Constellation Brands: 90% Target Return

The company's 38% ownership of Canopy Growth positions it to participate in the growth and profits of the recreational marijuana market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.29, which is 22.48% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) are down 8.82% since peaking on June 15, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this brewer of Corona beer are a compelling buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating outstanding earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for STZ stands at 12.29, which implies a 22.48% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that STZ has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Constellation Brands Inc. was 29.40% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.00% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 18.60% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 33.60% per year (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has been consistent and strong over the last ten years.

The operating margin % for STZ came in at 30.55% as of May 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 30.55 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin showed relative strength against its competitors coming in higher the average of 15.85% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 17.78% for its sector (broad segment of the economy in which the company operates) - Reuters.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about STZ.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

STZ has a Forward P/E of 22.21 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for STZ is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for STZ stands at 12.90%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 12.90% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so STZ has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.45x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for STZ would turn bullish with a daily close above $212.00. This would signal a bullish break out of an ascending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $232.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the STZ 19OCT18 205 Call Options, which will provide approximately 10x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $206.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 90% (9% share appreciation x 10x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $232.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe STZ is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Best-of-Class Execution

I like to invest in companies that have a proven record of better execution against the competition. In a May 2018 presentation at an industry conference, the company highlighted the fact they had the best volume growth, margins and ROIC in the industry, and the numbers back that up:

Profitability Ratios

STZ Industry Sector Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 22.09% 13.41% 8.37% Gross Margin (TTM) 50.50% 44.15% 37.43% Operating Margin (TTM) 29.40% 15.85% 17.78% Net Profit Margin (TTM) 30.00% 15.89% 13.26%

Source: Reuters

This is a company that is posting much higher sales growth than its peers with a management team that is very good at turning revenue into profits. The recent price drop in the shares presents a great opportunity to initiate a position in STZ.

Into The Weed

On August 15, the company announced that it would invest $4 billion into Canadian cannabis grower Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). The investment will bring Constellation's ownership of Canopy up to 38%.

Notwithstanding the fact that Constellation is up a whopping $1.64 billion or 41.19% on a pre-tax basis on its $4 billion investment in Canopy Growth (they paid C$48.60, and the shares closed at C$68.62 today), the move by the company to enter the cannabis market was a wise one.

As the company stated in its press release regarding the investment, the partnership is a symbiotic one which will allow both companies to benefit from each other's strengths and expertise:

Canopy Growth will benefit from Constellation’s deep understanding of consumer trends and shifting preferences, and proven ability to translate those insights into distinct brand positionings . . . combined with Canopy’s entrepreneurial approach and best-in-class knowledge and expertise within the emerging cannabis sector create a powerful combination that will ensure Canopy Growth is set up for sustainable, long-term success as the company and sector evolve.

Owning 38% of the largest cannabis producer in Canada will allow the company to participate in the high growth expected in both recreational and medicinal marijuana over the next five years.

In the US, recreational use is now allowed in nine states and sales in legal markets are expected to grow to $16 billion by 2020. In Canada, it is estimated that annual marijuana sales could hit $10 billion by 2020. Note that recreational marijuana will become legal in Canada on October 17. Constellation has positioned itself strategically to profit from this new and potentially highly profitable market.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, STZ is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.