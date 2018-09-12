Is It Time To Fold The Tent On Winnebago?

Winnebago will return to make new 52-week highs in the next year, which will be a return of at least 55%.

Ever since the beginning of 2018, when the stocks for the RV industry peaked after having run up 100-200% during 2017 and 2018, there have been a number of concerns about the broad RV industry. To be fair, the industry is having a great run with an expected nine years of annual unit growth as RVing has become more mainstream and the towables side of the industry has really taken off with younger adults. Concerns that have been voiced that could impact the broad industry directly include high levels of dealer inventory, tariffs impact on raw material costs and consumer behavior and slowing RV shipments. In typical Wall Street fashion, many investors have folded their tents and headed home even while Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) continues to post really strong results for their fiscal year that just ended at the end of August, 2018.

In this article, I’ll unpack some of the concerns described above and provide a case for this year’s decline in Winnebago to be overdone, presenting investors with a great opportunity to buy into a company that has YTD revenue growth of 35%. Plus, analysts are projecting revenue growth of 9% of its fiscal 2019. The Q3 revenue performance of 18% is a better measure of revenue growth as Winnebago’s acquisition of Grand Design occurred on 11/8/16 so results now have Grand Design fully in the current and prior year quarter being compared.

My view is it is a glamping environment for Winnebago, a time for a cushy experience with RV and camping that should provide a nice investment opportunity as Winnebago returns to the $50s. At writing of this article, Winnebago closed on September 7, 2018, at $37.75 and I think it should retest its 52-week highs sometime in calendar 2019, which was $58.65. This would represent a 55% return ignoring dividends (1% yield).

First for those unfamiliar with the term glamping refers to high end camping experience which one company, Under Canvas described aptly:

At Under Canvas®, we like to think of it as camping in style, or luxury camping or camping without any of the hassle or hard work or dirt! ... Glamping to us means an incredible outdoor camping experience that is beautiful, comfortable and incredibly memorable.

The case I will make in this article for Winnebago is you could have comfortable and memorable investment experience as a shareholder over the next two years. A glamping experience that is well above camping.

Let’s start with the facts and what we know. Here is how Winnebago is doing with its fiscal third quarter of 2018 reported on June 20th::

Revenue growth was 18%

Gross profit growth was 21%

Operating profit growth was 38.5%

EPS growth was 67% and would have been 85% had they not given employees a one-time bonus related to tax reform

These results do not mesh with a company with a trailing PE multiple of 12 and a forward multiple of 9.5. Nor do these results in any way support a 35% reduction in WGO’s stock since its 52 week high at the beginning of the year.

So next I’ll examine three areas of concern that have led WGO and other RV stocks lower YTD that do appear to have much relevance, especially to WGO. The concerns are namely: high dealer inventories, tariffs and declining wholesale shipments of RVs.

Unfolding the tents of concern

High inventory levels – At least twice during the first seven months of 2018 there were analyst or supplier reports of high dealer inventory levels within the RV sector and this accelerated the decline of WGO and other RV stocks. Winnebago addressed the matter in their March and June earnings releases by noting:

