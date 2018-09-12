There Is Talk Of The Fed Buying Stocks And It's A Horrendous Idea (Podcast)

The Fed coming in and buying stocks as a result of an upcoming recession would be an absolutely horrendous idea. You’re probably wondering why I’m bringing it up to begin with. It was comments out of former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, reported on by MarketWatch on Monday of this week, that made it seem like this type of central bank intervention could actually be possible.

Apparently, over the weekend, the Boston Fed held a monetary policy meeting and it was brought up that the Federal Reserve may not have enough options to deal with future crises as a result of keeping interest rates too low now. This is, verbatim, exactly what I said in this article (and in this one) would happen. I stated low interest rates and a reliance on quantitative easing would limit the Fed's ability to prevent recessions in the future and, it looks as though former chief economist Blanchard from the IMF agrees with me (oh, joy).

Where we don’t agree, however, is in how to deal with this situation.

I’m an advocate for letting the market set a rate of interest, allowing rates to go higher, allowing for a little bit more austerity than may be comfortable and letting the economic system take a little bit of medicine so it can begin to heal itself. Blanchard's proposed solution is far more heinous and, in my opinion, requires a little to no intelligent thinking whatsoever: he suggests that the Fed should step in and buy stocks, as well as goods and services.

I find this idea ridiculous for several reasons. First, it is a direct continuation of thinking that has got us into this mess, to begin with. Second, it is literally "the easy way out" and a "too good to be true" solution. Third, it could have long-term negative effects on our market, which I have already argued is, for the most part, rigged in some sense, to begin with.

Upon seeing this article, I took it upon myself to do a podcast yesterday and to scream, rant and rave about why I believe such a decision is a terrible idea and the impact it can have on the economy going forward.

For those who are new to my podcast and as a reminder to others, I want to warn you up front that there is expletive language and that I am impassioned when I speak (read: it's mayhem).

