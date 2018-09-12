Storage REITs: The Boom Is Over, But Outlook Remains Solid

Fundamentals have stabilized as demand continues to be solid amid the economic reacceleration of 2018. 2Q18 earnings were generally better than expected.

The secret got out. Self-storage REITs, the darling of the REIT sector from 2010-2015, have struggled over the last two years as supply growth rapidly intensified.

REIT Rankings: Storage

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze each of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Storage Sector Overview

Storage REITs comprise roughly 8% of the REIT Index (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Storage REIT Index, we track the five largest self-storage REITs, which account for roughly $60 billion in market value: CubeSmart (CUBE), Extra Space Storage (EXR), Life Storage (LSI), Public Storage (PSA), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

While all five REITs are diversified across the country, we note the geographic and quality focus of the four REITs above. CubeSmart has a high-quality portfolio with a focus on metro areas in NYC and along the east coast. Extra Space has a similarly high-quality portfolio but is more evenly diversified across the country. Public Storage, the largest storage REIT, has a large west coast presence and owns a higher percentage of suburban and international assets than its peers. Life Storage and National Storage have the lowest-quality portfolio of the group with a more suburban focus in the sunbelt states.

Roughly one in ten Americans currently rent space in a self-storage facility. These 30 million Americans park their possessions in one of 50,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country. Proximity to one’s home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature. 70% of customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. The self-storage industry is a highly fragmented industry. These five REITs own roughly than 20% of the total square footage in the US and about one-third of the total “institutional quality” market. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital give these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors.

Bull and Bear Thesis For Storage REITs

Self-storage demand is driven by change: moving houses, going to college, having kids, changing styles, getting older, etc. Declining homeownership rates, Boomer downsizing, and a strong labor market have been key demand catalysts in recent years. Leases are typically short-term (one year), but demand for storage space tends to be sticky and somewhat counter-cyclical: nearly half of renters lease their space for more than two years. Below we outline the key reasons that investors are bullish on the storage sector.

The supply pipeline continues to be as hot as it has ever been in the storage sector, which remains a key threat to fundamentals. The lack of new supply was the driving force behind the sector’s significant outperformance in prior years. In addition to supply growth, investors have reason to be concerned over the diminished NAV premium, which makes acquisition-based external growth more difficult. Longer-term demand trends in the self-storage space are less certain than other REIT sectors given concerns over storable goods consumption relative to total spending. Robust sales of furniture and home improvement goods over the last five years, however, paint a brighter outlook for storage demand. Below we outline the key reasons that investors are bearish on the storage REIT sector.

Recent Stock Performance

Storage REITs were the darlings of the REIT sector from 2010 through 2015, delivering a sector-leading average 28% annualized total return in that six-year span. The past two years have been far more challenging, as the sector was among the weakest performers in 2016 and 2017.

Since bottoming in mid-2017, the storage sector has been among the better-performing real estate sectors. Sentiment and valuations bottomed after dismal results in the second quarter of last year. After that quarter, we published our 2Q17 update, "Storage REITs Hit Rock Bottom", where we discussed that the sell-off appeared to be significantly overdone. The sector traded at sizable valuation discounts to the REIT averages despite fundamentals that were roughly on par with the sector average. A string of gradually improving earnings results has turned the tide for the sector. Storage REITs are up 3% on the year, outperforming the 1% gain on the broader REIT index.

Life Storage has been the top perfomer of 2018 following a string of strong quarterly results and guidance bumps. Public Storage, the former stalwart of the storage sector, has been the worst performer over the past two years.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Following a very strong first quarter, storage REITs delivered another solid quarter in 2Q18, as fundamentals appear to have stabilized. The economic reacceleration of 2018 couldn't have come at a better time for the struggling sector, powering continued robust storage demand and countering the negative effects of supply growth. Across the sector, realized rent per occupied square foot rose a solid 2.8% over the past year, and occupancy held firm at nearly 94%. REITs have had success in using discounting on new leases to retain occupancy and maintain advertised "Street" rental rates, allowing them to push rental rate increases on renewed leases. Two of the four REITs that provide forward guidance (EXR and LSI) raised their full-year estimates.

