We've Reached Peak TJX

The master at work

TJX Companies (TJX) has long been the best performer in the years-long trend of consumers preferring off-price shopping to the full-price experience. TJX has managed to compile a track record of growth that few companies can rival, and I’ve certainly been bullish at times in the past. The stock is making new all-time highs seemingly every day at this point, however, and after yet another outstanding earnings report, investors couldn’t be happier with the company’s performance. The problem is that the valuation is looking stretched here as investors continue to pile money into the retail sector, and it looks to me like it is time to take profits.

Q2 was a blockbuster

Total sales were up 12% in Q2 as comparable sales rose 6%, tripling the consensus estimate of a 2% gain. TJX has been absolutely masterful in the past decade or so in terms of getting people in the door and getting them to spend money. Just about any chain can produce flashes of brilliance when it comes to comparable sales, but very few can do what TJX has done; it’s remarkable.

Indeed, this chart, which is admittedly a bit difficult to read, shows that TJX hasn’t produced a negative full-year comparable sales number since the mid-90s. I cannot think of another retailer that has a track record like that when it comes to comparable sales, and while that isn’t everything, it counts for a lot. Given how TJX continues to perform, there is no reason to think its incredible run is ending anytime soon.

Margins have been a bit weaker as TJX has been working through some initiatives that have crimped profitability. This, despite the fact that TJX has proven to be among the best retailers in terms of getting the right assortment for the right price, which not only helps drive comparable sales, but margins as well. Gross margins in Q2 rose 40 bps thanks to favorable results from inventory hedges, but SG&A costs rose in excess of that, driving operating margins down 10 bps to 10.6%. SG&A costs rose because of planned IT restructuring as well as store labor cost increases, a common grievance among retailers as minimum wage movements continue to gain traction. I’m certainly not worried about TJX’s margins, but rising SG&A costs are a potential concern. As a result, I don’t see margin expansion as a significant driver of earnings growth moving forward.

Capital returns continue to grow

TJX also has a very strong history of returning capital to shareholders and this year has been no different. Indeed, the company has thus far spent more than $1.4 billion in total on buybacks and the dividend, stating it wants to repurchase a total of $2.5 to $3.0 billion in shares this fiscal year. I’m a bit wary of companies spending enormous amounts of money on buybacks when their shares are making new highs, which is certainly the case here. That money would have been better spent last year when the stock was in the $60s and $70s, but it will help reduce the float nonetheless.

The only problem is that, if we look at this chart of free cash flow, TJX has been outspending the cash it generates on shareholder returns for some time. This deficit spending has to come from the balance sheet, and given how much the company stated it wanted to spend this year, it certainly cannot cover its stated goals with free cash flow. While TJX has plenty of liquidity to do this, it cannot go on forever. The point is that investors cannot build in a $3 billion buyback each year, as TJX stated it wanted to accomplish in fiscal 2019, because there is no way it could afford to do so indefinitely.

The valuation is very stretched

Given all of this, you’d think TJX was a screaming buy. Indeed, TJX has been and remains one of the best retailers of any kind in this market. However, the stock is about as expensive as it has ever been after the recent rally, and I think a period of consolidation is coming. TJX guided for ~$4.85 in EPS for this year, meaning the current PE ratio is 22.8. The stock was last this expensive back in 2016, just before a long period of choppy, sideways action befell the stock. Given how expensive shares are today and that TJX’s earnings growth outlook is still around 8% to 10% annually, there is very little reason the stock should become even more expensive. In other words, we are at the peak valuation today, and as such, the odds are that the best shareholders can hope for over the medium term is sideways trading. The stock has gotten well ahead of the fundamentals here and it is time for a consolidation and/or pullback.

I still very much like TJX as a business because it is simply defying the odds when it comes to growth. However, that growth is priced in today and then some, and regardless of how good the company is, the price is too steep for this investor. I’d recommend investors that own TJX consider taking profits and getting back in at a time when the stock isn’t at its most expensive valuation in the past decade.