3/21/18 earnings call transcript: Our visibility to industry inventory levels comes from a variety of sources. Some of the inventory financing partners have better inside into that. Sometimes even some of the bigger suppliers can give us some insight into that. And very candidly sometimes we read the analyst reports to get some of that insight a little bit as well. I would tell you that again we are at just at number three in terms of size of this industry. And so as you're hearing us say today, we're actually comfortable with the inventory positions in the field on our three businesses. And so, if there is any pressure in the field on inventory levels it's not coming from Winnebago Industries in the eyes of the dealers. And so do we watch other lines on the lots that we have visibility to with the dealers that we work with sure. 6/21/18 earnings transcript: Seth Woolf And then as we think about inventory, I know you called out the fact that you feel really good about your inventory, all the metrics used to measure that are trending in the right direction, or at least they’re stable. If we look around the industry, some of your peers they have very high inventory level. So I guess maybe could you speak to how you can have confidence or what gives you confidence that the two businesses in towables you have that are at least firing on all cylinders. Do they have really differentiated enough where if some of the competitors are little heavy on inventory, you can continue to put up the results that we’re seeing now? Any color there would be helpful. Michael Happe No, we certainly recognized that on paper, our dealer inventory levels on our Towable segments appear, and are significantly higher than they were a year ago. But as we continue to maintain, we think that is more a function of probably three major factors. One, we continue to carefully add new dealers and at times even upgrade dealers. And therefore, that action at times creates an opportunity to get the appropriate amount of inventory on that dealers’ lot. Number two, we’ve continued to introduce new products to the market in a steady pace. And so we are still in some cases appropriately filling the pipeline for anticipated and real retail on those new products. And then third is, especially in the case of Grand Design and certainly as well on Winnebago, those teams are earning more lot share from the dealers gaining market share. And slowly but surely, dealers are giving Grand Design and Winnebago more of their lots on the towable side and that also comes with the opportunity for increased shipments. And so we obviously have a little bit of awareness via some of the -- probably more of the inventory finance companies views of overall industry estimated retail and certainly read some of your reports and others as to what the projections are. But we really stay focused in our businesses. This is not a business where dealers are franchised. And so we recognize we have to compete and earn their business every day. And if they are heavy on inventory on non-Winnebago Industries brands, that could have an indirect impact certainly on us over time, as those dealers focus on working that inventory down before they potentially reorder or take some of ours. But we really haven't seen a lot of that on our own business but we also recognize that the industry is in a transition from a double-digit shipment growth industry to probably something in the mid high single digits, as RVIA is forecasting this year that 7%, 7.5% range. And I think that transition will come with some normal adjustment by manufacturers and the channel to make sure that they adjust to what that new normal rate is. But as you can see from our third quarter results, we’re working through that and we’ll continue to try to do our best in Q4 and in fiscal '19.

To validate this I looked at the sales of Thor and Winnebago for the most recently released quarterly results and in June because if there were serious inventory pipeline issues one would have expected these factors to have really impacted sales in the most recent quarter. THO reported an 11.7% Y/Y revenue growth compared to 26.4% for WGO. Both numbers were organic with no significant acquisitions impacting comparability so clearly WGO is growing faster and likely taking share from THO. Further both RV companies were still growing very nicely shipping product to their dealers. And if one looks out to the next year, according to Yahoo Finance I see good revenue growth from WGO in 2019 at 9% revenue growth so there does not appear to be any basis to the concern WGO has too much dealer inventory.

As an aside, I believe analysts will bring their 2019 outlook for WGO up to double digits once the company reports a strong year-end report next month, Also relevant to the market share comment above, THO has a projected revenue of 3% for THO, 1/3 that of WGO, one of the reasons I like WGO over THO.

Tariffs Impact On Raw Materials

The knee jerk reaction from some investors is the treat of tariffs will cause all steel and aluminum prices to skyrocket and impact margins in a big way or scare off consumers. I think this is nonsense. First in the Q3’18 earnings transcript the CEO of Winnebago stated “nearly all” of their purchases of steel and aluminum are domestic but higher import prices were having some influence on spot prices. So in examining prices for these two metals I see prices are actually lower than they were at the beginning of the year for both metals and while steel has been in an uptrend since April 2018 it has not made new highs in the last year. And aluminum, which is used more extensively for RVS is flat to down other than a small spike in the spring. So while the drama of trade wars and tariffs has not yet fully laid out, there is little evidence currently that this will impact the price of domestic prices all that much. Further, the company did not even quantify the impact of this in their Q3 earnings which they could have easily done if it were material. The company is working on driving down other costs as labor, overhead and other finished components represent significant elements of their total costs.

If one looks at steel and aluminum prices over a longer time period of ten years you’ll see steel has more than double over the last three years and even this has not received much mention or focus to date so how would the tariff noise really be even close to this for Winnebago?

Aluminum is about in the middle of the road in terms of prices over the last ten years so I think this is an overblown concern. It is the camper version of someone looks at their weather app for a three day forecast that says chance of rain and they cut their trip short, fold the tent and head for home.

