Snap's use of cash for purchases of intangible assets, which amounts to $2.5 million when calculating Snap's free cash flow - although many tech companies, such as Amazon, do include these uses of cash when calculating their free cash flow, typically accounting for this cash use under capex.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

I have chosen the above peer group given that they all have strong exposure to advertising revenues. However, realistically, these peers are significantly more established, with more financial resources, and thus make for vastly less risky investments.

On the other hand, part of the appeal of seeking out a high growth stock such as Snap, is that it should perform as a high growth company. However, Snap's midpoint forward guidance of 33% YoY growth is not supportive of its present valuation of a $12 billion market cap.

Remember, Snap finished FY 2017 with triple-digit revenue growth. Thus, for a company as young as Snap to see its pace of revenue slow down so dramatically, should give its shareholders ample reason to turn cautious.

Finally, when questions surrounding Snap's profitability come up on the call, CFO Stone responded by saying that...

[...] the focus [is] on both growth and operational efficiency improvements as you drive towards free cash flow generation and operating profitability over time. And that's the focus for us, not just today but over the long term.

This final sentence is Wall Street's lingo for 'we know we are not profitable today, and realistically, we have no plans to turn profitable any time soon'.

Takeaway

Investing is never easy, at the best of times - given that the best minds all over the world are constantly sieving for the best ideas. However, in light of Snap's Q2 2018 results and guidance, investors have numerous better investment opportunities, which are materially less risky than Snap.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.