SecureWorks: Better Off Investing Elsewhere

This is a slow-growing company with very limited profitability. There are better cybersecurity stocks to buy.

Still, one of the company's main problems has yet to be cured - a gross margin deficit to SaaS peers. Rather than improving, gross margins actually fell 50 bps this quarter.

The company was able to revive growth for the second quarter in a row, with revenue growth of 11% y/y matching last quarter's growth rate.

SecureWorks (SCWX), the Dell-controlled cybersecurity vendor that applies machine intelligence toward cyber threat detection, has continued its recent hot streak. The company reported Q2 earnings last week that, like last quarter, dazzled investors and beat Wall Street's estimates on both the top and bottom lines. For a stock that was rather flattish on the growth front for most of last year, and suffered a sharp stock pullback in consequence, SecureWorks is having a banner year. Year to date, shares of SecureWorks are up more than 55%, vastly outperforming its peers in the software and cybersecurity sectors:

SCWX data by YCharts

I, however, continue to be skeptical of SecureWorks, a viewpoint I shared last quarter. In my mind, a good software investment falls into one of two categories:

High-growth stock that's dominating its space, which is also trading at a decent valuation.

Lower-growth stock that is heading toward profitability or is already generating strong cash flows, and one that is trading at a cheap valuation multiple.

SecureWorks, though having revived its growth to low double-digits from a flattish base, is clearly not a growth stock. But despite this slower growth trajectory, the company's bottom line isn't that exciting either. A weak gross margin is the main drawback here - with a gross margin just barely above 50%, SecureWorks is essentially in the bottom tier of the software sector, most of whom have margins in the 70-80% range. Yes, it's true that the company produces a marginal amount of free cash flow - but not nearly enough to make up for its lower growth.

The only thing SecureWorks has going for it, in my opinion, is its low valuation. But in my view, the low valuation is a reflection of SecureWorks' so-so prospects: lower growth and lower margins than most of the software sector, plus a highly competitive area of cybersecurity in which it can hardly assert dominance. Among the companies that perform similar services to SecureWorks are machine data giant Splunk (SPLK) and well-recognized cybersecurity startup Darktrace. Over time, SecureWorks will lose its clout to these faster-growing names.

I'm extremely bullish on several names in the cybersecurity industry that I believe to be far superior investments. On the growth side, I'm very partial to Mimecast (MIME), a UK-based cybersecurity vendor that specializes on securing corporate email communications. On the value/cash flowing side (though still growing faster than SecureWorks), I'm bullish on Palo Alto Networks (PANW), the longtime leader in firewalls that is generating 30% y/y revenue growth despite reaching a $3 billion revenue scale, plus a huge ~40% FCF margin.

Stay cautious on SecureWorks - there are far better investments to be made in the SaaS/cybsersecurity space.

Q2 download

Here's a look at SecureWorks' Q2 results:

Figure 1. SecureWorks 2Q19 results

Source: SecureWorks investor relations

Revenues grew 11% y/y to $128.8 million, matching Q1's 11% y/y growth pace and, at the very least, comforting investors that SecureWorks hasn't returned to the flat revenue pace at which it exited Q4. Analysts had expected $127.6 million in revenues, or +10% y/y - so SecureWorks only beat consensus estimates by a thin hair. Monthly recurring revenues, on the hand, saw slightly stronger growth at 12% y/y.

The company attributed the slight revenue beat to a more tenured sales force with "sales leadership now in place," as well as a more dressed-down go-to-market approach. Here's further commentary from Michael Cote, SecureWorks' CEO, on the earnings call:

"We have also made a lot of progress with our go-to-market approach by creating simple package solutions. We recently launched a detect and prevent package, a holistic value-priced security solution for small and medium-sized businesses, and in the second quarter we launched our managed detection and response, or MDR offering, that combines several of our advanced detection and response solutions to form a comprehensive security offering, all in a simply priced package giving the client predictability and scalability."

SecureWorks also noted that its net retention rate this quarter was 98%, up 2 points from a year-over-year standpoint, but down two points from last quarter's 100% retention rate. On the bright side, the company noted that it had a large client up for renewal this quarter that it successfully managed to retain. In addition, SecureWorks noted that its international revenue growth was 50% y/y - representing 22% of the total revenue base and a huge leap ahead of overall revenue growth, particularly in APAC, where IDC has recognized SecureWorks as a growing vendor. It's clear that on the U.S. side, however, SecureWorks might be running into saturation issues. The CEO noted that "although our performance in North America improved, we still see significant room for accelerating our growth domestically."

It's on the margin side, however, that SecureWorks continued to disappoint. On a pro forma basis, SecureWorks' gross margin shed 80 bps to 54.3%, continuing a trend from last quarter of falling margins:

Figure 2. SecureWorks 2Q19 margin trends

Source: SecureWorks investor relations

On a GAAP basis, SecureWorks' margin also shed 50 bps. The company already has one of the lowest gross margins among peers in the SaaS sector, owing to a larger mix of low-margin professional services revenues.

Luckily for SecureWorks, the company was able to scale down its sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues, down 310 bps to 27.0% on a pro forma basis - reflecting the "in place" sales force that management noted. This helped to offset the gross margin declines and produce a 250 bps improvement in pro forma operating margins to -1.8%.

A breakeven pro forma operating margin may be impressive for faster-growing SaaS companies, but for SecureWorks, it's more or less expected. There are much faster-growing companies, such as Red Hat (RHT), that are able to produce positive earnings while still maintaining growth.

Final thoughts

One of the other pieces of commentary that stuck out from this quarter's earnings was management's comments that larger clients typically tend to demand more consulting/incident response work. SecureWorks effectively blamed this quarter's dip in gross margins on a shift to a larger clientele - which is exactly the opposite of what we'd hope for as a company grows. As investors, we'd want margins to improve as companies land larger and larger clients. This comment, in my view, is a telling signal that SecureWorks' gross margin deficit may never be fully corrected.

SecureWorks, to me, is a so-so company with below-average growth performance, a weak margin profile and unattractive unit economics, and insufficient profit levels to make up for its top-line deficiencies. The cybersecurity space is chock-full of higher-quality names to invest in - so stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.