Why The REDUCE-IT Trial Will Fail

REDUCE-IT is established on the basis of sub-group analysis data and there is not enough evidence to merit its design.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Caduceus Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

After weeks of extensive research, we have reviewed more than 1,000 pages of reliable books, peer-reviewed journal articles, and records of clinical trials on the topic of triglycerides and cardiovascular diseases. In this article, we share important findings and provide our thesis for why we think Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa will fail to show clinically relevant cardioprotective benefits, which leads to the failure of the REDUCE-IT trial and hopefully puts an end to the half-century-long omega-3 fatty acid saga.

Since its discovery nearly 50 years ago, fish oil, or omega-3 fatty acids have been postulated to have a broad spectrum of benefits, including cardiovascular protection, renal and liver diseases improvement, and aiding the development of the central nervous system. As interests and funding grew, a great deal of research has been conducted.

And as our knowledge expanded, the benefit of polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) has been narrowed to only lower triglycerides. It is widely accepted that serum triglyceride level is an independent biomarker for cardiovascular disease. However, given the lack of effect by reducing triglycerides in several large CVD outcome trials using different drugs (Niacin, Fibrates, etc), we wanted to find out: Is there an association between current levels of reduction in triglycerides and the prevention of cardiovascular disease, and is Vascepa superior enough to overthrow previous conclusions and decisions?

If it looks and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck

The only clinically proven benefit of PUFA, fibrates, and niacin is to lower triglyceride, even though these drugs have different active chemicals and mechanisms of action. This plus the small non-significant and inconsistent changes in other lipid parameters can lead us to safely assume that any therapeutic benefit these drugs may have is due to the reduction of triglycerides. Therefore, for the purpose of this analysis, we will treat Vascepa as a TG lowering agent. We review any and all association between TG lowering and CVD reduction irrespective of the drug used or its MOA and apply the conclusions to Vascepa, unless otherwise specified.

Note that PUFAs and niacin (Vitamin B3) are derived from nature and their MOA may not be as clear-cut as statins or fibrates, therefore they have been indicated to have additional therapeutic effects such as weight loss, BMI modification, anti-inflammatory benefits, etc. We believe these are misconceptions fueled by a lack of thorough understanding of these substances, which is probably why PUFA, multivitamins, and a lot of dietary supplements have been popular for a long time. So even though these hypotheses are quite conceivable, no randomized controlled trial has shown any encouraging evidence, and with the failure of REDUCE-IT, we think PUFA will soon join MVMs in the list of plausible but failed practice.

Multiple lines of data suggest no association between TG reduction and risk of CV events

Positive data from former trials are misleading under close scrutiny.

Rationale and Design of REDUCE-IT

Source: PubMed

First, we want to focus on the misleading sub-group analysis that was the "scientific foundation" of the trial. In Table 5 of "Rationale and Design of REDUCE-IT," the authors present four sub-group analysis, 3 of which had very impressive CV prevention outcomes, namely JELIS, ACCORD, and AIM-HIGH. We will break these down one by one.

ACCORD (-31%): The p value was statistically non-significant at 0.0567, meaning the result could very well be due to chance, and importantly, it could not pass any modern day approval standard.

AIM-HIGH (-36%): This result is statistically significant with a p-value of 0.032. However, the original paper states:

For the 522 subjects (15.3%) who simultaneously had baseline TG levels in the highest tertile (>198 mg/dl) and HDL-C levels in the lowest tertile (< 33 mg/dl), a nonsignificant trend toward reduction of CV risk was evident in the ER niacin group (HR: 0.74,p=0.073). In a smaller group (n =439 [12.9%]) that met somewhat stricter criteria of TG levels >200 mg/dl and HDL-C levels < 32 mg/dl, the trend toward reduced events in the niacin group was stronger (HR: 0.64, p=0.032)

It's pretty clear that these data are being statistically manipulated to influence the general public and academic community's opinions and do not accurately reflect the actual null effect of the drug. There is absolutely no reason why 2 units of plasma triglycerides difference would make fibrate benefit a certain group of people more, and bear in mind that the margin of error in triglycerides measurements is a few times more than 2mg/dl.

JELIS (-53%):

Figure 3, JELIS Sub-Group Analysis

Source: PubMed

At first glance, this graph is the strongest piece of evidence supporting the efficacy of omega-3 FA: -53% reduction in MCE, that's a smashing success even better than any statin. However, it doesn't take a statistician to see the flaws in this graph. First of all, we are looking at a 5% vs. 2.5% event rate in a pool of 500 participants, which translates to only 20 vs. 10 events. Combined with the fact that it has a very wide confidence interval (0.23-0.98), we believe the observed reduction is an outlier that accidentally hit sub-0.05 p-value. Critically, if we look at the lipid profile, we can see that both groups had about a 20% reduction in LDL-C, and -18% vs -23% reduction of TG in the control and treatment group, respectively. It's almost impossible that a placebo-adjusted -5% decrease in TG could result in a hazard ratio of 0.47.