Same-store NOI continued to slow, however, rising 2.4% in the first quarter after rising 2.5% in 1Q18 and 3.1% for full-year 2017. Below we see that SSNOI growth has slowed significantly since peaking in 1Q16 at 11.0%, and is just barely above the REIT average of 2.7%. 2018 guidance, which we believe is on the conservative side, calls for same-store NOI growth of 2.5%, up from 2.3% in the prior guidance.

Core FFO growth is expected to slow to roughly 5% this year, led by EXR and PSA at nearly 6%. Even with the softening in fundamentals and a slowdown in external growth, Core FFO still grew a healthy 6.8% in 2017, which put the sector toward the top of the real estate industry. As we'll discuss shortly, REITs continue to be active developers as yields on new development continue to be accretive, fueling much of this FFO growth.

Storage REITs continue to be standouts within the sector when it comes to NOI margins and CapEx requirements. We applaud storage REITs for their continued improvement in operating efficiency and G&A load, and believe that this is one of the most appealing characteristics of the storage REIT sector. Since 2013, NOI margins have expanded by roughly 200-300 bps to roughly 70%, among the highest NOI margins in the real estate sector. Additionally, storage REITs spend just 3-6% of NOI on capital expenditures per year, second only to net lease REITs and well below the REIT average of 10-15%. G&A accounts for roughly 7% of revenue, which is roughly on par with the REIT average, led by PSA at 4.5%. More than perhaps any other REIT sector, the revenue that comes into the business ultimately ends up in the hands of investors.

Interestingly, despite the significant pullback in storage REIT shares and valuations from all-time highs in the spring of 2016, in addition to rising risk-free rates, private market valuations have actually steadily increased over the last several quarters. REIT executives cite robust private equity and foreign demand for private market storage assets. The premium on private market valuations has made acquisition-fueled growth less appealing for REITs, forcing many REITs to scale back on acquisition plans for 2018. On a TTM basis, storage REITs acquired a net of just $1.9 billion of assets, bouncing back slightly from last quarter, which was the slowest pace of net acquisition since early 2015. Notably, storage REITs disposed of $85 billion in assets in 2Q18, the highest on record.

Deeper Dive: Supply/Demand Analysis

Resilient demand continues to be the bright spot for storage REITs, powered by a strong job market and rising wages. Importantly, advertised rates ("Street rates") have held firm, which is a good indicator of future same-store revenue growth and occupancy. Steady or slightly rising "Street rates" allow these REITs to more easily push rent increases on existing customers, which generally account for the majority of same-store rent growth.

There is mounting evidence that tax reform and broad-based deregulation have added another leg to the labor market recovery, which appeared to be stalling out by the end of 2016. As storage demand is largely driven by job growth and labor market turnover, JOLTS data is an important metric to watch. JOLTS data released this week showed a near-all-time record number of job openings at 6.66 million. Nearly 2.5 million net new jobs have been created over the past 12 months, the strongest rate of growth since early 2016.

Perhaps even more relevant for the storage REIT sector, the rate of voluntary quits continues to rise - a sign of increased labor market dynamism and generally leads to increased housing turnover. Small business optimism, also a leading indicator of storage demand, continues to exceed record highs, with the NFIB index jumping to 108.8, exceeding the previous high set during the Reagan administration.

Following a lull in demand during the immediate aftermath of the Great Recession, consumers have exhibited a strong appetite for home improvement spending in recent years. The furniture and home improvement categories have seen the strongest growth of all retail categories besides non-store retail (e-commerce) over the past five years. Furniture and appliances are the two most commonly "stored" goods in self-storage units. The 5%+ rate of growth in these storable goods categories indicates that there will continue to be plenty of old couches and mattresses that will find themselves in one of the 50,000 storage facilities around the country.

The supply pipeline, however, continues to be as hot as it has ever been in the storage sector, which remains the key threat to fundamentals. The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector’s significant outperformance in prior years. 2-4% annual supply growth is expected in each year from 2016-2019, likely outpacing the 1-3% expected demand growth.

Supply growth has been most acute in the major metropolitan areas and less troublesome in secondary markets, but most analysts expect new development to flow into the areas that have seen less construction in recent years. Assets in markets with heightened supply growth generally see a 1-4% slowdown in same-store revenue, depending on the proximity and characteristics of the competitive location.

