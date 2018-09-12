A New Era For Facebook: More Regulation, Slower Growth, Compressed Margin

With strong economic moats, Facebook is still a great business to own despite all recent headwinds.

The Business

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus, and the company generates a majority of the revenue from selling advertising placements on platforms of Facebook and Instagram. Thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices, younger generations are spending more time online than ever before. According to polling by Ipsos and reports from eMarketer, the average millennial with a household income of at least $100K spends 53 hours per week online, followed by Gen X and baby boomers.

Source:www.eMarketer.comBusinesses are following suit and have been allocating more advertising budget toward online platforms, particularly to mobile search, video, and display advertising. In the U.S., while Google dominates the search market, Facebook has been the leader in display ad sales with a market share of 39 percent as of the end of 2017. Since it went public in 2012, Facebook has grown revenues at a CAGR of 51 percent, far outpacing the growth in global digital ad spending.

Source: Facebook 10-K and investors presentation

If anyone had bought Facebook's stock at the IPO and held the shares till August 2018, he or she would have made an astonishing 350 percent return. What are Facebook's secret weapons? Is it the technology, management or its 2 billion monthly users? All to some extent, but most importantly, it is the fact that Facebook knows almost everything about its members. This is fundamental to how Facebook has been able to provide marketers with highly targeted ads.

However, given the most recent Cambridge Analytica data scandal and the company's disappointing guidance, Facebook's stock has retreated 29 percent off the peak. Therefore, I'd like to address two questions:

1. Is Facebook still the business that one could buy and hold for the next five to ten years?

2. If so, at what price will it provide a margin of safety?

What really makes Facebook a $470bn company today?

Believe me, it is not advertising, but the need for people to stay relevant and connected, whether it is with friends or the world.

Facebook's economic moats

1. Network effect: The more people join Facebook's network, the more valuable the platform becomes. With over 2 billion and 1 billion monthly active users (MAUs) on the Facebook and Instagram platform respectively, Facebook has established the world's largest social network with tremendous user engagement. The sheer number of active users has helped Facebook build a competitive edge that is difficult for any competitor to overcome.

2. Monopoly power: Facebook enjoys great monopoly power in the social network advertising space, and this power has greatly expanded over time owing to the company's increasing market share and user base. Facebook has also enjoyed significant pricing power owing to its monopolistic position in social media. The company has been raising its average price per ad over the past few years, yet it was capable of expanding its share of the global online ad market from 4.9 percent in 2012 to 20 percent in 2017.

Source: Facebook earnings call transcripts

Characteristics that Warren Buffett loves

1. The business model of Facebook is simple and easy to understand.

2. Facebook earns good returns on equity while employing little or no debt.

3. The business has favorable long-term prospects.

The brand of Facebook has become synonymous with "social media" and the platform has become so powerful that it even affects people's sense of belonging. In the longer term, businesses could always choose to cut their advertising budget, but human beings will always seek a sense of connectedness. There have been researches that have shown that feelings of belonging are threatened when people stop participating online. This is what makes me believe that Facebook will stay relevant for the next five years at the least until people find another way for social needs.

Moreover, even with a 39 percent market share in the global display ad market, Facebook's ad revenue only accounted for about 7 percent of global advertising spending last year. There is still a long way to go.

The real risk is neither slower growth nor competitors, but uncertainties around regulation

While Mark Zuckerberg had long finished his congressional hearings in April 2018, the discussion about what kind of regulation is needed to guide Facebook's store and use of data is far from over. During the hearings, Senator Lindsay Graham raised serious questions about Facebook's monopoly power and pointed out how consumers have no other choices because Facebook is the only game in town.

Any regulation on consumer data protection is likely to adversely impact Facebook's user growth and long-term margin profile, and this is already happening in Europe. As Europe's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) came into force on May 25, 2018, Facebook has been making changes to the way it collects and uses members' data, and the latest numbers from Europe are not encouraging (though still too early to conclude anything). Following are some quotes from the management in response to GDPR's potential impact to the operation in Europe:

I also want to talk about privacy. GDPR was an important moment for our industry. We did see a decline in monthly actives in Europe, down by about 1 million people as a result... It's worth noting that MAU and DAU in Europe were both down slightly quarter-over-quarter due to the GDPR roll out, consistent with the outlook we gave on the Q1 call... I'd note that European ad revenue growth decelerated more quickly than other regions and was impacted primarily by reduced currency tailwinds and, to a lesser extent, the roll out of GDPR

In the short term, tighter regulations will force Facebook to spend more on web security and data protection, while in the longer term, regulations may render the platform less attractive to marketers.

(There is another side to the story. If we do think about the extra "fixed costs" incurred to meeting regulatory requirements, tighter regulations will make smaller firms more difficult to survive and prosper as they simply do not have the luxury to spend extra billion dollars just to comply with the regulation.)

Valuation of Facebook in the new era

Key assumptions under the "New Era Facebook":

- Uncertainties around future regulations

- 25-30 percent revenue growth and a longer-term operating margin in the mid-30s

Two-stage DCF

Instead of using the standard NOPAT(net operating profits after tax) and WACC, I would like to use owner's equity (from Warren Buffett) and a discount rate with considerations to corporate bond yield. (Warren does not like WACC and talked about his view of using the U.S. treasury rate. But let's leave this to another day)

(Some of you may think I simplify the process too much, but remember, valuation is more of art than a science. Truth is that I want to slack off so that I have time to check my Facebook...)

GAAP Net Income (2018) 20,900 20,900 Maintenance Cap 3,000 3,000 Other adj. 0 0 Owners equity 17,900 17,900 OE growth next 5 yrs 10% 10% Perpetual growth 2.5% 2.5% Discount rate 9% 8% Market cap $414bn $489bn Price $141 $169

Given all the above assumptions, I believe the price of $141 a share represents a decent margin of safety.

Trading Multiples:

Again, the goal here is to assign a trading multiple that could provide a margin of safety. Therefore, I set the trading multiples (P/E, EV/EBIT) to meet the following criteria:

1. The lowest trading multiples since 2013.

2. Lower than trading multiples of competitors such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

3. Close to the S&P forward P/E.

A 17.5x P/E (or 15.5x EV/EBIT) multiple would give Facebook a market value of $398bn, a share price of $134.

Important note: I am not predicting that shares of Facebook will hit either $134 or $141 in the near future, but this is the level I would feel comfortable buying a large number of shares. You can adjust variables to come up with a price range that you feel comfortable with.

Conclusion

Despite a largely "disappointing" Q2, I believe this is a good move for the longer term, as the company finally resets expectations to more reasonable and achievable levels. Facebook remains a great company/monopoly to own as long as people are not turning away from their smartphones and still have the need to connect. Based on my estimates above, I recommend investors to accumulate shares at the ~$140 level (or even a higher level) and buy on further weakness if Mr. Market ever provides such opportunities.

