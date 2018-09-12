Marvell Not Getting Enough Credit For The Progress It Has Made

Marvell's current margins should support a fair value in the low $20's, while improvements over the next year could drive that fair value into the high $20's.

Cavium should meaningfully improve Marvell's competitiveness in enterprise storage and networking, and particularly in data centers, while the core controller and networking businesses are healthy.

Surprisingly weak results from Cavium on significant channel inventory adjustments have weighed heavily on Marvell and brought the value and logic of the $6 billion deal into question.

By Stephen D. Simpson, CFA

Marvell Technology (MRVL) isn’t quite in the clear just yet. While management has led what I believe to be an impressive turnaround since Matt Murphy became CEO in the summer of 2016, and the decision to exit mobile baseband (which occurred before the new CEO came on board) was a good one, the shares have nevertheless lagged the SOX over the past two years, with the gap having widened recently on growing concerns about the health of the recently-acquired Cavium business.

At its core, I think Marvell has a decent, if not good, business – the storage controller business is a solid cash flow generator and the company’s Ethernet business should be able to expand from its low-to-mid-range enterprise core into more attractive data center opportunities. While Cavium’s recent performance has certainly been disappointing, I think it’s premature to write off this business and the growth opportunities in areas like multi-core processors, Ethernet and fibre channel adapters, ARM processors, and security processors and adapters. I’m certainly not as bullish as the sell-side seems to be, but I think expectations are low and solid execution can drive better margins and a fair value into the low-$20’s in the short term and into the mid-to-high $20’s a little further down the road.

Core Results Were Fine, But Cavium Still Struggling

Marvell’s recently-announced fiscal second quarter earnings were a mixed bag, with core results a little ahead of expectations and improved synergy expectations from the Cavium deal, but weaker results at Cavium itself.

Revenue rose 10% as reported, but 3% (both yoy and qoq) on a core basis. The large storage business was a little softer than expected with 3% revenue growth (versus a low-to-mid single-digit expectation), but the SSD controller business continues to grow at a double-digit rate as SSD attach rates keep heading higher (Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland noted a 5% qoq gain in SSD attach rate for laptops in the quarter to 67%, as well as a slight share gain for MRVL).

Networking was stronger, though, with 16% yoy growth and 11% qoq growth. Connectivity was more or less in-line, though down 11% year-over-year as legacy gaming products rolled off.

Cavium was weak again as the company continues to work through channel inventory problems. Guidance for the third quarter were once again lower than the Street’s published estimates ($210 million versus $230 million), but there were whispers of a sub-$200 million number going into the quarter. Still, considering that the estimate for third quarter revenue was $260 million just six months ago, it’s clear Cavium has been hit hard by this inventory problem.

Gross margin improved two and a half points from last year’s level and core GM met expectations, while core operating margin (a little over 30%) beat expectations by more than half a point.

Cavium Can Still Help … But Not Right Away

Management did increase its synergy target from the Cavium deal, with a new target of $200 million versus the old number of $150M to $175M exiting FY20. While that’s nice to see, and Cavium did have exceptionally high R&D costs (as a percentage of sales) going into this deal, I don’t believe the prime attraction of the deal was, is, or should be cost cutting.

Marvell bought Cavium to enhance its long-term growth prospects and the jury is certainly out on that decision right now. While many companies, including names like Integrated Device Technology (IDTI), Broadcom (AVGO), and Mellanox (MLNX) are seeing healthy-to-strong data center demand, Cavium’s channel inventory issues have led to some ugly quarters.

On top of that, Marvell management announced that it would be discontinuing the Xpliant switch silicon line. When Cavium acquired this business there was an argument that data center customers would favor programmable switch silicon and that this would drive share gains against Broadcom. That hasn’t been the case, with most hyper-scale customers choosing smart NICs (which Cavium also provides as part of its LiquidIo line) instead of programmable switch silicon.

Despite these bumps, I believe Cavium can still add growth and long-term value for Marvell. While Marvell has historically done better in low-to-mid-range enterprise Ethernet, Cavium’s multi-core processors, smart NIC cards, and adapters should be a very complimentary addition to Marvell’s PHY, switch silicon, and controllers, and make the company more competitive with the likes of Broadcom and maybe Mellanox in higher-end data center applications. At the same time, Cavium’s fibre channel, security, and storage capabilities should strengthen the existing enterprise networking business even further.

All told, then, I still believe that Cavium can and will help elevate Marvell into higher-value enterprise networking and storage business segments, even if the forecast of a doubling of the addressable market (from $8 billion to $16 billion) seems rather ambitious today.

The Opportunity

Cavium should be an asset to Marvell, but “core Marvell” is looking better and better as is. Management has focused on reducing costs (including negotiating better wafer pricing and reducing overall supply chain/procurement costs) and has restructured its R&D efforts around a more concentrated focus on storage, networking, and connectivity. Likewise, while the company still has meaningful consumer exposure through its storage business, the overall focus of the business is shifting more and more towards non-consumer applications, which will be better for margins on balance.

The storage business isn’t going to be a great top-line grower, but there are still opportunities here. New technologies (like HAMR/MAMR) drive increased complexity and there are still growth opportunities from higher-ASP enterprise HDD installations. Marvell is also moving into the pre-amp business, a business that Broadcom (it’s only meaningful HDD controller competitor) has had basically to itself since Texas Instruments (TXN) exited, and enterprise pre-amps should be a good incremental opportunity. On the SSD side, attach rates continue to increase and although Marvell’s share here is not as dominant due both to competition from Silicon Image (SIMO) and internally-sourced controllers (Samsung, et al), there is still double-digit growth potential here.

On the networking side, talking about Marvell’s strength in low-to-mid-range enterprise Ethernet may sound like damning with faint praise, but the reality is that a lot of the enterprise market is still at 1 – 10Gbps (where Marvell is still competitive with Intel (INTC), though well behind Broadcom). Being able to move toward higher-range offerings will be important long-term, but I don’t want to give/leave the impression that this is a dismal business.

With the jump in revenue from Cavium, I expect long-term revenue growth from Marvell in the high single-digits, with “core” growth more on the order of mid-single-digits. I do like the prospects for ongoing margin leverage, though, and I would note that there could still be opportunities down the line to tighten up R&D spending even further; I don’t mind Marvell investing for growth, but I expect that those investments will either start producing meaningful results in three to five years or be ratcheted down.

A long-term adjusted FCF growth rate of 10% can support a high single-digit expected rate of return today, which isn’t too bad. Looking at Marvell’s margins, though, I believe the shares can trade higher if and when the Street becomes a little more confident that the worst is over with Cavium. Based upon current gross and operating margins, I’d argue the shares should trade closer to the low $20’s, while looking ahead to the margins I expect in late 2019/early 2020 would support a fair value in the mid-to-high $20’s.

The Bottom Line

Marvell is often compared to Broadcom, and I see many of the decisions that Marvell has made over the last two to three years as being pretty Broadcom-like (and that’s a good thing). Longer-term, I think management has put the company on a course for sustainably higher margins and respectable revenue growth. Cavium remains an X-factor and a risk, but I think the skepticism here is overdone and I’m more interested in these shares than I expected to be at the start of the due diligence process.