Ultimately, absent significant barriers to entry, the rate of supply growth in any real estate sector will be a function of the development yields achievable. While there are some barriers to entry related to zoning regulations and brand value of these REITs, over the past five years, the development yield on storage facilities has been too appetizing for developers to pass up. Development yields in excess of 10-15% have led to a wave of development from private equity developers and REITs themselves. The storage REIT development pipeline has pulled back from the peak in 2015, but remains pretty full at nearly than $600 million.

A double-edged sword for storage REITs which are some of the biggest culprits of adding new supply, development yields remain moderately attractive despite weakening fundamentals and rising construction costs, which means that the new supply spigot looks like it will remain open at least through 2018 and likely into 2019.

The Wild Card: Third-Party Management Business Grows

Third-party management is one area of the storage sector that has many investors excited about future high-margin growth opportunities. Public Storage calls it the “Amazon strategy”, in which REITs collect a percentage of revenue from private storage operators for the use of their brand and technology platform. We think it's more comparable to the hotel management business, where operators like Marriott (NYSE: MAR) are able to use their brand value and operational expertise to capture significant economic value.

Clearly, margins are very high for this business line, but the long-standing fear among storage REITs is that it effectively lowers the hurdle to entry and encourages new development. Extra Space and CubeSmart have been the leaders in this category, but Public Storage should begin to make a push into the business line by the end of the year. EXR, CUBE, and LSI each grew their third-party management by nearly 10% over the first two quarters of 2018. While it remains a small portion of total revenue (3-5%), we think it is an attractive business line that will blunt negative impact of supply growth.

Valuation of Storage REITs

For much of the post-recession period, storage REITs traded at sizable premiums to the REIT average, attributable to their sector-leading growth rates. As fundamentals have moderated, however, storage REITs valuations have come down to trade roughly in line with the broader REIT average. Compared to the other REIT sectors, storage REITs appear fairly valued, trading at modest discounts to the REIT averages. After trading at an NAV premium for most of the past several years, storage REITs now trade at roughly NAV parity.

Within the sector, all five names appear fairly attractive at these levels relative to other REIT sectors. The sector is expected to grow FCF at a 3% annual rate over the next two years, slightly underperforming the 4% rate of FCF growth expected for the broader sector.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, storage REITs rank in the middle, paying an average yield of 3.8%. Storage REITs pay out roughly 80% of their available cash flow, leaving sufficient cash flow for development and acquisition-based external growth.

Within the sector, we see that National Storage pays the highest dividend at 4.2%, followed by Life Storage and CubeSmart.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

In recent quarters, as their growth rates have slowed, storage REITs have become increasingly interest rate sensitive. The sector exhibits the fourth-highest interest rate sensitivity among REIT sectors but has among the lowest correlations with equity markets.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. As a sector, storage REITs fall into the Yield REIT category and should be used by investors seeking diversification from equity risk and as a steady, predictable source of dividend income.

The four larger REITs are classified as Yield REITs, while NSA is considered a Hybrid REIT.

Bottom Line

The secret got out. Self-storage REITs, the darling of the REIT sector from 2010-2015, have struggled over the last two years as supply growth rapidly intensified. Robust rent growth and favorable demographic trends prompted a wave of institutional money to enter the space. High levels of new development have pressured rental rates and occupancy.

Fundamentals have stabilized as demand continues to be solid amid the economic reacceleration of 2018. 2Q18 earnings were generally better than expected. As demand is largely driven by job growth and labor market turnover, JOLTS data is an important metric to watch. Recent JOLTS data showed a record-high number of job openings. Leveraging their brand value and operational expertise, storage REITs continue to make headway into the higher-margin third-party management business. A recovering NAV premium has re-opened the external growth spigot.

As fundamentals have moderated, however, storage REITs valuations have come down to trade roughly in line with the broader REIT average. Compared to the other REIT sectors, storage REITs appear fairly valued, trading at modest premiums to the REIT averages. The sector exhibits heightened interest rate sensitivity but has the lowest correlation with equity markets among REIT sectors.

We continue to favor larger storage REITs for the operating efficiency and superior brand value. Leverage also becomes an important consideration as interest rates rise. For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Single Family Rentals, Data Center, Apartments, Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

