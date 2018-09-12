Altaba Becomes An Even More Attractive Proxy For Alibaba

Altaba's net asset value per share will increase due to the buybacks, shares look attractive right here.

Thesis

Altaba's (AABA) decision to exit its stake in Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOY) is a positive for owners of Altaba, as this allows for a focus on the most attractive holding, Alibaba (BABA).

The cash proceeds will, among other things, be used for share repurchases, which will drive shareholder value, as buybacks can occur while shares trade well below fair value right now.

Alibaba is Altaba's main holding, but Altaba also owns a sizeable stake in Yahoo Japan. The stake in Alibaba, which can effectively be bought at a discount compared to a direct investment into BABA, is the primary reason for investors to own shares of Altaba.

Yahoo Japan is a less attractive investment, I believe, and apparently, Altaba's management feels the same. Altaba has announced that it will sell its entire stake in Yahoo Japan in the next couple of days. Altaba originally planned to monetize only parts of its position in Yahoo Japan, but changed plans to exit the position entirely.

Shares will be sold at $3.18 per share (the ADRs that trade under the ticker YAHOY represent two common shares each), which is a small discount relative to the value of Yahoo Japan's shares on the open market. The discount to the market price is between 4%-5%.

Since Altaba recently held 1.364 billion shares of Yahoo Japan, this sale will bring in cash proceeds of roughly $4.3 billion, which is equal to about 11% of Altaba's market capitalization of $38 billion.

Exit Of Yahoo Japan Stake Makes Altaba An Even Better Proxy For An Investment Into Alibaba, A Highly Attractive Company

Monetizing assets other than the holdings of BABA allows Altaba to free up cash that can be used to shrink the discount to net asset value, and at the same time, this makes Altaba a better proxy investment for those seeking exposure to Alibaba primarily.

Those seeking more exposure to Alibaba are most likely the vast majority of investors, as Alibaba is a highly attractive company to invest in.

Over the last three years, Alibaba has been able to grow its revenues by more than 200%, while gross profits and operating earnings grew by roughly 140%, respectively. The fact that Alibaba's profits grew at a slower pace than its revenues is a negative, but can easily be explained by increased investment spending in segments that are not profitable yet.

Alibaba has been able to grow its earnings at a faster pace than its revenues up to the current year. Profits are negatively impacted by higher spending in business units such as its digital media and entertainment segment.

Companies such as Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) have shown that growth investments that pressure profitability momentarily are not necessarily a bad idea. Customer count growth and increasing scale, that allows for a wider moat, can be more important for a company's stock price than the actual profits and free cash flows that are reported.

Since Alibaba's digital media and entertainment segment continues to grow at a massive pace, it seems likely that the current growth investments will lead to rising profits in the future. The same is true for Alibaba's cloud segment and its innovation initiatives segment: Both are not profitable yet, but grow at very high rates, as revenues grew by 93% and 64% for these two segments during the most recent quarter.

Since Alibaba is generating high free cash flows, which continue to grow at a very compelling rate, the growth investments can easily be financed. Alibaba does not pay out a dividend, therefore deploying cash for more growth seems like a very viable strategy. With its market capitalization standing at $400 billion Alibaba also is not really expensive -- shares trade at ~19 times trailing free cash flows, which does not look like an expensive valuation for a company that grows its revenues by 68% year over year. Amazon, for example, trades at 107 times trailing free cash flows right now, despite generating lower growth rates of ~40% a year.

Alibaba therefore looks, I believe, like a highly attractive company, as it combines strong growth rates, an inexpensive valuation, and equity stakes in many attractive companies, such as Ant Financial.

Cash Proceeds Allow For More Buybacks Which Will Drive Shareholder Value

The cash proceeds from the sale of the Yahoo Japan stake, about $4.3 billion, will be used for share repurchases and for general corporate purposes. Stock buybacks are not necessarily a good thing, but they can be very valuable as long as shares are bought back below fair value.

Since Altaba's shares trade at a discount of more than 25% to adjusted net asset value, buybacks are a good idea for Altaba right now. The $4.3 billion in cash would allow Altaba to buy back 67 million shares (with shares trading at $64 right now), if Altaba spends all of the cash proceeds on buybacks. Since Altaba's share count is 606 million right now, this would mean a share count reduction of ~11%.

Altaba's net asset value would shrink, obviously, due to two items: First, the Yahoo Japan stake will be sold at a small (~5%) discount to the share price of Yahoo Japan. On the other hand, the cash proceeds will be paid out (via buybacks), which lowers the net asset value as well. On a per-share basis, the buybacks will nevertheless be accretive.

Altaba's net asset value would decline by $4.5 billion (cash being paid out via buybacks totals $4.3 billion, $200 million reduction due to the small discount the Yahoo Japan stake will be sold at). This net asset value reduction means that Altaba's pro-forma net asset value declines to $48.9 billion from the current level of $53.4 billion.

The pro-forma share count would be 539 million, which would mean a net asset value of $90.70 per share, all else equal. This compares favorably to Altaba's current net asset value per share of $88.20.

Altaba, therefore, will be able to achieve several positives at once: Altaba turns into a better proxy for an investment into Alibaba, which is highly attractive, and net asset value per share will be driven upwards at the same time. Altaba's decision to exit the Yahoo Japan stake completely and to use cash proceeds for buybacks is in shareholders' best interest.

Final Thoughts

Altaba offers a way for investors to enter a position in Alibaba at a discount. Due to the sale of the Yahoo Japan stake, Altaba becomes an even better proxy for an investment into Alibaba, which is a positive, as Alibaba itself is an attractive company that combines strong growth and an inexpensive valuation (relative to the growth it generates).

The buybacks that are possible thanks to the cash proceeds from the Yahoo Japan sale will be accretive and will increase Altaba's net asset value per share further, all else equal.

I believe both Altaba and Alibaba are attractive investments, but Altaba looks like the even better one compared to Alibaba.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.