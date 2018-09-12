Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/10/18

|
Includes: AGFS, ETP, GTT, HY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/10/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding the Labor Day holiday week. Form 4 filing volumes will increase this week, however, and stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY), and;
  • Gtt Communications (GTT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP), and;
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI);
  • Overstock.com (OSTK);
  • Regeneron Pharm (REGN);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Iqvia (IQV);
  • Intuit (INTU);
  • First Hawaiian (FHB);
  • Estee Lauder (EL);
  • Amazon Com (AMZN), and;
  • Alarm Com (ALRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Safety, Income and Growth (SAFE);
  • Lilly Eli (LLY);
  • Bridge Bancorp (BDGE), and;
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Warren Kelcy L

CEO,DIR

Energy Transfer LP

ETP

B

$44,848,720

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Gtt Communications

GTT

B

$29,423,994

3

Barris Peter J

BO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP

JB*

$25,000,500

4

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP

JB*

$5,000,100

5

Perelman Ronald O

BO

Vtv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$2,500,000

6

Istar

BO

Safety Income & Growth

SAFE

B

$2,118,960

7

Basswood Capital Mgt

DIR,BO

Bridge Bancorp

BDGE

B

$890,797

8

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$500,502

9

Farahi Bob

PR,DIR

Monarch Casino & Resort

MCRI

B

$358,691

10

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$332,582

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bnp Paribas

DIR,BO

First Hawaiian

FHB

JS*

$574,000,000

2

Sanofi

BO

Regeneron Pharm

REGN

S

$42,519,248

3

Danhakl John G

DIR

Iqvia

IQV

S

$28,099,196

4

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$22,029,824

5

Byrne Patrick

CEO,DIR,BO

Overstock Com

OSTK

S

$20,000,390

6

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$19,217,054

7

Technology Crossover Mgt Vii

PT,BO

Alarm Com

ALRM

S

$9,501,147

8

Capossela Christopher C

VP,SO

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$6,431,596

9

Freda Fabrizio

CEO,DIR

Estee Lauder

EL

AS

$4,298,601

10

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$3,920,133

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.