Bitcoin AND Marijuana? One Firm Chases Fads Over Profits

It needs to generate revenue quickly; the company has become completely dependent on share and debt issuance just to remain solvent.

It is taking a huge financial risk to fund this. Operating expenses have grown exponentially and are now 3.5x revenues.

A small-cap Chinese financial media company caught my eye recently as it released its fiscal year earnings. Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX) – a financial information website – lists Bitcoin (BTC-USD), blockchain and marijuana (OTC:HMLSF) among its business lines. All of which are popular buzzwords with a certain type of investor, so it’s interesting to see how a company doing all three is performing.

The marijuana business is adding something substantial to the top line

With the $183k in hemp-related product sales in the three months ending February 2018, total revenues for the quarter hit $796k – a level not reached in nearly four years. Despite being completely different to the company’s core financial business line, there does seem to be potential here. In fact, despite its relative infancy, CIIX is looking to spin off the marijuana business – XiBiDi Biotechnology – very soon. It was postponed until May 2018, but as of yet there has been no announcement.

It remains to be seen how this spin off will affect investors. Given its promising start, it would be disappointing if investors aren’t able to fully participate in the business line.

As for the Bitcoin and blockchain business lines, infrastructure has been set up - a cryptocurrency website, a trading academy, etc. - but there haven't yet been tangible revenue streams, only a $202k referral commission in February 2018 and $15k of unrealized trading losses in May 2018.

Fads aside, CIIX is incurring huge expenses

There’s a tendency for certain investors to see buzzwords in a company’s name or business model and buy into the hype without the required due diligence. CIIX is generating tangible revenue streams from the hemp-related business, but it is making no difference to the bottom line.

You see, a company that is over 20 years old should be able to keep control of expenses. In fact, that was the case until mid-2015, but in the past three years, quarterly expenses (COGS and operating) have exploded to between three and six times revenues.

Operating revenues and operating expenses (both left axis) and operating expenses as a multiple of revenues (right axis). Units: $ millions. Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

That raises some serious questions which I’ll attempt to answer here:

What is causing such huge and rising expenses every quarter?

What effect is this having on profitability?

How can the firm afford to survive?

What is causing such huge and rising expenses every quarter?

Over the past two years, CIIX has seen huge growth in its general and administrative expenses. Having been comfortably below $500k a quarter before 2015, it began rising to between $500k and $750k until mid-2016. But since then, it has been growing steadily, surpassing $2M for the first time in the three months ending May 2018 - almost quadruple what it was in May 2016.

General and administrative costs on a quarterly basis. Units: $ millions. Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

The company’s financial reports provide little detail, so I contacted the firm’s investor relations representative. The reason for the rapid growth in G&A is because the firm is entering new business lines – marijuana and cryptocurrencies – and the growing costs are related to the growing payroll to build these businesses. Just as important is the expectation that the growth won’t end soon. The problem is that I don’t fully see payroll as the sole driver of expense growth. It could possibly explain the jump from May 2016 to May 2017 - if we assume US staff have significantly higher salaries than the Chinese staff - but certainly not the growth in the past 12 months.

Staff type May 2016 May 2017 May 2018 China staff - Full time 21 35 24 China staff - Other 5 0 0 US staff - Full-time 8 20 31 US staff - Contractors 2 15 8 Total 36 70 63 G&A (Trailing 12m) $2.3M $4.7M $7.0M YoY % 106% 48%

Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

Likewise, expenditure on office space hasn’t increased significantly over the period, despite the move into new business lines: the four offices have a total monthly rent expense of $19k, which equates to $57k a quarter.

Executive compensation helps to explain some of the G&A growth in the most recent fiscal year. Despite the number of officers and management staff declining from four to three, compensation increased 70% from the 2017 fiscal year. The total compensation of $1.6M accounts for 22.3% of the G&A expense in 2018. However, there’s a broader point to be made: executive compensation is 66.2% of revenues and 163.5% of gross profit.