The other aspect of tariffs beside impacting cost of raw materials and components would be the impact on the US consumers.

Here is a closer look at monthly data that extends beyond the second calendar quarter presented above:

Slowing wholesale RV shipments -

Wholesale RV shipments are expected to slow this year and frankly after 8 years of increases, the longest run since 1981, we are due for a year of single digit growth. The broad point here is the RV industry is in a secular growth those that purchase boosted by the popularity of towables, which represented 56% of WGO’s Q3’18 revenues (with 33% growth) as millennials and others embrace experiential getaways and the camping lifestyle. Having followed the RV industry closely for over ten years and been an owner for this entire period, I see these this growth continuing. Namely because once families and people adopt the lifestyle of adventure, independence and a shared experience together, they are reluctant to go back to suitcases, TSA, lines, delays, hotels and eating out. Being able to travel anywhere they want for half the cost and have an entirely different experience.

Once you have been bitten by the RVing bug, not only does it stick with you but you will also often upgrade in 8-12 years to a bigger and better RV so those that purchase a towable are more likely to consider a Class A motor coach that sells for 3-5X more than a small towable. So the 1.8 million units sold during the five years of 2003 – 2007 are currently upgrading. The 2.2mm units sold in the five years ending 12/31/18 also offers a future tailwind of upgrades beginning in 2020.

Below are the wholesale shipments for the last six years and the RVIA.

Figure 1 Source RVIA Business Indicators | RVIA

One point of clarity about what sales are being tracked here. It is the wholesale shipments from RV manufacturers to dealers. It is not the end purchasing by consumers, so if some manufacturers have excess inventory in the channel, the end consumer is still buying at a higher level, there is just a temporary adjustment of sales at the wholesale level. This happens all the time in business. Perhaps this is a little bigger adjustment for the RV industry, but it does not mean the end sales are flat unless wholesale shipments are flat for a year or more and to date we have only had 2-3 months of flat shipments as noted from the RVIA data found on their website:

I think too much attention is being focused on the wholesale units because this is a temporary adjustment. We should focus on what the end consumer is doing.

RVIA, an industry trade association estimates and tracks unit sales and other data on RV production from year to year. Their projections are performed by Dr. Curtain and the main drivers are described as follows on the RVIA website: "Dr. Curtain analyzes multiple indicators including GDP, disposable income, housing market, gas prices, vehicle sales and trends."

So let’s examine what GDP, wage growth, housing prices and gas prices have done to form our on view on consumer sentiment around RV purchases.

GDP is strong - - registering 4%, first time in 4 years, this is picking up which should help sales for the rest of 2018 and 2019.

U.S.: real GDP growth by quarter 2011-2018 | Statista

Housing Prices

See below, running at 8% annual rate vs 5-6% for 14-18. Also strong and will help future sales.

Gas Prices

Up, but not much, after spending about 16 months at $2.25, now to $2.80, up 24%. Cost of fuel not that significant, average Rv’er spends $1,000 - $2,000 per year in fuel for trips so even a future increase in gas prices of 25% represents an uplift is $250 to $500. If you have a $40,000 or $400,000 RV you are not going to have it sit in the driveway or in storage because of an extra $500 per year in fuel costs. You will continue to use it and if you don’t have an RV, this added costs is tine compared to the depreciation and other costs of ownership.

Wage Growth

Steady and growing above 4%.

Stock Market

Stocks are performing well as noted with the S&P 500 below which helps people’s retirement plans and balance sheets. This too will support future strong sales in the RV sector.

Conclusion

For various reasons I like Winnebago the best amongst the three pure plays in the RV sector with THO and CWN as the other two. Winnebago has a great reputation and a better service track record and I hope to explain more in a future article. For now I think investing in the RV sector is a glamping situation that you will enjoy. WGO has a current forward PE ratio of 9X, a two year low and an EBITDA multiple of 7.8X and has recent revenue growth of 18%. The inventory channel issues and loss of market share appear to be afflicting other companies and not Winnebago so if this is not a glamping environment for WGO investors, I’m not sure what is.

