How Many Stocks Or Funds Do You Need? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: It’s possible to argue that one well-diversified fund is all you need, but one shouldn’t be overly dependent on one brilliant idea to work in perpetuity.

Erik Conley: It requires an unnatural mental toughness to buy and hold while the value of your life savings is declining month after month, sometimes for years.

Benjamin Franklin’s Wise Financial Advice

“Most of us associate the maxim ‘A penny saved is a penny earned’ with Benjamin Franklin, but what he actually said is far more insightful: “A penny saved is two pence clear”…Although he didn’t elaborate on this pithy bit of advice, we … believe he was getting at the notion that one risk-free penny saved is worth two pennies of expected but uncertain business income. Ben Franklin was a man well ahead of his time: it wasn’t until about 230 years later that Paul Samuelson and Robert Merton arrived at the same conclusion using the tools of mathematical finance.” (Victor Haghani)

Stocks’ Risks

“Stocks have had over a 50% drawdown since 1987 compared to a maximum total drawdown of 17% for bonds. When you are looking to compound returns over a long period of time, drawdowns become equally as important as the year with the highest total return. If you allocated 100% of your money to stocks based on the idea that stocks have the highest long-term return and subsequently suffered a 50% drawdown, you have the burden of requiring 100% gains just to get to break even!” (Eric Basmajian)

Downsides Of Buy-And-Hold

“The idea of picking a handful of low-cost index funds and rebalancing the portfolio once per year sounds good, but there are very few people I have encountered who actually have the mental toughness and discipline to pull this off. It requires mental toughness to do nothing while the value of your life savings is declining month after month, sometimes for years at a time. It's not a natural way to invest.” (Erik Conley)

Is Diversification Dead?

“For a decade now …

It is a fact that NONE of us have done as well in our individual real-life portfolios as ALL of us have done in aggregate hypothetical indices.

It is a fact that Value has waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that Trend has waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that Quality has waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that Emerging Markets have waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that Real Assets have waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that Hedge Funds have waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

It is a fact that smarts and experience of every sort have waaay underperformed the S&P 500.

And if that weren’t enough, here’s the kicker that’ll get everyone mad at me, because it challenges the central tenet of the Church of Modern Portfolio Theory.

It is a fact that diversification has failed us for a decade.” (W. Ben Hunt, Epsilon Theory)

Thought For The Day

The above quote from investment manager W. Ben Hunt in a blog post last week makes the point that markets have changed, that diversification is not working as it once did, and he goes on to blame “insanely easy credit” and the injection of $22 trillion in central bank funny money into the global economy.

Hunt offers a deep layer of political analysis (he is also a political scientist), suggesting that what started as a policy by central banks to maintain the stability of the financial system in the last crisis has morphed into something that is keeping the political system from imploding. His ideas are provocative, but I’ll leave the politics aside and get to the practical question of how investors approach the management of their portfolios, since sooner or later reality kicks in and manipulation (if it exists) fails.

In other words, I wouldn’t concern myself with the fact that the S&P 500 index has beaten everything else for a decade because it cannot be that there is one easily identifiable path to riches. That is the definition of a bubble, the other key element being that it eventually pops. The day will come when people will be stuck with funds containing, mainly, the largest stocks in the S&P 500 index until their low prices and renewed growth once again attract investors.

The real, practical question for investors is how they properly diversify. Investment research published back in 1987, long before Hunt’s last 10 years, suggested that as few as eight stocks are sufficient. Findings like this are based, as they should be, on technical matters that compare the return and volatility characteristics of sample portfolios with a broad market portfolio such as the S&P 500, over time.

Still, eight stocks seem too few even if some of these models achieved S&P-like results. The reason why is because a portfolio of eight stocks (or as high as 16, as postulated in the above-linked research) still cannot provide adequate industry-based or country-based diversification. It’s possible that an investor with eight stocks that match 95% of the S&P’s volatility will suffer white knuckles that even an S&P 500 investor could endure during one or two very bad years. 95% similarity may be close, but not close enough.

And yet this discussion, so important back in 1987, seems largely irrelevant today in a world of cheap passive portfolios. For 10 basis points, you can own Vanguard Total World Stock ETF containing 8,116 stocks. That’s pretty much every region of the world and every industry. So it would seem that one fund could do the trick for the keep-it-simple-folks out there.

Still, if eight stocks are theoretically sufficient, then it seems safe to surmise that 8,000 are more than enough and there are therefore reasons why investment wonks might prefer other approaches. In my view, the white-knuckles alluded to above suggest to me the value of owning a portfolio less apt to fall during bad times even if that means it rises less in good times. For that reason, low volatility funds such as those marketed by iShares and Invesco strike me as a theoretically better alternative, even if they cost a few more basis points.

And so, in theory, it seems clear one ETF could be all an investor needs. And yet, in practice, I don’t think that that is correct since, practically speaking, investors invest when they have funds available (see also Erik Conley’s quote above, which suggests another reason to avoid too few investments). A low-vol version of the S&P that may have been the perfect place to put your money a decade ago may be less appealing today than a low-vol EAFE, emerging markets or global fund. Markets are all about opportunities. The categories Hunt lists will have their day again; central bankers, if they indeed have the power ascribed to them, won’t retain it to the same degree in the future.

But neither should it be assumed that the ease and convenience of stock-market trading will always favor exchange-traded securities, which is why a truly diversified portfolio will also contain non-stock investments such as real estate, which could be further diversified by type (farmland, commercial, residential) and region (within and outside of the U.S.), and of course cash. The latter not only provides optionality, the ability to buy when the market is supplying deep discounts, but also offers protection against the white-knuckle effect that too often prompts investors to provide those discounts to less fearful buyers.

Returning to Hunt’s article, investors are understandably anxious about the length and strength of the bull market. That anxiety is justified. It took nearly two decades for U.S. ETFs to reach $1 trillion in assets, but then just four years to reach $2 trillion and under three years to reach $3 trillion. Money has been pouring into U.S. stock index funds above all. But political theory is no match for the reality that markets have ups and downs.

In truth investors don’t need to get behind a theory. They can simply survey themselves about greed and fear. Would you like to hop on board the S&P 500 and extract every last penny possible at the risk that this ends badly, or would you rather earn a market rate of return, but avoid the risk of a frightening crash that wipes out your wealth?

You don’t need an overly large number of stocks, funds or ETFs, but what should be clear that is that you shouldn’t be overly dependent on one brilliant idea to keep working in perpetuity – regardless of our changing political economy.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.