Sub-Group Analysis of JELIS Trial Results

Source: PubMed

Outcome trials have rarely had success; below is our analysis of Table 4 from "Rationale."

Rationale and Design of REDUCE-IT

Source: PubMed

In Table 4, the authors provided 15 CV outcome trials using TG lowering methods including omega-3 and fibrates. Only 5 had achieved a statistically significant CV risk reduction. However, there are issues with those as well: Except for JELIS and GISSI-HF, the three successful trials (GISSI-P, HHS, and VA-HIT) are all conducted pre-2000 with zero use of statin. With statins in the control arm, later replicates have failed to produce any significant RRR (AIM-HIGH, ACCORD, OMEGA, etc.). GISSI-HF had only weak (RR<10%) and borderline significant data, not enough to pass 15% benefit required in the special protocol agreement with the FDA.

The case for JELIS is quite interesting. Participants in JELIS had normal mean TG of 151 and elevated LDL-C of 181-the exact opposite of participants in REDUCE-IT, yet for years Amarin looked to JELIS and claimed CV reduction was due to TG lowering even though the difference in TG reduction in both groups was not significant (statins can reduce about 10-20% TG). Looking further at JELIS's endpoints, it showed 19% reduction in MACE, which seems good at first glance. However, items of account showed that Unstable Angina accounted for roughly 60% and 65% of Major Coronary Events and Non-fatal coronary events, the only two endpoints that were statistically significant. No additional benefit was shown for MI, cardiac death or all-cause mortality.

Traditionally, unstable angina and revascularization have been considered soft endpoints, which may reduce clinical trials' ability to convince medical and regulatory community for the benefit of the therapy. Surely this point was brought up as a concern in the ANCHOR ADCOM. For this reason, FDA designated non-fatal MI, non-fatal stroke and CV death as the key secondary endpoint, indicating Vascepa will have to show benefit in hard endpoints to satisfy the FDA and to get regulatory approval, which is something no PUFA trial had done.

Additional nuances in the design of the trial

The researchers did not provide a clear explanation for why they choose to enroll a majority of secondary prevention patients (>70%) (patients who already had an established CVD). As shown in a meta-regression analysis of 40 RCT, of which 11 were primary prevention and 25 were secondary prevention, changes in TG were predictive of CVD only in primary prevention groups.

As the author explains:

The median risk of CHD events in the placebo/control groups of clinical trials of about 5-year duration was 4.6% in primary populations, and 15.5% in secondary populations. In the same set of trials, the median absolute reduction in the risk of coronary events resulting from treatment with the TG modifying drugs gemfibrozil, cholestyramine, bezafibrate, or fenofibrate was 1.4%. This absolute risk reduction represents a relative risk reduction of 27.9% in primary trials but only 8.4% in the secondary trials.

This theory is confirmed in the sub-group analysis of JELIS where a low event rate ultimately resulted in a 53% reduction in CVD (discussed below). Applying the same logic to REDUCE-IT, we can calculate the overall event rate of 1612/8175=19.72%, which is higher but in line with secondary prevention event rate above. The study will be a success at RR of 15%, which means 18.13% and 21.31% event rate in EPA and control groups, and it translates to 21.31-18.13=3.18% absolute risk reduction. This essentially means that Vascepa has to be twice as effective as other TG-lowering drugs, namely fibrates and niacin. We think this number is unattainable given the non-superiority of Vascepa which we will discuss next, and therefore the trial will fail to achieve its primary endpoint.

Vascepa does not show better efficacy than fibrates or niacin

In the ANCHOR trial, 4g/day Vascepa had placebo-adjusted TG reduction of 21.5%, but this number is exaggerated given the adverse change of TG in the placebo group(+5.9%). 4g/day Vascepa lowered only 17.5% TG in a 12-week period. "Rationale" amended its protocol to only enroll Pts with TG>200 and expects the final mean value for the entire population to be >200. For these people, absolute TG reduction was greater, at around 20%.

