Foot Locker Has Best Buy Potential

Foot Locker will do the same over the next several years, and FL stock will subsequently roar higher.

Premium athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker (FL) recently reported second quarter numbers that left investors unimpressed. The stock dropped sharply from $53 to $46 in response to those numbers, but has since rebounded to $49 thanks to a vote of confidence from analysts at Wells Fargo, who believe that the Nike (NKE) resurgence will help power improved numbers at Foot Locker in the back half of the year.

When it comes to the debate on FL stock, we side on the Wells Fargo side. Indeed, we are actually substantially more bullish than Wells Fargo, whose $58 price target seems conservative in our view. In the big picture and when all is said and done, we believe Foot Locker will be one of the last players standing in the physical athletic apparel retail space, much like Best Buy (BBY) was one of the last players standing in the physical consumer electronics space.

Best Buy turned its "last man standing" status into huge market share gains and huge share price appreciation, a dynamic which we expect to play out at Foot Locker over the next several years. As such, we think FL stock is one of the better picks in the red-hot retail sector for the next several years.

Our long-term bull thesis on FL stock is predicated on the great number of parallels between Foot Locker today (2017-18), and Best Buy in 2012-13.

In early 2012, critics were writing off Best Buy as "going out of business" after the company failed to report strong numbers and gain market share despite the huge number of bankruptcies and liquidations that swept through the consumer electronics industry from 2008 to 2012, including Circuit City (2008), Tweeter (2008), and Blockbuster (2010). The bull thesis was predicated on the idea that Best Buy would gobble up market share from defunct competitors.

That didn't happen. Thus, the bear thesis became the consensus thesis. That thesis was that the whole physical consumer electronics retail industry was shrinking so much, there wasn't any room for anyone, and Best Buy would eventually join the list of bankrupt electronics stores. As such, BBY stock dropped from $45 in mid-2010 to $10 by late 2012.

Sound familiar? In early 2017, critics were also writing off Foot Locker as deeply troubled and potentially heading for the exits after the company failed to report strong numbers and gain market share despite the huge number of bankruptcies and liquidations that swept through the sports retail industry from 2015 to 2017, including City Sports (2015), Sports Authority (2016), and Sport Chalet (2016). The bull thesis was predicated on the idea that Foot Locker would gobble up market share from defunct competitors. That didn't happen.

Thus, the bear thesis became the consensus thesis. That thesis was that the whole physical sports retail industry was shrinking so much, there wasn't any room for anyone, and Foot Locker would eventually join the list of bankrupt sports retail stores. As such, FL stock dropped almost $80 in mid-2017 to $30 in late 2017.

Fast forward to Best Buy in 2013. Market observers were praising Best Buy as a retail survivor and one of the best comeback stories of the year. Despite the praise, the ostensible numbers weren't great. Comparable sales for the full calendar 2013 were still negative. They were just less negative than they were before. Adjusted operating margins continued to fall, as did adjusted earnings. But, the declines were moderating. Thus, slight improvements were enough to drive BBY stock from $10 to $40 by the end of calendar 2013. In other words, the BBY turnaround didn't start with a bang. Instead, it started with slight improvements.

That sounds very familiar to Foot Locker in 2018. Market observers are praising Foot Locker as a retail survivor that will be able to live on even in the wake of online disruption. Despite the praise, the ostensible numbers aren't that great. Comparable sales growth isn't huge (+0.5% last quarter), but it is improving (-2.8% in the prior quarter). Gross margins are improving slightly, and operating margins are up just a bit. But, these slight improvements have been enough to drive FL stock from $30 in late 2017 to $50 today. In other words, this FL turnaround hasn't started with a bang. Instead, it has started with slight improvements.

Going back to Best Buy, the retailer eventually turned a corner, and comparable sales growth inflected into consistently positive territory, margins expanded, and profits soared. In other words, the company finally started to reap the full rewards of being the last man standing in a still necessary physical consumer electronics retail sector. The net result? BBY stock doubled over the past 5 years.

Given the tremendous parallels between the two companies, we think that FL stock is due for a similar rally over the next several years. In a nutshell, we view FL as the go-to physical retailer for athletic footwear (despite there being other big box options), much like BBY is the go-to physical retailer for consumer electronics (despite there being other big box options). Also, much like the physical retail industry for consumer electronics, we expect the physical retail industry for athletic footwear to persist, mostly because consumers like to try on athletic sneakers before they run and jump in them.

Thus, so long as Foot Locker maintains its premium brand status and the physical athletic footwear retail industry lives on, we think that FL stock will follow in the footsteps of BBY stock and soar over the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.