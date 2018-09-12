Halliburton Is Getting More Concerned About The Market

Halliburton’s latest outlook on industry and company

On September 5, Halliburton’s (HAL) CEO Jeff Miller spoke at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference. His notes on the economy, industry, and the most recent trends in Halliburton’s geographical segments provide a clue as to which way the company is moving. It is also worth noting if there has been any change in the company’s stance on these drivers since the company’s last guidance provided during the Q2 2018 earnings conference call.

Any change or shift in the outlook can have material short term and long-term effects on its financial performance. Plus, what oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry leader like Halliburton has to say can have a bearing on the overall industry’s outlook.

For comparison, I have also included Schlumberger’s (SLB) commentary on similar issues, so that investors can draw a parallel and see if there are any divergences in their outlook.

Industry outlook gets conservative

Let us now see Halliburton’s perspective on the economy and the energy sector. Halliburton’s management believes global demand for energy remains robust based on the GDP growth estimate for 2019, affordable fuel prices and demand for petrochemicals. Energy supply, on the other hand, is a different story. The 2014-2016 energy price downturn and the following under-investment in E&P are resulting in a supply shortage. The effect of supply shortage can spill over to 2020 and beyond, as opposed to HAL’s earlier version of staying within the 2019 limit.

International energy market

Barclays Conference: The supply shortage following under-investment in exploration & production activity means increased completion activity. This indicates upstream producers can now resort to drilling more mature fields, infield drilling, and production optimization.

Q2 2018 earnings conference call: According to Halliburton management, the international market was “challenging.” This included pricing for Halliburton’s offerings and upstream energy market activity. The recent tender activities in the global market came at the bottom of the cycle, meaning upstream companies received competitive prices. But this also indicates, according to HAL’s management, any incremental activity can see improved pricing.

The North Sea and Saudi Arabia

Barclays Conference: Let us start with Halliburton’s outlook on the North Sea in Europe. Halliburton now sees long early-cycle tenders in Saudi Arabia and Europe, meaning the positive effects of new projects will take longer than expected earlier. The trend indicates the beginning of an upcycle and a tightening of spare service capacity in those geographies. You may note that these regions saw excess OFS capacity since upstream activity contracted in the past couple of years.

In the near term, HAL now sees slower-than-expected activity in the Middle East new projects. This can affect HAL’s short-term results negatively. The Middle East/Asia region, which accounted for 18% of HAL’s Q2 2018 revenues, saw 11% revenue growth compared to a year ago. Increased drilling services, project management activity, and completion tool sales boosted Q2 revenues in Saudi Arabia.

Q2 2018 earnings conference call: HAL said the North Sea was recovering, and additional activity is starting to reduce excess capacity. It expected pricing to improve in the North Sea and Saudi Arabia in 2019. HAL’s wireline and Sperry technology were leading its recovery in the North Sea. In Saudi Arabia, HAL received one of the largest unconventional completion contracts ever awarded in the Middle East. This expands Halliburton’s role in the unconventional drilling activity in the Middle East.

HAL’s Q2 drivers in the North Sea: In Q2 2018, Halliburton’s revenues from the Europe/Africa/CIS region increased 7% compared to Q2 2017. This was led by higher pressure pumping and pipeline services, partially offset by lower completion tool sales. The Europe/Africa/CIS region accounted for 12% of HAL’s revenues in Q2 2018.

Latin America

Barclays Conference: Offshore and deepwater projects have long cycles, and they typically lag onshore projects’ recovery. However, HAL commented, “structural improvements in Mexico and Brazil and selected parts of West Africa will over time drive incremental demand for our services.”

Q2 2018 earnings conference call: Halliburton was particularly positive about shale activities in Argentina. In Q2, HAL’s revenues from Latin America declined 6% compared to a year ago. Latin America accounted for 8% of HAL’s Q2 2018 revenues.

North America

Barclays Conference: Halliburton now considers North America production as “less of a swing producer” – meaning short-term price changes will not affect output much particularly for the tight oil producers in the North American shales. Halliburton’s prediction of a pricing weakness made in the second quarter call has now spread to several basins, including in the Permian.

In response to infrastructure constraints in the Permian and other basins, Halliburton now finds some upstream operators re-allocate capital to other basins, while some are facing a slowdown. Regarding the overall outlook on North America, Halliburton remains optimistic for a strong activity in 2019.

Halliburton now estimates that its weakness in some of the North America shales, coupled with a slowdown in Saudi Arabia, can reduce Q3 2018 earnings by $0.08 to $0.10 per share.

Q2 2018 earnings conference call: Halliburton noticed three trends in North America - a downturn in activity due to budget constraints and takeaway issues, a decrease in customer urgency, and pricing pressure.

Along with the Permian Basin infrastructure issues, Halliburton’s management sees similar problems in the Williston and in the DJ Basin (or Denver-Julesburg Basin). Earlier, the DJ suffered constraints on natural gas takeaway. HAL’s management believed that the obstacles in this basin could lessen in early 2019 as additional off-take capacity comes on-line. Also, production in the Marcellus Basin began to slow down and is expected to remain muted in the second half of 2018. As a result of this temporary production slowdown and oilfield services companies’ additional capacity, energy pricing recovery can get delayed.

HAL’s Q2 drivers in North America: In Q2 2018, Halliburton’s revenues from the North America region increased 38% compared to Q2 2017. Increased pressure pumping, drilling, and artificial lift activity boosted HAL’s revenues in North America in Q2. The region accounted for the majority (62%) of HAL’s Q2 2018 revenues.

Schlumberger’s latest views on the market

Now let us see what Schlumberger, the OFS industry leader and Halliburton’s competitor, had to say in the Barclays conference call on September 4. Paal Kibsgaard, SLB’s CEO, concedes that the current investment levels in the international markets are not sustainable to meet medium term or long-term reserve replacement needs. Typically, the legacy wells have a steep decline rate, and therefore, over time, needs either investment in new wells or higher investment in old wells to increase productivity to maintain the production level.

Even assuming a higher efficiency level achieved through technological innovation and better drilling techniques, the actual investment is falling short of what is necessary. Also, additional investment will be required to replace the Venezuelan and Iranian production, which is likely to stop coming into the market.

In North America, SLB believes that the Permian off take constraints should be resolved by 2019. But the damages that it would cause by then would reduce production growth, wellhead prices, and investment levels in the following years. Also, in places like Eagle Ford, the techniques of boosting output by using longer laterals, pressure pumping, and proppants are producing short of the desired results. A similar trend can happen in the Permian also, which can result in lowering the region’s growth potential. This, however, can be corrected through the increased application of efficient OFS solutions and innovative techniques.

Where does this leave us?

So, we see that the undertone in HAL’s and SLB’s commentary on the energy market demand and supply are similar. Both harp on under-investment and supply tightness in the international market, and the effect of the infrastructure bottleneck in the U.S. shales going beyond 2019. While this indicates a production slowdown, it also increases OFS companies’ involvement to help raise the productivity level. Halliburton’s categorical depiction of the regional trends points towards a slowdown, which can reduce HAL's Q3 2018 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.