Executive compensation as a proportion of revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

As such, it’s no surprise the company fails to remain profitable, especially given that cost of revenues tend to always be above 40% of revenues each quarter. I find it very difficult to justify why executive compensation is so high, particularly when profitability is moving in the wrong direction.

What effect is this having on profitability?

Let’s start with operating profits, or more accurately operating losses. The company hasn’t posted an operating profit since the three months ending February 2015, which was just $13k.

Operating profits on a quarterly basis. Units: $ millions. Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

There is a serious problem here. When operating expenses are growing much faster than revenues, the company should be looking to put a stop to it and control expenses, much like it was able to do prior to 2015. However, dismissing these growing operating losses by claiming the company is moving into cryptocurrencies and marijuana is, at best, incredibly optimistic that future revenues will offset the ongoing losses and, at worst, completely ignorant to a clear problem.

How can the firm afford to survive?

There is another element to profitability that needs to be discussed. At the start of 2017, the company raised capital by issuing a new class of preferred shares, which paid a quarterly dividend. In the 15 months ending February 2018, those quarterly dividends were $8.9M. As such, net loss to ordinary shareholders over the past six quarters has totaled $19.7M – an average of $3.3M a quarter.

This begins to highlight how the company continues to survive. It isn’t able to make a profit through operating activities, so it is raising capital through private placements, most notably using preferred shares. Here’s a list of the most recent cash inflows from asset issuance:

Period (3m ending) Asset Capital raised May 2018 Preferred share – Series D-2017 $0.9M Feb. 2018 Preferred share – Series D-2017 $3.2M Nov. 2017 Short-term debt secured by equity in five companies $1.0M Nov. 2017 Preferred share – Series D-2017 $0.8M Aug. 2017 Preferred share – Series D-2017 $1.8M Total: $7.7M

Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

The current preferred share class (D-2017) has a fundraising limit of $10M. As of the release of the 10-K in August, $8.2M had been raised, and an additional $1.6M had been raised by issuing a 10% one-year note. This just further decreases the profits available to common shareholders.

Financing has become the single most important way for the company to generate cash because cash flows from operations are negative and growing in size, while cash flows from investing activities are varied. Over the past year, the company has become reliant on large quarterly cash injections from either selling equity or issuing debt. This has been just enough to post net cash inflows.

The difference sources of cash flows per quarter. Units: Chinese Investors investor relations. Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

This isn’t sustainable because net cash outflows from operating activities are growing, reaching $2.2M in the quarter ending May 2018. And with cash and equivalents on the balance sheet at just $1.4M and current assets at $3.2M, that could feasibly be completely wiped out within two quarters. Let’s consider the possibility that net cash outflows from operating activities are $2M each in the next two quarters. The company has already raised around $3M from preferred share ($1.4M) and short-term bond ($1.6M) sales since May 2018, but it will have to continue doing so every quarter just to remain solvent. This doesn't solve any problems; with every financing round, the company is obliged to pay higher dividends, interest and principals, and because operating profits can't pay for these, the company has to refinance.

Where this leaves investors

Ordinary shareholders are left in limbo. To finance the company’s new ventures, it is having to pay high dividends and interest for the coming few years at the very least. In addition, the weighted average share count has grown very quickly over this period, seemingly to keep EPS stable while profits plummet.

Weighted average number of shares (left axis) and the basic EPS (right axis). Units: millions (left) and US dollars (right). Source: Chinese Investors investor relations

With this stock dilution along with everything else discussed, it should be difficult to make a positive case for the firm. Yet, for some shareholders, perhaps long-term growth isn’t the motive for holding the stock; short-term gains associated with small-caps are the target. For those investors, timing an exit before the company suffocates under the weight of its own financing obligations is key. One might consider waiting for multi-month lows in the stock price; that tends to precede a price spike before returning to a downward trend.

CIIX data by YCharts

As for the bitcoin, blockchain and marijuana business lines, expecting them to come to fruition may be speculative. If they do, investors will then have to consider whether they can generate enough revenue to pay off the firm's growing addiction to financing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.