3 High-Yield Investments For Dividend Income Investors

Dynex Capital has one of the best mortgage REIT management teams and should outperform.

FRT spent the early months of 2018 being severely undervalued. Investors who were able to buy in saw a nice rally recently.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Investors are usually looking for a stock to buy or a stock to sell. Sometimes, it’s best to sit on the sidelines and wait for a better price.

Let’s go over a few good investments and an okay preferred share.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

We like Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and in August 2018 they raised their quarterly dividend from $1.00 to $1.02. They’ve raised the dividend for a very long time time.

FRT’s dividend growth track record is second to none in the REIT space.

FRT has grown their dividend every year for 50 years. The compound annual growth rate over that period was 7%. We project the long-term growth rate going forward at 3% to 7%. The expected forward growth is lower because inflation expectations are lower.

FRT’s dividend growth has been powered by redevelopments. Redeveloping properties in coastal markets often provide yields that are materially higher than the capitalization rate on properties. That means when FRT is reinvesting part of their cash flows, they are able to grow their future earnings more efficiently through redevelopment than through purchasing new properties. The gap is dramatic. The redevelopment yields run from 6% to 12%. Projects that are in progress have an estimated 8% yield. These high-quality assets trade at 4% to 6% capitalization rates. That means FRT can generate yields on their invested cash flows that are roughly twice as high as purchasing new properties.

Current dividend yield + long-term growth

The history of long-term growth has been fueled by the “comparable space year over year rent growth” seen on the bottom of the slide. Over the last 20 years, the growth rate has been 16%, which is dramatically higher than most REITs can claim. The high level of cash rents per square foot and the exceptionally high growth rate on new leases is a function of FRT spending heavily on their redevelopment efforts.

The better growth isn’t free, but it is a very attractive return on the capital FRT is investing.

FRT is relatively unique in their decision to demonstrate growth using NAREIT FFO. Most REITs would’ve preferred to use an adjusted metric. They are targeting a 6% growth rate over time. That also matches nicely with our projected growth rate of 3% to 7%. Over a long time period, the growth in FFO per share and the growth in dividends per share should be heavily correlated.

The only two REITs to successfully grow NAREIT FFO per share every year since 2011 were FRT and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). It is possible for NAREIT FFO to fluctuate with non-recurring charges. That makes it even more difficult to sustain growth in the metric every year.

You may notice that the compound annual growth rate for FFO and for dividends comes in at 6%.

Property operating income exhibits a similar level of growth.

You can find full analysis of FRT on The REIT Forum. This is when we purchased shares:

Source: Seeking Alpha

After accounting for dividends, we are up 9.48% on the position.

CHMI preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

The preferred share from Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) carries a risk rating of 4:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

Our risk rating is on a scale of 1-5 with 1 being the least amount of risk. An 8.13% yield is quite reasonable for a preferred share with a risk rating of 1. We believe CHMI-A is well into the hold range, but still a little over $0.50 from a sell:

If CHMI-A were to fall to around $24.62, we would issue a buy rating. Our buy under price will change based on dividend accrual.

Dividend accrual is an important metric for preferred shares and investors should be thinking about the stripped price (price minus dividend accrual). CHMI-A has quite a bit of dividend accrual:

$0.39 of accumulated dividend would put the stripped price at $25.21. After accounting for the $0.39 of dividend accrual, shares are not trading too far over the call value of $25. CHMI-A has several years of call protection on the calendar:

Call protection will not end for CHMI-A until 8/17/2022. That is the earliest management would be able to call shares.

Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital (DX) is another small mortgage REIT with the right idea. They’ve been repositioning their portfolio to move capital into the 30-year fixed-rate agency RMBS and away from other asset classes.

DX recently traded at a price-to-book ratio of about .90. That is much lower than the sector average of .96.

DX provides another great slide that demonstrates why this change in their allocation makes so much sense:

This would be a good time to point out that most of the other categories are pretty close to the tightest levels seen in the last few years.

If anyone noticed that the agency ARMs (top of the “other” category) are trading at wider spreads than normal, congratulations. It looks like the ARMs are offering a great risk/reward, but the market for ARMs isn’t as liquid as it was before. The bid-ask spread on the ARMs can get surprisingly wide. The high score there depends on whether you are using the low bid or the high ask. Consequently, investors shouldn’t rely on the spread on ARMs being as attractive as it looks here.

The price range on DX has been very tight and looks like it may represent a floor at $6.30. That is shown in this five-day price chart leading up to our first buy:

Our target buy-under price is set at $6.30. It seems unlikely that DX would remain around 90% of estimated book value. It makes more sense to think they would move up modestly. Consequently, the biggest concern would be if events shifted in a manner where book value dipped further. There is no reasonable argument for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to trade at .98 and DX to trade at .90.

Final thoughts

FRT has an incredible dividend history and is a low-risk REIT. Investors looking for steady income from the REIT sector should take FRT into consideration. CHMI-A is a reasonably priced 8% preferred share. While the price is well into the hold range, investors willing to take on the risk may want to keep an eye on CHMI-A. Dynex Capital is a small mortgage REIT with great management. Given today’s low price, DX should outperform their peers.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About “The REIT Forum” Prices will be going up on October 1st The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.



Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT, SPG, DX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.