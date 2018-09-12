Apollo Investment Corp.: Buy The Drop?

Shares can now be gobbled up for a larger discount to net asset value.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s (AINV) shares have dropped off lately, potentially offering income investors with an above-average risk tolerance and an entry opportunity into the BDC's stock. Apollo Investment Corp. has a large floating-rate debt investment portfolio that tilts the odds in favor of rising net interest income in a rising rate environment. Higher NII could further improve the BDC's dividend coverage stats going forward, and be a catalyst for a higher equity valuation. Shares are currently priced at a 15 percent discount to net asset value. An investment in AINV yields 11.0 percent.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares have slumped over the last six weeks on the back of profit taking. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 36.59, suggesting that shares are getting close to being oversold.

Apollo Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Apollo Investment Corp. primarily invests in relatively secure first and second lien debt instruments. First and second lien debt together represented 85 percent of the BDC's investment portfolio at the end of Q2 2018.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset class.

Apollo Investment Corp. remained moderately diversified in the second quarter. The company still has a focus on Aviation, Consumer Transport and Business Services which combined consolidated 36.9 percent of the BDC's investments at the end of the June quarter.

Apollo Investment Corp. has good but not perfect portfolio quality. Investments on non-accrual status have risen from 1.1 percent in Q2 2017 to 2.3 percent in Q2 2018, based on fair value (quarters depicted represent calendar quarters).

NII-Upside

One of the most attractive properties of an investment in Apollo Investment Corp. is the potential for higher net interest income going forward. Investments in floating-rate assets can be expected to perform well during a rising rate environment. Apollo Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio largely consists of floating rate assets, meaning the BDC could see higher NII as the Fed moves along the interest rate curve.

Apollo Investment Corp. has considerable NII-upside based on a management-provided sensitivity table. A 100 basis point increase in interest rates is expected to benefit Apollo's net investment income by $7.2 million annually, or $0.033/share.

Dividend Stats

Apollo Investment Corp. covers its dividend payout with net investment income, but has a very thin margin of dividend safety. The business development company pulled in $0.16/share in net investment income, on average, in the last eight quarters, and paid out an average of $0.15/share.

Apollo Investment Corp.'s NII-payout ratio averaged 93.4 percent in the last eight quarters, leaving little room for error.

Valuation

Apollo Investment Corp.'s dividend stream can be accessed for ~9.1x Q2 2018 run-rate net investment income. Importantly, shares today also sell for a ~15 percent discount to the last reported net asset value, implying a considerably higher margin of safety compared to just one month ago.

And here's how Apollo Investment Corp.'s P/NAV ratio compares against other major business development companies in the sector.

Only Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) is currently cheaper than Apollo Investment Corp. on a P/NAV-basis. I consider Apollo Investment Corp.'s risk-reward to be moderately attractive at today's price point.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Major risk factors include:

A U.S. recession.

A decline in portfolio quality and increase in loan losses and a resulting decline in dividend coverage stats.

A dividend adjustment to the downside in case NII drops.

A slower-than-expected pace of rate hikes.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Investment Corp.'s shares can now be gobbled up at a 15 percent discount to the last reported net asset value. The BDC's portfolio quality is still mostly good, and the dividend is covered. NII-upside is a positive thanks to the BDC's large investments into floating-rate assets.

On the other hand, Apollo Investment Corp. has a narrow margin of dividend safety. Further, we are in a late-cycle expansion, suggesting that a U.S. recession could be brewing on the horizon. Buy the drop only if you are comfortable investing in income vehicles with a high degree of risk. Any investment should be limited to 1-2 percent of total portfolio assets.

