Nike Stock Is Poised To Soar With The Colin Kaepernick Ad Campaign

The campaign has already seen a 31% spike in online sales, showing it is at least effective in the short-term.

As the old saying goes, “There is no such thing as bad publicity.” While this is not always true as bad publicity often is a real threat to companies, it is very much true for Nike Inc. (NKE) in the wake of their controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign. While Wall Street reacted to the news by sending Nike down a little over 3% on September 4th, 2018, I believe Nike is bulletproof against any real damage as a result of the way the company is structured. Although the stock has regained the 3% it initially lost as of September 11th, 2018, investors may still be nervous about negative consumer sentiment moving forward. I am confident, however, this is nothing short of a strong, intelligent move for Nike that is already paying off in terms of increased sales and boosted social relevance.

Nike's primary advertisement involving Colin Kaepernick

International Diversity

While the mainstream media debates about how boycotts in the United States may affect Nike’s business, I believe this is a terribly uninformed and irrelevant debate that should not affect company performance. First, it is important to understand that Nike is a well-established global presence with the majority of its business coming from abroad. Kaepernick’s controversial protest involving kneeling during the American national anthem is a distinctly American controversy and has limited meaning beyond our borders. For example, the well-known British digital magazine, The Independent, found it necessary to publish an article on September 4th, 2018 explaining why Kaepernick’s actions are considered controversial in the United States as it was not immediately understood to people in the United Kingdom. This is not coincidental as Nike is specifically working on new initiatives to grow the sluggish North American market.

Looking at the company’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings report released on June 28th, 2018, we can see that this lack of international notoriety is a meaningful protection considering the company’s powerful global position abroad. The company reported total revenue of $9.79 billion for the fourth quarter, with $5.91 billion coming from outside North America. For the twelve months ending on May 31st, 2018, the company reported $14.86 billion in revenue from North America and $19.54 billion in revenue from outside North America. While the amount specific to only the United States is not mentioned, it is reasonable to estimate two-thirds to three-fourths of the North American revenue total comes from the United States, thereby further limiting the amount of revenue from only the U.S. This translates into roughly two-thirds (estimated around $22-24 billion) of total company revenue coming from markets outside the United States. In regards to international revenue growth, Andy Campion, the executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated:

“We also said in October that we expect our International Geographies to drive over 75% of our growth and that North America would return to mid-single-digit growth over the next five years. For the full year, our International Geographies accounted for over 100% of our growth with Greater China growing nearly 2X the rate of any other geography on a currency-neutral basis”

To provide context, North American revenue is actually down 2% year-over-year from 2017 while all other global segments grew between 9-21%. A major reason given for the decline is due to retail bankruptcies in North America such as the bankruptcy of Sports Authority and Golfsmith, and a lack of direct engagement and relevance with shifting consumer demographics. This creates the need to create disruptive or highly engaging marketing, such as the “Choose GO” social media initiative which saw 500 million social media impressions and 1 million Nike Running Club app members initiating physical exercise in response. Considering this shift in marketing strategy, the Kaepernick ad campaign is exactly what the company is looking for: publicity, forgivable controversy, social media sharing, and direct engagement with the target demographic of progressive-minded millennials.

Essentially, the Kaepernick campaign is less about taking political stances and more about generating publicity and relevance. This is important to understand as I believe a lot of the fear on Wall Street comes from mainstream claims that the company is taking a political position simply for politics’ sake, thereby creating a liability moving forward. Politics are clearly not the primary objective, and future company actions most likely will be driven by the most effective manner to engage with consumers rather than by political motives. This is a bullish move in regards to predicting stock movement as the stock has already soared almost 30% year-to-date due to strong company growth.

NKE data by YCharts

With this in mind, the stock's drop after the Labor Day weekend was primarily fear-motivated rather than any new fundamental changes to the company. The stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings of 25, which is healthy for a steadily growing company in the consumer merchandise industry.

Not The Same as Papa John’s

As Nike's ad campaign involves Colin Kaepernick in particular, it is understandable that investors may see similarities to recent events with Papa John's (PZZA) stock.

At the end of 2017, Papa John's founder, John Schnatter, caused controversy when he blamed NFL-related protests as the cause of slow pizza sales. Schnatter later went on to also be accused of using offensive racial language during company training, although Schnatter mentioned the word was taken out of context. Papa John's stock proceeded to tank 30% in the aftermath due to the mixture of slow pizza sales and negative consumer sentiment because of Schnatter's actions.

PZZA data by YCharts

Investors should not be afraid of a similar drop happening to Nike's stock. The two companies are significantly different in both motives and specific actions taken and therefore are not equally comparable in forecasting stock movement.

Schnatter’s comments were politically and personally motivated, compared to Nike’s Kaepernick campaign which is motivated by a legitimate business need to engage and stay relevant with changing demographics. Further, Papa John’s business model relies on the majority of revenue coming from the United States of America, unlike Nike. Papa John’s, as a result, was less insulated from any potential backlash from consumers in the United States, whereas Nike has more insulation from a diverse global footprint. Between different motives and execution in controversial actions, as well as different insulation from geographic concerns, Nike is highly unlikely to experience the same fate that Papa John’s stock suffered.

Effective Controversy

Beyond the inherent differences in businesses compared to Papa John's, Nike's advertising campaign is actually showing effectiveness, further reassuring investors of a positive outcome.

Nike’s involvement with Kaepernick caused the company to experience a 31% spike in online sales in the three-day period immediately following the reveal of the new ad campaign. This is in comparison to only a 17% spike in online sales in 2017 as a result of the Labor Day holiday.

Further, research regarding the public's response on Twitter to the Kaepernick campaign shows a generally favorable, accepting attitude. Researchers noted a distinctly calmer widespread response than other recent controversial publicity surrounding public companies, such as recent protests against Starbucks (SBUX) after police arrested two African-American males for wanting to use a bathroom at the coffee chain.

Considering that the company has experienced sluggish and dwindling sales growth in North America in recent quarters, this is clearly an effective strategy towards dramatically growing revenue. The company aims to experience mid-single digit growth in North America over the next five years, compared to a 2% drop in revenue year-over-year from 2017 to 2018. As part of that goal, marketing campaigns similar to the Kaepernick campaign are essential to regain interest and relevance in the company in the American market.

Conclusion

In summary, the Colin Kaepernick advertising campaign is a smart move by Nike. It effectively caused controversy but for the right reasons and in a responsible manner. It is not about race or politics but more about the company’s new strategy to reinvigorate North American markets and regain relevance among a progressive millennial demographic. While Wall Street may fear the negative consequences that occurred with Papa John’s stock, Nike is significantly different in both intent and execution. Therefore, I remain bullish on Nike as I feel the company’s new, powerful marketing strategies are on track to reinvigorate the saturated North American market and yield high single-digit growth moving forward. Investors therefore should buy now in anticipation of a strong upcoming earnings report on September 25th, 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.