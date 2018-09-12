Tesla: Running Of The Bulls

Ever since his ill-judged effort to take Tesla (TSLA) private fell apart in August, CEO Elon Musk has faced increasing pressure and criticism. Accusations of increasingly erratic behavior and an inability to cope with the requirements of managing the rapidly growing electric automaker have been mounting. Elon has hardly helped his case, making a number of dire missteps in recent weeks, including a teary New York Times interview, smoking weed on camera, and renewing his unsubstantiated accusations of pedophilia against Vernon Unsworth, one of the heroes of July’s Thai cave rescue.

The result of Elon’s various recent transgressions has been a rapid reappraisal of his capacity to lead Tesla. Numerous investment analysts and financial media personalities who once supported him unequivocally have turned against him. Elon has become a serious liability to the company he helped create. This is made abundantly clear in new analyst commentary put out this week: A few of the most bullish analysts have made a harsh turn, calling for new management and an overhaul of Tesla’s corporate governance.

As analysts turn against him and grow increasingly skeptical of the Tesla growth narrative he has been instrumental in crafting, the prospect of a negative market correction becomes increasingly likely.

Time to Gore the Board

On Monday, September 10th, Gene Munster of Loup Ventures issued a stark reappraisal of Tesla and its management. Munster has long been a major backer of Elon, his vision, and Tesla’s growth prospects. In his latest update on the company, the outlook is far darker. He does not mince words, stating:

“If Tesla doesn't overhaul the board right now, it could spell the end for the company.”

Munster calls for a radical overhaul of Tesla’s board of directors, something both bearish and bullish analysts and investors would likely agree would be in the best interest of the company. Tesla’s board has been asleep at the wheel for a long time. Elon’s impulsive go-private tweet and subsequent deluge of lawsuits has created a nightmare scenario for a board that had been exceptionally lax in its corporate governance. As Elon continues to flail about and make unforced errors, the board’s silence has become deafening. Getting rid of most or all of these yes-men, who have enabled Elon’s worst impulses and failed utterly in reining him in, is definitely a good idea.

Munster sees Tesla losing the race to acquire and retain talent, a problem he lays at Elon’s feet. He sees Elon’s actions and behavior as negatively impacting Tesla’s support:

“More recently, Musk's aura has seemed part jerk, part bully and part liar. He surely isn't winning new fans with how he's been acting. It's more likely he's losing supporters and, since he's the face of Tesla, that means Tesla is losing supporters.”

Tesla’s share price is built on its narrative of massive future growth. A large part of that narrative is tied up in the individual persona of Elon Musk. If Elon is unable to control himself, he risks destroying the brand he helped turn into a powerhouse. Munster calls on Elon to step back from his role as chairman, and from the day-to-day responsibilities of chief executive, in order to refocus on being the “visionary” who can guide Tesla’s grand strategy.

Munster has clearly not given up on Tesla yet, and he clearly still believes in Elon’s supposedly visionary role, but his criticisms are damning. He sees a real risk that Tesla may not survive without root-and-branch of management and corporate governance. Unfortunately for that view, Elon has demonstrated a deep-seated unwillingness to relinquish power. Unless forced to do so somehow, Elon is not going to follow Munster’s lead.

From “Strong Buy” to “No Longer Investable”

Nomura’s Romit Shah had one of the most bullish Tesla analysts for some time. That changed on Tuesday, September 12th when he slashed his price target from $400 to $300. While still technically higher than where Tesla shares have been trading in recent days, it is indicative of a major reevaluation of the company’s prospects.

Like Loup's Gene Munster, Shah sees management issues as a fundamental concern that override what he still sees as improving operations:

"Notwithstanding improving fundamentals, we believe that Tesla is in need of better leadership (an about face) and are moving to the sidelines until we see what happens with management."

Shah goes as far to say that Tesla is “no longer investable” given the fundamental issues facing the company in terms of leadership. Again, Elon is the culprit here. The embattled CEO’s “erratic” behavior is driving even Tesla’s most ardent supporters to the sidelines.

But Elon is no ordinary CEO or businessman. Analyst admonitions and mounting press criticism are not likely to shake his resolve or his iron grip on the company. As things spiral out of control, Elon’s unwillingness to share either power or spotlight could be Tesla’s undoing.

Investor’s Eye View

The consequences of losing analyst support are quite clear. It means less air cover when the company misses projections or hits operational and financial snags. It also reduces Elon’s ability to direct the narrative. The importance of the Tesla narrative cannot be overstated. Tesla is a story stock fundamentally. Its valuation is not based on some wafer-thin Q3 or Q4 profitability, but on its becoming a cash-printing machine within just a few years.

The gulf between expectation and reality is widening, with Model 3 production still lagging, early signs of softening demand, increasing financial and operational stresses, and mounting evidence of managerial chaos all contributing to a darkening picture. Without analysts to pick up the ball and run with his story, Elon will be boxed into facing reality as it is now. Of course, he is not without allies in the analyst community, with Baird’s Ben Kallo still eager to express support without reservations. But Kallo is now one of the last remaining high-profile and influential investment banking analysts still unreservedly supportive of the current Tesla growth narrative.

It comes down to this: If the market begins to value Tesla on the basis of its current financials and likely mid-term growth prospects, a severe downward correction in the stock price becomes inevitable. That looks to be the road Tesla is now following. Current shareholders would be wise to find a new ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

