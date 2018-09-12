Skyworks Solutions Has Not Bottomed - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/11/18)

Cypress Semiconductor should go up as Integrated Devices got a bid.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 11.

Bullish Calls

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY): It should go up as rival Integrated Devices (NASDAQ:IDTI) got a bid at 29% premium.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER): It is one of those biotech companies in the sweet spot. It's a good buy.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): It's a good company that is taking advantage of the subscription model. The stock has come down and it's the right time to buy.

Bearish Calls

Kemet (NYSE:KEM): It's a capacitor stock which are commodity-oriented. Don't buy.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS): It's a play on national security and it has peaked. Buy Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) instead although it's a difficult stock to own.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): "People feel that they are in the crosshairs of the Chinese and that they can't do any acquisitions or, actually, be acquired because of the way that the Chinese shut down the Qualcomm bid for NXP. It just can't seem to go higher even after reporting a great quarter. I have to wait to see the stock bottom. I can't get in front of that freight train."

