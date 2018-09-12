JBS Down With The Rest Of The Brazilian Market

Brazilian-based JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) has been on a roller coaster ride with management in jail and the Brazilian markets. The company is the largest beef producer in the world and the majority owner of Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC).

The stock trades for 9.38 real, there are 2.73 billion shares, and the market cap is 25.6 billion real ($6.23 billion). It takes 4.11 real to buy one dollar. Earnings per share is a loss of 0.38 real. The dividend is 0.468 real and the dividend yield is 0.51%.

Last year, sales fell from 170.38 billion real ($41.45 billion) in 2016 to 163.17 billion ($39.7 billion). Net profit grew from 534.2 million real ($130 million) in 2016 to 2.1 billion ($511 million) last year. Free cash flow is 2.8 billion real ($681 million) and the stock trades for a free cash flow yield of 10.9%. Very cheap on a free cash flow yield basis. Gross margins were 14.6% and EBITDA margins 8.2%. Fairly profitable on that metric.

52% of sales come from the U.S., 14% Brazil, 5% Europe, 13% Asia, and the rest are small percentages over the globe. JBS is the largest beef, chicken, leather, and organic chicken producer in the world. It’s number two in pork and lamb. That’s impressive. Popular brands include: Seara, Pilgrim’s, Friboi, Country Pride, Del Dia, Castle Lea, Gold’n Pump, and Swift.

JBS’s 78.81% ownership of Pilgrim’s Pride is worth $3.7 billion. That’s almost 60% of the market cap. Sales have grown nicely over the last few years at Pilgrim’s.

The Brazilian government owns 21.32% from its investing division. The Batista family controls 41.91%. Eike Batista has been convicted for 30 years for bribing former governor Sergio Cabral. Cabral is now in jail. At one point in time, Batista was worth $30 billion through various companies. The parent company agreed to pay 10.3 billion reals ($2.5 billion) as part of a leniency agreement. Other members of the family have spent time in the hoosegow too.

I wrote on JBS last year and briefly owned the stock. We bought it at 6.71 real, held it for a few days, and sold it for a 13% profit. A report that was in Portuguese, told of some of the risks in investing in JBS. We bought after the stock collapsed. Had we held, we would have made a lot more money. At the time, the real was 3.28 and is now 4.11. That’s quite a drop and the challenge right now investing in Latin America.

The balance sheet shows 11.7 billion real ($2.85 billion) in cash and 9.3 billion real ($2.26 billion) in receivables. The liability side shows 10 billion real ($2.43 billion) in payables and 63.5 billion ($15.45 billion) in debt. That’s quite a bit of debt. In May, Moody’s upgraded JBS to B1 from B3 and its subsidiary JBS USA to B1 from B2. That’s good news.

A Bloomberg article notes that the fixed income has become popular with strong demand for beef and the weak real. Since over half of sales come from the U.S., this helps JBS. JBS has also shed some assets and paid down $2 billion in debt.

Morgan Stanley has a mid-year 2019 target price of 12.15 real. It notes several risks including: continued litigation, currency risk, and exposure to the Brazilian cattle markets and consumer consumption. Pilgrim’s Pride stock was $37 back in December and is now $19. That doesn’t help the cause. Chicken and beef prices are up from two years ago but not at their all-time highs.

The Brazilian stock market has gotten beaten up this year. The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) is down about 27%.

Since I wrote about JBS last year, the company has gotten through a lot of its “ethics” issues. The company has paid down over $2 billion in debt and its debt has been upgraded. Unfortunately, the real is down which is going to drag the Brazilian stock market down - even if JBS is listed in Holland and receives over half of its sales in the U.S. The stock trades at about 25% of sales and over a 10% free cash flow. It looks cheap on that metric. However, the stock has been headed downwards, probably because of the real, and that concerns me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.