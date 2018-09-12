DSW: The Shoe Doesn't Fit

Image credit

A new spurt of growth

I’ve had a bit of an off/on relationship with DSW (DSW) over the years. The company has had plenty of stops and starts when it comes to growth, but has paid very nice dividends to shareholders while it worked out the kinks. The stock has also been very cheap in the past, adding to the allure of waiting for a turnaround, but now that the turnaround is here, DSW looks pricey to me. The company has undoubtedly turned the corner, but given where shares are priced today, DSW hasn’t been this expensive since 2015, right before a long period of downward action in the share price. As a result, I think investors should take the opportunity to sell DSW now because you’ll almost certainly get the chance to buy it back at a lower price (and better yield).

A very nice Q2 report has investors invigorated

The company’s Q2 earnings report was the catalyst for the enormous leap in the share price evident on the upper right of the chart above as DSW managed to wow investors. Total revenue soared 16% in part due to the Canadian business but also because of a comparable sales gain of 9.7%. DSW has suffered at times with its comparable sales, which led to lower margins, lower earnings and a lower share price, but those days appear to have passed. Q2 was good enough for record revenue and profits for DSW, and while some of that was due to the acquisition of Town Shoes in Canada, it has also clearly fixed its assortment in its core business. The comparable sales number for Q2 was an absolute blockbuster and investors reacted accordingly.

The company’s margins also improved in Q2, which is something DSW has struggled with in the past. Gross margins rose a whopping 280 bps in Q2 on strong merchandise margin as well as some occupancy leverage. These factors aren’t entirely unanticipated given the enormous comparable sales gain, but this sort of growth is impressive nonetheless. If DSW can hold on to these margin gains, its earnings growth trajectory will improve. However, history says this is likely not going to be the case. Indeed, after peaking in 2011 at 34.8%, gross margins have fallen steadily to the 31% to 32% range. We’ll see if DSW can resurrect its margins, but as I said, for now, the odds are that Q2 was an anomaly.

SG&A costs also rose meaningfully, adding 220 bps during Q2. That mostly offsets the great work the company did with its merchandise margins as the losses came from marketing expenses, the Town Shoes acquisition and some restructuring expenses. Of course, the acquisition/restructuring expenses are impermanent and will not continue to crimp profitability. Acquisitions are expensive to integrate and DSW is feeling those impacts now, but we should see a gradual improvement in SG&A costs in the coming quarters.

A fortress balance sheet and a nice dividend

DSW’s balance sheet is absolutely pristine as it has no debt, $289 million in cash and $597 million in inventory. That allows DSW to take advantage of things like the Town Shoes acquisition as well as return lots of capital to shareholders. DSW has sported some huge yields in the past, but today, it is down to a more pedestrian 3.1%. That is still a very nice yield, but given it has spent the last couple of years at yields closer to 4%, it does seem a bit low in context. In addition, DSW is paying almost two-thirds of its earnings in dividends, so growth in the payout from here is likely to be low.

A cycle-high valuation has me worried

The valuation, however, is where I start to worry about DSW. Given the struggles this company has had in the past several years, the Q2 result is really quite amazing and DSW deserves a lot of credit. The problem is that the stock is pricing in all of that great news and potentially more. The stock is going for 19.2 times the midpoint of the company’s fresh guidance for adjusted EPS for this year, a valuation it hasn’t seen since 2015. Of course, that valuation preceded some nasty times for shareholders as the stock languished in a downward, choppy manner until very recently. While I’m not saying DSW is going to return to the mid-teens, I don’t think $32 is a reasonable price for this stock.

DSW’s PE multiple has been about 12 during cycle lows and 20 during cycle highs. We are at 19.2 today, meaning the potential for upside from here is very slight, but downside risk has increased immensely. DSW, I fear, has risen too far, too quickly based upon a very strong earnings report and I have to think new shareholders that buy today will get burned. This stock is too hot, and while I like the story and believe DSW has potential, the stock has already priced in that potential and more. At a peak valuation, I simply cannot recommend DSW.

