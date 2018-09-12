An Open Letter To L Brands' Management, Shareholders, And Fixed-Income Security Holders

I encourage management to adopt more conservative cash distribution and balance sheet policies and articulate them to the public, thereby improving debt ratings and reducing refinancing costs in the future.

While L brands (LB) has had a history of healthy operating performance, recently the stock price has tumbled mightily and most bonds are now trading at a discount, including some of the longer dated bonds now at 20% discount to par. In this scenario, two questions become relevant. First is: "How did we get here?" After understanding the factors that contributed to this situation, the obvious next question is: "How do we fix it?"

There have already been numerous articles on this site taking a stab at L brands valuation, several of which discuss operational issues at Victoria's Secret/Pink and how improvements in these lines would restore the share price, etc. Discussing valuation of the stock will not be the purpose of this article. However, I do want to outline the key points in response to "How did we get here?" and offer my view as to how the situation can be improved. I will also offer a fixed-income investment that should prove worthwhile should some of the remedies suggested come to fruition. I believe the common stock would also eventually rally hard for the long-minded shareholder in this same situation.

So, how did we get here?

Operationally, recent issues at the Victoria's Secret/Pink stores contributed to challenged margins and cash flows. This has been hashed out repeatedly in mainstream writing. More importantly, these operational issues coupled with a sustained history of overly aggressive shareholder returns have begun to take their toll. The latter will be the focus of this article.

This toll is increasingly evident as declining earnings and a straining balance sheet have hurt both common share prices, and the quoted price of many debt securities that are now approaching a 20% discount from par. The obvious risk, accentuated by the recent debt downgrade, is that the toll will only grow in the years to come as the debts outstanding eventually must be refinanced at maturity, possibly at greater interest burden to ongoing shareholders. There are maturities which may need rolling in each of the next 5 years.

See debt outstanding and maturities as of the most recent annual report below:

(in millions) Senior Unsecured Debt with Subsidiary Guarantee $1 billion, 6.875% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due November 2035 ("2035 Notes") $ 990 $ 989 $1 billion, 5.625% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due February 2022 ("2022 Notes") 994 992 $1 billion, 6.625% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due April 2021 ("2021 Notes") 994 992 $700 million, 6.75% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due July 2036 ("2036 Notes") 693 692 $500 million, 5.625% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due October 2023 ("2023 Notes") 497 497 $500 million, 5.25% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due February 2028 ("2028 Notes") 495 - $500 million, 8.50% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due June 2019 ("2019 Notes") (A) - 496 $400 million, 7.00% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due May 2020 ("2020 Notes") 398 397 Foreign Facilities with Subsidiary Guarantee 1 - Total Senior Unsecured Debt with Subsidiary Guarantee $ 5,062 $ 5,055 Senior Unsecured Debt $350 million, 6.95% Fixed Interest Rate Debentures due March 2033 ("2033 Notes") $ 348 $ 348 $300 million, 7.60% Fixed Interest Rate Notes due July 2037 ("2037 Notes") 297 297 Foreign Facilities without Subsidiary Guarantee 87 36 Total Senior Unsecured Debt $ 732 $ 681 Total $ 5,794 $ 5,736 Current Debt (87) (36) Total Long-term Debt, Net of Current Portion $ 5,707 $ 5,700

For the remainder of this discussion, I will use the following chart (created with data straight from each relevant annual report) to demonstrate the flaws I see in continuously distributing greater cash to shareholders than the operating cash flows can support.

FY Ending Early 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Long Term Debt $3,481 $4,477 $4,761 $4,722 $5,715 $5,700 $5,707 Cash Balance $935 $773 $1,519 $1,681 $2,548 $1,934 $1,515 Diluted Share Count 314 297 296 298 297 291 287 Share Repurchases $1,190 $629 $60 $87 $483 $435 $446 Total Dividends $1,144 $1,449 $349 $691 $1,171 $1,268 $686 Free Cash Flow $840 $763 $557 $1,071 $1300 $1000 $699 Total Cash Distributions $2,334 $2,078 $409 $778 $1,654 $1,703 $1,132 FCF minus Distributions -$1,494 -$1,315 $148 $293 -$354 -$703 -$433 Special Dividends per share $3.00 $4.00 $1 $2 $2

(All numbers in chart in millions, unless stated as per share figures.)

In reviewing this simple chart, the first thing we note is that net debt is now around $4.2 billion, up from about $2.5 billion in fiscal year ending early 2012. This is despite the fact that free cash flow is now over $100 million less than the FY ending early 2012 time period.

