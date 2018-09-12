Micron As A Commodity Investment

How does Micron’s current valuation compare to that of leaders in these sectors at cycle peaks?

Over 70% of Micron’s sales come from products which are not exhibiting sticky tendencies.

Introduction

I’m one of the few, if not the only, SA contributors who focuses almost exclusively on the metals mining and tech sectors. Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is currently my largest holding and the company’s low valuation is often attributed to the perception that its various memory chips are effectively commodity goods with little differentiation among them.

However, the company has a lot of products for the automotive, industrial and IoT sectors which have longer lifecycles, more stability around pricing, as well as better visibility into the future. And this is definitely a focus area for Micron, as evidenced by its $3 billion investment in its Manassas fab.

In the NAND space, for example, Micron has been focusing lately on the high value solution part of the market with SSDs and multichip products and its ASPs actually increased in the third quarter of FY18 amid declining NAND pricing:

These multichip solutions have both NAND and DRAM in them and ASPs are higher. Also, they have better gross margins.

Nevertheless, only 27% of Micron’s current sales come from products which are exhibiting sticky tendencies as explained by fellow SA contributor Electric Phred which is why I think it’s worth analyzing the company from the commodity play perspective.

This time is different

You might be wondering why I’m trying to compare the memory chip market with other commodities instead of just looking at the last cycles, and the reason is because I believe the industry has changed immensely over the past years.

For example, memory market oversupply has decreased because the cost of adding capacity has soared by more than 250% since 2012. Also, the market has consolidated and currently there are few major suppliers, with DRAM dominated by just three companies for example.

With only three major players in the DRAM space, supply discipline in the event of a slowdown in demand is easier to achieve as evidenced in the middle of 2016 when Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) stopped adding capacity when prices crashed. The same thing seems to be happening today as media reports emerged just a week ago that Samsung and SK Hynix both intend to defer their capacity expansion plans. Samsung, for example, is said to have put on hold its plans for additional new production capacity for 1ynm DRAM chips at its fabs in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek as well as slowing down the pace of expanding its 3D NAND chip output.

In any case, I think it would be interesting to compare today’s memory chip market to some other commodities. As a fan of Peter Lynch, I'll be focusing on earnings.

If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings — assuming the company in question has earnings. As you’ll see in this text, I subscribe to the crusty notion that sooner or later earnings make or break an investment in equities. What the stock price does today, tomorrow, or next week is only a distraction. - Peter Lynch, One Up On Wall Street: How to Use What You Already Know to Make Money in the Market

Oil and gold

When talking about memory chips as commodities, most analysts seem to mention oil and gold as examples. DRAM accounts for the bulk of Micron’s revenues and profits and DRAM spot prices have been on a tear for more than two years. However, DRAMeXchange considers that quotations of DRAM products have an increasing chance to weaken in the last quarter of 2018 due to increasing supply and fairly limited growth in demand:

It seems to me that DRAM prices could be finally peaking which, as a commodities investor, leads me to wonder – how did oil and gold majors fare when their markets peaked?

Oil reached a record high on $147.27 per barrel on 11 July 2008 before crashing all the way to $50 by January 2009:

Source: MacroTrends

However, even just before that crazy peak, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) wasn’t trading at below five times earnings as Micron is today, nor was the share price drop as severe when the market crashed compared to the freefall of Micron's shares over the past three months:

Source: MacroTrends

And today Exxon is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.37.

What about gold then? This barbaric relic hit an all-time record of $1,895 per ounce on 5 September 2011 due to worries that the USA might default on its debt:

Source: MacroTrends

At these prices, major gold producers reached insane valuations and their boards also seemed to go mad with a lot of terrible M&A deals being carried out at the height of the market. For example, Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), the world’s largest gold producer, splashed $7.6 billion for Equinox Gold which would come to bite it less than two years later amid a $4.2 billion write-down.

But even with the price of gold hovering near $2,000 per ounce, Barrick’s P/E ratio barely went below 10:

Source: MacroTrends

The takeaway for me is at the high point of these cycles in both oil and gold when any sane commodities investor knew a massive crash was coming, the major players were both valued much higher in terms of P/E compared to Micron today.

However, as an investor in mining stocks, I think it’s not completely justified to compare these companies with memory chip producers as the former have finite resources and are rarely run as normal businesses. And the stocks of many mining companies as a whole are perceived more as a leveraged bet on the goods they extract from the ground.

I think that a good comparable industry to commodity memory chips would be certain mass-produced chemicals. However, the best comparable industry at the moment that comes to my mind is bleached hardwood kraft pulp (BHKP).

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp

Increased demand from China, unexpected closures of production facilities and a resulting deficit have pushed hardwood pulp prices to record levels today. With prices starting to plateau over the past months, the situation reminds me a lot of the current DRAM market:

Source: Fibria

And a large spread has emerged over the past 18 months between hardwood and softwood prices:

Source: Fibria

And yet Fibria (NYSE:FBR), the industry leader, has seen its P/E ratio rise to more than 20, while its forward P/E ratio is over 12:

Source: MacroTrends

Not to mention that despite the high BHKP prices, Fibria still had over $3.5 billion in net debt as of 30 June 2018, which could prove to be devastating when the cycle turns.

Investor takeaway

Micron is currently trading at forward P/E ratio of below four, which is much lower than the industry leaders in the oil and gold spaces during the record highs in these sectors. In the BHKP market, which I think currently exhibits many of the characteristics of the DRAM market, the market leader is valued at the moment much more generously than Micron too. Which leads me to think, “is there a crash in DRAM prices for 2019 coming that would be much stronger than the BHKP space?" I wouldn’t say so, the latest forecast from DRAMeXchange is that DRAM prices could decline by 15-25% next year which means that Micron would still have a single-digit P/E ratio.

If considered a commodity play, Micron seems very undervalued compared to companies from the commodities space. Also consider this - in the commodities sector, the companies which suffer the most in a market downturn are the marginal producers. And Micron is no longer a laggard in both DRAM and NAND which is why I think the company should fare much better when prices finally drop.

Regarding DRAM, at Micron’s 2018 Investor Day, the company’s head of technology development Scott DeBoer said that it was 100% behind its rivals in terms of technology in 2013. Five years later, Micron is just 15% behind the industry in terms of cost competitiveness.

Regarding NAND, Micron was at a 65% cost disadvantage to its competitors in 2013 when it manufactured 20 nm MLC 2D NAND. Over the years, the company has become a technology leader in 3D NAND with more than a 15% cost advantage in 2017.

This share price drop over the past few months seems overdone to me - the cycle still hasn't turned and yet investors are rushing for the exits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.