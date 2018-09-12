Buy This Baby Bond, Yield 7.84% To Maturity - Risk Lower Than It Appears

Ladenburg Thalmann has 3 baby bonds ($25 par bonds) that trade on the NYSE. We will discuss the terms of these bonds.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann common stock trades under the symbol (NYSE:LTS) and closed September 11th at a price of $2.44 per share. To quote from the latest earnings release, Ladenburg Thalmann is a:

diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp, and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The Company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership.

What are Baby Bonds?

"Baby bonds" are Exchange-traded debt issues, very similar to regular bonds, but they are traded on the stock exchanges instead of the bond markets. Investors can buy and sell them just like stocks.

Many Baby Bonds carry maturities of 30 years or more, although some have maturities of just 5-10 years.

Most of these securities make interest payments on a quarterly basis.

Baby Bonds issues in general are "junior" to the company's secured debt and senior to preferred and common shares.

Most of the issues have a $25.00 par value, and are callable at $25.00/share plus accrued interest, usually some years before the maturity date.

Debt issues, including baby bonds, tend to have low price volatility and can normally be sold anytime.

Distributions paid by these debt securities are considered "interest income" for tax purposes and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends. This is similar to regular bonds.

Most baby bonds pay higher interest rates than their regular bond counterparts (for the same type of risk) because institutional investors do not buy them and many retail investors are not aware they exist.

During periods of rising interest rates, baby bonds with a short maturity become attractive to investors because they carry little "interest rate risk".

LTS Baby Bonds

LTS had 2 baby bonds as of the end of the 2nd quarter of 2018. These are the:

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, 6.50% Senior Notes due 11/30/2027 (NYSE:LTSL)

(NYSE:LTSL) Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, 7.00% Senior Notes due 5/31//2028 (LTSF)

Recently LTS issued a 3rd baby bond, a 7.25% Senior Note, with the symbol LTSK.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, 7.25% Senior Notes due 9/30/2028 (LTSK)

All 3 notes trade on the NYSE.

Here are the details as taken from Quantumonline.com. The stripped price is the current price minus accrued dividends. The prices used were the closing prices from September 10th, 2018.

Safety Metrics

1- Balance Sheet

An examination of the balance sheet can be of value but may not be the most important tool in assessing risk. Here is the LTS balance sheet from their latest (June 30th) 10Q filing with the SEC. Do bear in mind that since this 10Q report, LTS issued another bond (LTSK) in the amount of approximately $60 million, so to be current you would want to add $60 million to notes payable on the liability side and about $58 million to cash on the asset side.

The picture that this balance sheet provides is a good one from the perspective of bond/note holders. Upon closer examination, one can see that there are a lot of preferred stock shares outstanding which makes this picture less enlightening from an equity holder’s point of view. We will deal with the preferred stock outstanding in another metric later.

The first thing that stands out is that this company has over 200 million shares outstanding, so the fact that LTS common sells for $2.44 does not mean that it is a very small company. It has around $490 million market capitalization and a very large amount of client assets and assets under management. This is from the latest earnings release demonstrating the size of this business:

Total client assets grew to a record $168.0 billion and advisory assets under management increased to a record $75.2 billion, up 13.6% and 18.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The second important takeaway is that LTS has no debt besides the baby bonds on which this article focuses. They have no revolving line of credit outstanding nor secured notes/bonds that are higher in the capital stack than our LTS baby bonds. Often company’s bondholders run into trouble because they fall below other debt in the capital stack, and those more secure bonds can become problematic. Anyone who invests in small energy companies is familiar with the difficulties of being at the bottom of the debt pyramid. But with the LTS bonds, you are the king, like being a 1st lien holder on the company.

The last important takeaway which provides great safety is that the company has MORE CASH on its balance sheet than DEBT. It can pay off our baby bonds without having to refinance at all. To have debt covered completely by cash is very rare, and greatly minimizes risk. LTS, in general, seems to like to carry a fair amount of cash on its balance sheet and this is a definite plus and makes its debt very safe for debt-holders.

2- EBITDA Coverage

Again, we will quote from the latest earnings release:

All segments of our businesses continued to perform well in the second quarter, with revenues of $357.8 million, a 14.8% increase from the prior year period, and a 96.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA, to $25.8 million.

If this quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million is annualized (although there is certainly no guarantee regarding future quarterly EBITDA), this company would produce over $100 million in EBITDA. Adding the most recent baby bond debt to 2nd quarter debt would bring total debt to $196 million. So here you have debt at a very low 2 times adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, in terms of interest coverage, the annual interest on the debt will run around $14 million. Therefore, EBITDA provides an excellent 7 times coverage of baby bond interest. Besides LTS can pay the interest on all 3 of these baby bonds until they mature simply from its cash hoard, even if EBITDA is zero.

3 - Equity Coverage

This metric is key in our mind. As we stated earlier, LTS has a large amount of preferred stock outstanding. The liquidation value of the preferred equity amounts to $425 million and when added to the common equity, currently valued at around $490 million, this company has total equity of $915 million dollars. So LTS would have to destroy a large $915 million in equity before the bonds would begin to be impaired. The common stock could go to zero, and you would still have $425 million of preferred equity backstopping the bonds. This should provide great comfort to LTS baby bond holders.