Again, how did we get here? Referencing the "FCF minus distributions" row of the chart tells the whole story. Management has consistently opted to fund shareholder distributions with debt growth. That may work well in a consistently growing, high margin business. However, my belief is that in a business with moderating margins and challenged growth in a prime segment, this is not a prudent course to continue.

A closer look at the aggregated numbers over the period described above gives us a better picture.

Total shareholder distributions in the periods referenced above sum to $10.088 billion, which is $3.858 billion in excess of the free cash flow generated during the same time period. As we can see, a huge portion of this is related to frequent special dividend issuance.

There have also been significant and mostly ongoing share repurchases. Now one might say, the special dividends are a very tangible return of profits, and this is true. The share repurchases are also a tangible return of capital/profits to the exiting shareholder, and this is true. However, this article is more concerned with managing the business for the ongoing or long-term holder of the debt/common shares of the company.

So what has been the real benefit of the share repurchases to the ongoing shareholder? I will present the data, and the reader can decide for themselves.

Simply taking the dollars spent on share repurchases and dividing by actual diluted shares outstanding for the periods described in the chart, we come to an effective average repurchase price of $79.25 per share (as compared to a price now in the mid $27/share range). This figure takes into account net reduction of shares. I would argue these repurchases have limited benefit to ongoing shareholders, and given the effective average price have not proven to be as beneficial as maintaining balance sheet strength would have been or would be in the future.

Lest I risk rambling (which at times I've been known to do), let me finish with the meat and potatoes of this piece.

Operational challenges combined with excessive cash distributions relative to the strength of the business have stretched the balance sheet too far. The result of these policies has been harm to ongoing shareholders and pressure to debt security prices. The longer dated bonds of this company are now trading at a 20% discount to par with yields to maturity approximating 9% at the time of this writing. So I will finish with my proposed answer to the above second question, namely: How can it be fixed?

I think it is appropriate for management to articulate the following items to the public:

Intent to cease special dividends until balance sheet is restored to investment grade. Intent to cease share repurchases until either operational performance at Victoria's Secret is restored to high levels or balance sheet is restored to investment grade. Implicit in this point is that management should nonetheless endeavor to minimize shareholder dilution. Intent to adopt an ongoing pattern of funding shareholder distributions within free cash flow annually. Finally, management should assess Victoria's Secret/Pink honestly and openly; if the turnaround looks likely to take several years then there should be serious consideration of reducing the current regular dividend by at least half to preserve cash and restore financial flexibility/balance sheet strength.

I have noted a major cause of pressure above, namely excess shareholder returns. Fortunately, the large (and in my view unsustainable) special dividends and share repurchases are discretionary and can be cut immediately. The fourth point above is a bit harder, as it includes the potential cutting of regular dividends. I think management has the responsibility to review the regular dividend within the context of business operations likely over the next several years and to prioritize long-term health of the company over near-term distributions.

I am strongly of the opinion that the time to prepare for rainy days is when the sun is shining. I believe these are the prudent actions to take. I also believe that these actions can contribute to earnings potential in the years to come as debt refinancing should be available at more favorable terms with these publicly articulated intentions. Some would argue against cutting the dividend as long as debt is being serviced and can be rolled readily. I would argue the same as long as debt is being comfortably serviced. However, I will also encourage the reader and ongoing owner to consider the longer term benefit of earnings increases due to interest savings from lower debt balance and more favorable interest rate potential.

Last of all, as promised I will offer a way to profit from this scenario through the ownership of a fixed income security. The specific security I have invested in today is the 2035 L brands Senior Unsecured bond with subsidiary guarantee and 6.875% coupon, CUSIP: 501797AL8.

Most recently, this bond traded at 81.75 with a yield to maturity approximately 8.9%. I believe that should management adopt the stance proposed in this article, this bond would trade at a modest premium to par in today's interest rate environment (benefiting from improving balance sheet, cash conservatism, investor sentiment improvements in quality of this security, and potential restoration of investment grade ratings). Assuming a two-year time frame to realization to a price of 105, this would be approximately 40-45% upside potential or more like 18-22% annualized. Hence, my open request to management to adopt the fiscal attitudes described.

As a side note, I offer no guesses as to the short-term effect on common shares though I know this may be of more interest to many readers. Longer term, I believe improving the health of the company's balance sheet will provide operational flexibility, and benefit ongoing holders with patience.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome all engaging, challenging, and polite comments below to add to the discussion.

