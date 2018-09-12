BorgWarner, Inc. - The Growth Vehicle Your Portfolio Needs

Written by Colton Carnevale and Gregory Portner

Thesis

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 10.1. If the valuation were to return to a normal 5-year P/E ratio of 14.7, alongside analyst consensus growth rate estimates of 11.2%, investors could realize annualized gains of 29.98% over the next 2 and a half years.

Company Info

BorgWarner Inc. is an international auto parts company that provides technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s products improve vehicle performance, efficiency, stability and air quality and are sold worldwide primarily to OEMs of light vehicles (passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans and light trucks). The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain.

FAST Graph Analysis

BorgWarner has seen strong earnings growth of 11.2% since 1999, and 14.5% since their recovery after the 2008 recession. During the recovery period, the market valued the company at a 15.4 P/E ratio, and in recent years the stock has fallen to a blended P/E ratio of 10.1. Due to its strong earnings track record, consensus analyst estimates of an 11.2% growth rate, and its current undervaluation, BorgWarner is positioned to make investors great returns over the next 2 and a half years with little risk. Not only does BorgWarner have a strong track record of earnings, but their Operating Cash Flows, Free Cash Flows, and EBITDA metrics are all healthy as well.

BorgWarner’s revenues are another beneficial factor to look at since its recovery after the 2008 recession. From 2010 until 2017, the company increased revenues by a compounded annual growth rate of 9.4%, and they are expected to increase with their efforts in diversifying their product line from combustion to a range of hybrid and electric as well.

One metric that might alarm investors is Diluted Earnings (GAAP), especially during the 2016 fiscal year, where the company fell from a GAAP EPS of $2.70 to $.55, but recovered in 2017 returning to $2.08 and is expected to grow substantially for 2018. This massive decrease during 2016 was due to a reported $703.6 million ($440.6 million after tax) charge related to asbestos claims from their asbestos-containing brake pads and clutches produced before the 1980s. This after-tax one-time non-cash charge is intended to cover pending and future lawsuits regarding asbestos claims over the next 50 years. Though this dip in GAAP earnings may have originally alarmed investors, we see no effect on the company as a whole.

Another point of worry is the decrease in earnings BorgWarner faced during the 2015 fiscal year, but has since then recovered. During this time, BorgWarner Inc.’s earnings decreased by -7%, but recovered by 8% in 2016 and 19% in 2017. This fall in earnings in 2015 was due to a couple factors that CEO James Verrier shed some light on during the 2015 Q2 Earnings call,

“The change in sales growth guidance is primarily related to three major things; slower light vehicle production growth in China, unfavorable mix of light vehicle production in North America and weak commercial vehicle markets around the world.”

As previously stated, BorgWarner has since then recovered very well and CEO James Verrier reassured investors on BorgWarner’s growth during the 2016 Q3 Earnings Call saying,

“If we look at how 2016 is playing out versus 2015, we see about a 2-percentage point drop in diesel penetration in Europe. And we've talked about this for a long time, we've been watching this trend of a decline in diesel, and I think we're very well prepared as BorgWarner as we've been aligning our products closely around gasoline and hybrid technology.”

Due to BorgWarner’s market position for Gas, Hybrid and Electric vehicles in combination with the decrease in diesel penetration across Europe, BorgWarner has recovered very well and is positioned to continue to outgrow the markets in the next upcoming years due to strong demand of their products. Though the industry is experiencing declines in light vehicle volume, BorgWarner is expecting to defy those odds with positive revenue trends in China, North America and Europe.

Here is a FAST Graphs analysis of BorgWarner:

Pro’s and Con’s

Pros

Expected to continue to grow even as industry declines

Diversifying their product mix by moving into the hybrid and electric industries

Opened a new 100,000 SF technical center for R&D to meet growing customer demand

Award winning innovator year after year for efficient car technology

Positioned well for the transition towards hybrid and electric vehicles

Cons

Diesel and gas mix is a headwind in Western Europe

US Tariffs on foreign cars may pose as an issue

Catalyst

BorgWarner is the propulsion system leader for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, and is still developing and researching new ways to meet the demand of their customers and provide them with the best and cleanest product there is to offer. The four biggest trends in the auto industry currently are autonomous driving, shared cars and rideshare, connected cars and efficiency/CO2 emission. These four trends show that there will always be a need for propulsion systems, and BorgWarner has aligned its goals to find new solutions for each of the different trends.

With their goal to continually improve and innovate technology, BorgWarner has opened a new 100,000 square-foot technical center in Noblesville, Indiana during the 2018 summer months. The new technical center features a state-of-the-art lab which increases the company’s research and development capacity to meet growing customer demand for these products by expanding the prototype building and testing capabilities for its electrified products. With this new technical center, BorgWarner will continue to maintain its position as a global leader in providing clean and efficient vehicle propulsion solutions.

BorgWarner has won 10+ awards for their technology in combustion, hybrid and electrical propulsion systems. The most notable award is The Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence Award (NASDAQ:PACE) which is an Annual award honored for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among automotive suppliers. It was given to them for the groundbreaking proprietary wire for electric and hybrid cars. That being said, this shows a positive growth potential for BorgWarner in the hybrid and electrical car market.

As hybrid and electric car markets increase, BorgWarner is positioned to have substantial market share in all three markets by 2023. Currently, the majority of the car industry runs off of combustion engines, but that is slowly changing to hybrid engines. With inference based on BorgWarner’s investor report released August 2018, currently 44% of the cars with combustion engines have some sort of BorgWarner part. We believe that BorgWarner is preparing and developing the best technology for electric cars, but more importantly hybrid engines that are going to take over the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, BorgWarner is also still prepared to meet the demand of efficient combustion systems, more specifically turbocharges, even though we do not believe that it is where the future is headed. Just recently, BorgWarner developed the Dual Volute Turbocharger for gasoline engines. This new technology provides quicker engine response time for light vehicles resulting in increased efficiency. Before this new solution, Dual Volute Turbochargers were only used in commercial diesel vehicles on a limited basis. BorgWarner has been developing this since 2012 and is extremely excited to release their new solution to the market.

One more note to make is the recently new CEO, Frederic Lissalde, who has replaced James Verrier after deciding to step down after years of work and leave the company in position for continued success. Saying that, Frederic Lissalde’s goals are in line with James Verrier’s and BorgWarner is anticipating and preparing for a more environmentally friendly future in which combustion engines will become less popular. As a result, BorgWarner has substantially adjusted their focus on hybrid propulsion shown in their investor report.

Conclusion

BorgWarner is a leading innovator that is constantly bringing new technology to the market to increase efficiency while simultaneously reducing environmental impact of cars. BorgWarner has also noticed the trend of the market moving towards hybrid and electric cars, and in response BorgWarner has positioned their goals over the last few years to prepare for leading market penetration. Looking at the fundamentals of the company in harmony with market trend and company goals, BorgWarner’s current valuation is cheap and may prove to be a great addition to investors’ portfolios that are looking for a high growth opportunity.