Insider Ownership

Billionaire Dr. Phillip Frost is the Chairman of LTS and made a fortune building Teva Pharmaceuticals and then selling it for a huge profit. The chart below, taken from the most recent LTS proxy statement, shows that he owns a massive 73.5 million shares and all insiders together own over 100 million shares or 46.86% of the common stock. Additionally, the company has been buying back its common stock.

In fact, insiders continue to buy stock with CEO Richard Lampen making regular buys including one on August 20, 2018 as you can see here - LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (LTS) Form 4 Insider Trading History | Insider Insights

With this kind of insider confidence in the common equity of this company, the bonds appear quite safe.

Which Baby Bond To Buy?

We actually like all 3 of the baby bonds. A look at the chart near the beginning of the article (under the section called "LTS Baby Bonds") gives you the necessary yield metrics by which you can choose your favorite. Personally, using the most recent prices, we would favor LTSK, LTSF and LTSL, in that order, based on yield to maturity, with LTSK carrying over an 8% yield to maturity.

LTSL, does have an advantage of being first to mature and has the highest "yield to call". However, a call on the call date looks unlikely at this point, so we don't put much stock in that metric. In fact, the higher yielding bonds could end up being called before LTSL simply because of their higher yield. But the shorter maturity of LTSL is of some benefit and therefore we consider the difference between these 3 baby bonds to be rather small with LTSK having the edge.

Comparable Bonds

We like to compare our recommended preferred stock or baby bond to very similar preferred stocks or bonds issued by similar companies to document that our recommendation is mispriced (undervalued). In this case that is impossible. But when we see bonds of other asset manager/financial companies like Morgan Stanley, Ares or Apollo offering YTMs of 4.25% for similar maturities to the LTS baby bonds, we have to believe that the LTS bonds are a bargain with a 7.42% to 8.03% YTM (and higher YTCs) given the case we have laid out for their safety.

Fair Value for LTS Baby Bonds

As we discussed in a recent article on undervalued fixed-income securities, smaller company bonds and preferred stocks are undervalued by the market just as “unrated” bonds and preferred stocks are undervalued. In this case we have both “unrated bonds” and they have been issued by a “non-large cap company”. We like to take advantage of this situation and virtually never buy rated large cap bonds. In our 20+ years of fixed-income investing/trading, this policy has resulted in large outperformance versus the fixed-income benchmarks. Just going from experience, we would say that LTS bonds would be more fairly valued at a YTM of 6.5%. In fact, only 9 months ago underwriters felt comfortable bringing LTSL public at a 6.5% yield.

Recent LTS Negative Event Proved the Safety of LTS Baby Bonds

As some may know, Dr. Philip Frost, chairman of the board of LTS, was named as one of the defendants in an SEC action. This became public during the afternoon of Friday, September 7th. Investors in the common stock and preferred stock (symbol LTS-A) went into a panic and the stock of LTS fell as much as 23% intraday before closing down over 15%. The preferred stock fell from $25.65 to as low as $22.85 intraday. But the baby bonds closed down only around 30 cents on average. Although it is never good to have the company chairman tainted, LTS is not named in the SEC action and it seems to us that investors have over-reacted to this news event.

But this event proved to be a great real-time real-world test regarding the safety of the LTS baby bonds. Even in a general panic regarding LTS common and preferred stock, LTS bondholders felt their investment was secure enough that they did not have to fear anything and did not panic. If these baby bonds can hold up in price when the common stock crashes, this is great living evidence of their safety.

The baby bonds did sell off further on Monday and Tuesday giving us what we believe to be a great entry point for a long term position in the LTS baby bonds. Post weekend selloffs are often good entry points as investors build up fear and panic over the weekend, after digesting the news that some may not have been aware of on Friday. On Tuesday, there appeared to be a large seller of LTSK, who in our opinion way over-reacted to this story, and pulled the other 2 LTS baby bonds lower. This looks to us like a selling climax as the bonds rallied hard throughout the rest of the day. We believe the Tuesday intraday lows marked the bottom in the LTS bonds.

Summary

We are recommending all 3 of the Ladenburg Thallman baby bonds:LTSF, LTSK and LTSL.

Using current prices:

LTLK has a yield-to-maturity of 8.03%.

LTSF has a yield-to-maturity of 7.84% .

. LTSL has a yield-to-maturity of 7.42%.

All of the bonds have a yield-to-call of over 9% in case they get called at an early date, with LTSL having the highest yield-to-call of 9.6%.

Don’t be fooled by the low price of LTS common stock. LTS has over 200 million shares outstanding and is certainly no microcap. In fact, they have client assets of $168 billion and have a diversified company. Here is why we think LTS baby bonds are so safe and why we are recommending them:

LTS has more cash on its balance sheet than total debt.

These LTS baby bonds are at the top of the capital stack – like 1 st lien debt at this point in time.

lien debt at this point in time. Debt is only 2 times adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted annual EBITDA provides interest coverage of 7 times besides the fact that LTS can pay the interest on all 3 bonds until maturity simply from their cash hoard.

Preferred and common equity provide $915 million worth of protection for the LTS baby bonds.

Large insider ownership of LTS, as well as continuous large insider buying and company share buybacks.

We are talking about a company that is over 135 years old and believe investors have over-reacted to a story that taints the LTS chairman (if true), but does not implicate LTS in anyway.

Additionally, we believe we currently have a good entry point with the selloff in the LTS bonds as well as the fact that all LTS bonds go ex-dividend this week on Thursday (September 13th).

