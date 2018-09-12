Income-Oriented Investors Should Invest In This 8.3%-Yielding Bond

However, due to the ongoing longest bull market in history, these stocks are richly valued and hence they currently offer lackluster dividend yields while they also have significant downside risk.

As the ongoing bull market has become the longest in history, most investors feel good about the performance of their portfolios. On the other hand, it has become remarkably hard to identify attractively valued stocks to invest the income stream from dividends or allocate new funds. In this article, I will recommend an attractively valued 8.3%-yielding security, which is ideal for income-oriented investors under the prevailing market conditions.

Most income-oriented investors tend to reinvest their incoming dividends and other funds on the well-known dividend aristocrats, such as McDonald’s (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO) and Walmart (WMT). The problem with this strategy is the fact that the bull market has run for almost a decade and thus S&P is now trading at an all-time high. Consequently, almost all the well-known dividend stalwarts are currently trading at markedly rich valuation levels, with the P/E ratios of all the above stocks standing above 19.

Not only has the rich valuation of these stocks increased their downside risk, but it has also resulted in lackluster dividend yields. To be sure, the current yields of all the above stocks are between 2.1% and 3.5%. Therefore, investors should adjust their investing strategy to the current market conditions and try to identify other securities, with a much better yield and risk/reward profile.

The 8.0% bonds of Ensco (ESV), which mature in January 2024, currently have a markedly favorable risk/reward profile. As they trade slightly below par, they currently offer an 8.3% annual yield to maturity. These bonds offer such a high yield due to the downturn of the business of offshore drillers but the bonds of Ensco are essentially safe.

When the downturn of the oil market began four years ago, the demand for offshore platforms dramatically decreased. Even worse, due to the heavy investments of offshore drillers on new platforms near the peak of their cycle, a dramatic supply glut of platforms formed. Consequently, the day rates that the offshore drillers charged to the oil producers plunged. As a result, Seadrill and Ocean Rig went bankrupt and the other offshore drillers have incurred losses in most of the last four years.

However, thanks to the sustained efforts of OPEC and Russia, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong rally since last summer and is now trading at an almost 3.5-year high. In addition, as the supply glut has been eliminated from the oil market, the price of oil is likely to remain strong for years. The current oil price is sufficient to render several offshore projects profitable. It has thus resulted in a significant increase in the number of new offshore projects. More precisely, the number of new contracts awarded to offshore drillers has almost doubled from the 2015 lows.

As there is an approximate 4-year lag between the approval and the beginning of production in deep offshore projects, the increased demand for these projects has not shown up in the results of Ensco yet but it will have a strong positive impact in the upcoming years. This lag in the deep-water projects makes it hard to identify the phase of the cycle in this sector but we have definitely passed the bottom. The utilization of offshore rigs reached a bottom in late 2016 and has steadily increased since then.

As the offshore oil production comprises about 30% of the global oil production, investment on this type of projects is expected to continue to rise now that the price of oil has stabilized at sufficiently high levels. Therefore, Ensco will return to profitability in the upcoming years. The only question is how long it will take for the company to return to profits.

Even in the unlikely event that its business remains under stress for years, Ensco is conservatively financed and can thus wait for many years for the rebound of its business to turn a profit. The company has a fairly strong balance sheet, with a current ratio of 2.7. This means that the liquid assets of the company can easily cover its liabilities for the next 12 months.

More importantly, only $236 M of its debt matures until 2024, when the above-recommended bonds mature. In other words, the above bonds are the only major liabilities that the company will face until January 2024. As its business is currently in the early phases of a recovery and a stronger recovery is expected in the upcoming years, Ensco is likely to pay off this bond issue. Even if the recovery takes years to materialize, Ensco will pay off this bond issue via the issuance of new long-term debt.

The company paid off the bond issues that would mature in 2020 and 2021 via this strategy (debt refinancing). Overall, even in the adverse scenario for the business conditions of Ensco, the holders of the 8.0% bonds that mature in early 2024 are not likely to face any problem, as the management will defer the problem to the distant future, just like it has repeatedly done in the recent past.

Finally, a key factor behind the investment on the bonds of Ensco is its bondholder-friendly management. To be sure, due to the prolonged downturn that began in 2014, the management of Ensco issued about 50 M shares in 2016 (~20% dilution) in order to strengthen the balance sheet. This shows that the management favors the bondholders at the expense of the shareholders when the company is under financial stress. This is likely to repeat in the future if the company faces similar stress.

To conclude, as the ongoing bull market has become the longest in history and S&P is at an all-time high, investors should be particularly careful in order to avoid allocating their funds in overvalued stocks. The S&P has historically returned 8.6% per year on average but it is unlikely to continue to offer this return from its current level. Therefore, income-oriented investors should invest in the 8.0% bonds of Ensco, which mature in 2024 and currently offer an 8.3% annual yield to maturity. These bonds have a much more favorable risk/reward profile than the vast majority of stocks right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long ESV bonds.