GE's Optionality Regarding Cross-Fleet Solutions

However, given the present bleak power market landscape, GE should seriously consider its optionality in regards to CFS, for myriad financial and operational reasons.

On August 29, 2018, GE announced industry-leading results of the CFS gas turbine upgrade project at the Fuerza y Energía de Tuxpan facility in Veracruz, Mexico.

On May 16, 2018, GE announced the formation of Cross-Fleet Solutions (hereafter "CFS") to much fanfare.

Investment Thesis

On September 5, 2018, (the day after the publication of my most recent article on GE, UBS downgraded GE stock due to the ”vicious cycle” in the power industry, and the price has further declined to $12.40 as of the date of this article. Given the “rapidly contracting” marketplace demand cited, the author believes GE needs to take proactive action to prevent a further slump in the stock price, which has decreased ~ 30% YTD.

The purpose of this article is to provide relevant metrics regarding GE’s CFS optionality and details how in his view GE can best unlock shareholder value and help “re-size” GE Power.

Recent Developments

GE’s May 16, 2018, press release included the following highlights:

GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets

New Cross-Fleet Service Solutions Support a Range of Technologies, Including Siemens and Mitsubishi Gas Turbine Fleets

Cross-Fleet Capabilities Will Help Deliver on Customers’ Needs for More Output and Flexibility Plus Less Downtime for Maintenance

GE Has More than $200 Million in Orders Backlog with Power Producers in Mexico, Russia and Germany

New Service Solutions Extend GE’s Total Plant Capabilities to Other OEM Gas Plant Assets

What caught the author’s attention the most is the phrase “GE has more than $200 million in orders backlog” because as a former CPA it spoke to him that “this means cash flow.”

As he’s told his accounting students in his more than 20 years as a community college instructor, cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. GE’s cash flow has to a large extent has become more like cash slow as shown by their current asset balance as of 6/30/18 which has plummeted by ~ $30 billion during 2018 per the company most recent 10-Q.

GE’s optionality regarding CFS

The author has identified 3 distinct viable options re CFS as follows:

Grow CFS organically Re-position CFS as a standalone company similar to the proposed Healthcare spin-off Enter into a licensing agreement with another company in the power industry

The author strongly believes that time is of the essence in this regard due to GE’s constrained financial position, and compelling evidence that the power market is deteriorating at a rapid rate. It appears that the most prudent course of action is for GE to adopt the licensing option. Both Siemens and Mitsubishi are likely interested parties since CFS specifically targets their turbines

Ansaldo Energia also may be considered a potential buyer, especially since GE has valuable intellectual property obtained in the Alstom purchase. Another ancillary but not insignificant benefit would be the increase of the customer base of GE’s Predix APM software suite that gives customers advanced data analytics to help predict and eliminate unplanned downtime, as well as improve plant reliability and availability,

In the author’s view , GE could structure an agreement involving an up-front payment coupled with a royalty based on sales. It would be in GE’s best interests to provide the licensor with granular pro forma financials and milestone goals regarding the fruition of the backlog as a persuasive negotiating tool.

A licensing agreement makes the most sense

Despite GE Power’s admitted challenging marketplace the CFS optionality is by no means a “Hobson’s choice’ given the significant upside going forward and which affords the company the opportunity to execute this transaction in a win-win scenario.

The buyer would have access to a bona fide revenue stream, and more importantly save the considerable expense of building out a similar unit of their own, in addition to the substantial time and effort involved in doing so.

GE would also benefit in several key ways. The up-front license revenue would infuse much-needed cash into GE’s coffers and create an annuity-like revenue stream going forward which could be deployed for a host of corporate expenses, including dividend support.

Most importantly is that it would advance a much- needed headcount reduction and associated costs in GE Power, which the author believes is woefully overstaffed due to the sharp downturn in performance. YTD.

Conclusion

The author constructed his abbreviated SWOT analysis and modelled the transaction proposed herein on a cost/benefit basis (admittedly with limited metrics) and has determined that it is worthy of GE’s forthwith consideration and review.

The importance of GE’s proactivity in this regard is underscored by GE CEO John Flannery’s statement on July 20, 2018 that China tariffs' gross cost could be $400 million.

Clearly any significant costs of this nature would materially affect GE’s FCF and cause a meltdown in the stock price.

Given the litany of potential events articulated in his SA article of September 4, 2018, any of which could materially affect GE’s financial statements, the author is suspending further price targets.

However, he vehemently reiterates his caveat emptor mantra to both his fellow GE shareholders and to those who may be considering purchasing GE stock for the foreseeable future, even at these depressed price levels.