Results From the ANCHOR Trial

Source: PubMed

This effect is smaller than, but comparable to, the 1.8g EPA used in JELIS Trial (-23% in Pts with >150mg/dl TG). Management of Amarin likes to glorify the composition of Vascepa as "Pure EPA," thus positioning it as a unique PUFA product different from other prescription omega-3s, namely Lovaza and Epanova. However, in the COMBOS trial, patients taking Lovaza 4g/day have just about the same, if not more TG reduction than Vascepa. In the COMBOS trial where patients had mean TG of 280, there was a 28% absolute reduction in TG-greater than Vascepa's 20% in ANCHOR trial. In the AIM-HIGH trial, niacin showed a 28.6% decrease in TG but is not correlated with CV benefit, and fibrate trials (ACCORD, FIELD) reduced TG for 25-29%, while showing no CV protection effect.

Meta-Analysis

Several meta-analyses (such as Stauffer, 2013; Rizos, 2012; and Aung, 2018) have shown little or no relationship between either TG lowering and CV events or omega-3 alone and CV events. However, there are other pieces of literature that prove an independent association between TG and CVD risks that can't be overlooked. We are fairly certain that lowering TG alone probably does little or nothing in terms of CV event prevention, especially in patients with normal LDL-C level and with established CVD, but we couldn't be sure about the exact role TG plays in ASCVD.

During the process of writing this report, the most comprehensive and detailed review of omega-3 fatty acid and CVD came out. The authors sampled 79 RCT totaling more than 100,000 participants and analyzed the effect of long-chain n-3 fatty acid (EPA and DHA) on major CV events. Critical secondary explorations included primary vs secondary prevention and dose effect (low vs. high). The result confirmed our thesis: Omega-3 fatty acids have little or no effect on mortality, CHD, CVD, stroke, arrhythmia, etc., regardless of levels of risk (primary vs. secondary) or increased daily dose (from <150mg to 4.4g). If there was any lingering doubt about the preventional benefit of omega-3 for CV events, this report hammered the last nail in the coffin.

Omega-3 Intake for Cardiovascular Disease

Source: Abdelhamid et al. 2018, Cochrane Library

Valuation

Source: Amarin 10-K

Since the launch of Vascepa, annual revenue grew from 26M in 2013 to 180M in 2017. While there is no shortage of obstacles along the way, Amarin had managed to grow sales of Vascepa at a steady pace, and the momentum of growth is still evident in the last quarterly report. It is not clear how many doctors are prescribing Vasepa off-label in hopes of preventing major CV events instead of strictly sticking to the approved indication of preventing pancreatitis, and it is hard to measure quantitatively how many doctors will stop prescribing Vascepa for even pancreatitis if REDUCE-IT does not demonstrate benefit.

However, what we do see is that SG&A is high, and revenue is not growing fast enough to offset the costs. Therefore, as a result, Amarin has raised capital many times and effectively diluted its shares by more than 80% in the past 5 years. Given that REDUCE-IT is the company's only clinical trial with nothing else in their pipeline, R&D can be expected to decrease significantly after its completion. However, even if R&D goes to zero and revenue still grows 30% a year, interest and other expenses and obligations will likely prevent the company from making a profit for a number of years.

Currently, the company has a market cap of around $1B, which is, in our view, acceptably inflated but not ridiculously overpriced. The company has a very simple product with no other active trial. The major long-term expectation, or growth factor, ultimately comes down to the success of REDUCE-IT. If it passes the bar, Amarin has the potential to stuff Vascepa in the medicine cabinet of every household in America, as heart disease is the No. 1 killer right now. If this is how you think, then Amarin is penny-cheap because it essentially means buying PFE before Lipitor. However, based on our research, we think REDUCE-IT will end up failing; therefore, the current market cap presents a rare short opportunity for us.

Summary

After diligent research, we believe that the failure of REDUCE-IT is foreshadowed by details in previous publications that have been neglected and overlooked. Based on conclusions from several meta-analyses and many randomized clinical trials, we don't see an association between TG reduction and prevention of CV events. Therefore, we think that REDUCE-IT is not well-designed and is poised to fail its endpoints.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in the U.S., and the world hasn't seen anything superior than statin. Investors are always looking for the next Lipitor, and for those who are disappointed in the sales of PCSK9 inhibitors or looking for a theoretical alternative to LDL-C, Vascepa seems like a good match. However, let's not get carried away and address the fact that clinical trials, in reality, are like throwing a basketball from a mile away while blindfolded.

We believe a great deal of enthusiasm had been injected in the stock hoping for the success of its pivotal trial, therefore inflating its share price. However, many small pharmaceutical companies focusing on CNS diseases such as PD and Alzheimer's have seen huge declines in their share prices after their pivotal trial fails. In this regard, Amarin is not unlike vTv in April or Axovant in 2017 - its downside potential is vastly bigger than its upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMRN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively short AMRN through short calls and long puts at various strike price and expiration dates.